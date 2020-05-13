New York, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "India PVC Pipes Market to 2027 - Country Analysis and Forecasts by Type ; Material ; Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862143/?utm_source=GNW

India PVC pipes market was valued at US$ 3,539.0 Mn in 2018 and is projected to be worth US$ 5,209.4 Mn by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. PVC pipes are lightweight and possess a smooth surface that allows faster flow of water and generates comparatively less friction than pipes made from cast iron or concrete. With such mechanical properties, PVC pipes are often used as an alternative for metals, wood, concrete, clay, and other materials and find their application across several end-use industries. They are generally used for the production of sewage pipes and drainage solutions, water mains and irrigation, transportation of drinking water, and manufacture of advanced fire-sprinkler systems. The rising demand for PVC pipes from agriculture, automotive, building and construction, electrical, and other end-use industries is expected to propel the growth of India PVC pipes market.



Based on the type of PVC pipe, the India PVC pipes market is segmented into chlorinated, plasticized, and unplasticized. In 2018, unplasticized PVC (uPVC) pipes held the largest share of 61.0% of the India PVC pipes market. uPVC pipes are rigid with a stiffness greater than that of plasticized PVC pipes. The uPVC pipes are devoid of plasticizers. uPVC pipes feature superior resistance to chemical erosion, and their smooth inner walls allow water to flow more smoothly, causing less turbulence. Owing to the high strength, stiffness, and chemical resistance, uPVC pipes account for a significant share of the India PVC pipes market. They are widely used in the soil and waste discharge, ventilation, and rainwater harvesting systems. The use of uPVC pipes in the agriculture sector and the construction industry is expected to spur the growth of the unplasticized PVC market in the coming years. uPVC pipes do not contain added plasticizers such as phthalates that contribute to the pollution of the environment. This aspect of uPVC pipes is anticipated to support the growth of the market for this type during the forecast period.



Based on raw material, the India PVC pipes market is segmented into PVC resin, stabilizers, plasticizers, lubricant, pigment base, and others.The PVC resin segment led the India PVC pipes market.



With a market share of 40.1% in 2018. PVC resins are the raw material used in the manufacturing of PVC pipes. It is one of the most widely manufactured thermoplastic polymers in the world after polyethylene and polypropylene. Among different types of PVC resin, less porous PVC resins are extensively used for manufacturing high-volume rigid or unplasticized PVC products, such as pipes, windows, sidings, and ducting. Other commonly used resin types are emulsion-grade PVC, bulk polymerized PVC, and copolymer PVC. The growing demand for PVC pipes and fittings used across several industries such as oil & gas, HVAC, agriculture, automotive, and food & beverages is responsible for increasing the sales of PVC resins in India.



Some of the players present in India PVC pipes market are Ashirvad, Astral Poly Technik Limited, Captain Pipes Ltd, Dutron, Finolex Industries Ltd, Kankai Pipes & Fittings Private Limited, Ori-Plast, Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd. and Supreme, among others.



The overall India PVC pipes market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the India PVC pipes market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the India PVC pipes market.

