NEW DELHI, India, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kemp , the leader in powering always-on application experience [AX], today extended the release of its free and fully-supported unlimited capacity virtual load balancer to support businesses and organizations throughout India. The 90-day free Virtual LoadMaster MAX (VLM-MAX) is available for a limited time to help Indian organizations overcome challenges related to delivering highly-reliable and uninterrupted access to digital infrastructure and applications.



The Kemp VLM-MAX 90 is the first and only free virtual load balancer/application delivery controller (ADC) that provides unlimited throughput, unlimited encrypted sessions, and an unlimited quantity of deployments with 24x7 live support, deployment and migration assistance. The VLM-MAX virtual load balancer can be deployed on any common hypervisor, as well as in Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure cloud environments. The product supports all vCPU, vNIC, memory, and virtual disk resources allocated to the host virtual machine (VM) to scale on-demand.

Kemp has been expanding its presence in India. Following the company’s recent acquisition of Lithops Technologies announced earlier this year, Kemp is strengthening its collaboration with local partner RAH Infotech to drive further adoption of Kemp load balancer/ADC products within enterprises and government entities across India. This movement empowers organizations of all sizes across the Indian subcontinent to deliver a better application experience to their customers.

“Kemp offers a very compelling portfolio of solutions with flexible consumption models that is attractive to organizations in India especially in situation where strategies and investments are being revised, and fast response is expected to ensure business continuity,” says Tony Sandberg, APAC regional director for Kemp.

“Sustaining highly-available applications and IT services is essential for Indian businesses to thrive,” Sandberg adds. “The VLM-MAX answers this call by removing all the cost and deployment limitations of ensuring an optimal application experience and gives customers the benefit of operating continuously in a highly-available and fully-scalable manner.”

Load balancers and ADCs have always played a critical role in ensuring reliable and scalable access to critical applications, delivering requests to the best network servers as quickly and efficiently as possible, and continually checking performance and security of the workload. At this precise moment, Kemp is further simplifying the approach to provisioning to accommodate near-real-time deployments.

VLM-MAX load balancer key features

Award-winning L4-7 virtual load balancer – A high performance virtual load balancer and reverse proxy. Kemp includes core functions like server and application health monitoring, SSL acceleration with FIPS 140-2 support, caching/compression, TCP multiplexing, an automation-enabled API, and more.

Fully-featured Web Application Firewall (WAF) – Enables secure deployment of web applications, preventing Layer 7 attacks while maintaining core load balancing services. The Kemp WAF directly augments the LoadMaster's existing security features to create a layered defense for web applications, enabling a safe, compliant and productive use of published services.

Global DNS and traffic management services – Move past the single data center, allowing for multi-data center high availability. Even when a primary site is down, traffic is diverted to the disaster recovery site. Clients can connect to their fastest performing or geographically closest data center.

SSO and secure application access – The Kemp Edge Security Pack (ESP) simplifies secure application publishing with client pre-authentication and single sign-on (SSO). Active Directory Integration, security group-based traffic routing, RADIUS authentication, customizable FBA forms, and multi-factor authentication (MFA) support a complete identity and access management (IAM) strategy.

Availability

The Kemp VLM-MAX 90 free load balancer is available today across the Indian subcontinent for a limited time directly from the Kemp website or via appointed partners. Each organization can deploy an unlimited number of instances completely free, and the 90 days free starts following the day of activation of each individual instance.

About Kemp

Kemp powers the always-on application experience [AX] that enterprises and service providers need to succeed. Kemp has redefined the load balancer by providing more simplified deployments, more flexible licensing options, and world-class technical support. Kemp is the world’s most-popular virtual load balancer with more than 100,000 deployments in 115 countries. Take control of your AX at kemp.ax .

