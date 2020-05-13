New York, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Indian Condom Market to 2027 - Country Analysis and Forecasts by Material ; Product ; Distribution Channel & By Zone" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862144/?utm_source=GNW

The National Program for Family Planning was launched in 1952 as a means to control the population.



However, India has one of the world’s most significant number of AIDS patients due to the lack of awareness regarding safe intercourse practices.Over the years, the emphasis of condom marketing has shifted from having a utility aspect to more eroticism.



To fix the cons of this transformation, the government of India is launching various initiatives and implementation programs to achieve stability in population; reduce the rate of maternal, infant, and child mortality; and promote safe reproductive health.The National Health Mission, and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, updated the National Health Policy and National Rural Health Mission in 2017; these policies promote the use of condoms as method of contraception.



To support the cause, the Indian government, in collaboration with HLL Lifecare, introduced the Nirodh brand of condoms intending to provide dual protection from unwanted pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections (STI). Moreover, in 2017, the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) launched India’s first free condom store with an intention to reduce HIV/AIDS cases in the country.



The government of India also distributes free condoms under its AIDS prevention program operated by the National AIDS Control Organization (NACO) via health centers.Also, the government is supporting e-commerce in the country for people to easily access basic and advanced consumer goods, and condoms are a considerable part of these goods.



Since 2014, the Government of India is instituting initiatives such as Make in India, Skill India, and Innovation Fund to support e-commerce growth in the country.In 2018, it uplifted foreign direct investment (FDI) by 100% in the e-commerce market, with an aim to provide benefits of online marketing in even remote locations of the country.



Similarly, the Union Budget of 2018-2019 ruled out US$ 1.24 billion (INR 8000 crore) for BharatNet Project for the provision of broadband services to 150,000 village councils (gram panchayats) in India. The support from the government for the use of condoms as a preventive measure to control population as well as reduce the HIV infection rate in the country is fueling the growth of the Indian condom market.



In 2018, the latex condom segment held the largest market share of the Indian condom market, by material.This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the majority of population have adopted latex condoms over non-latex condoms.



Furthermore, the latex condom segment is anticipated to witness the significant growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.



Indian condom market by the product was led by the male condom. The male condom segment has the largest market share in 2018, and is expected to dominate the market in 2027.



Some of the major primary and secondary sources for vaccines included in the report are Open Government Data (OGD) Platform, Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization, Condom Promotion Programme, National Programme for Family Planning, and Others.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862144/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001