New York, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "India Household Insecticides Market to 2027 - Country Analysis and Forecasts by Insect Types ; Composition ; Packaging ; Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862141/?utm_source=GNW

Growing population, rapid urbanization, availability of new products coupled with rising disposable incomes of people are other factors propelling the demand for household insecticides in India. The household insecticides market in India is characterized by the strong presence of players such as Godrej Consumer Products Limited, SC Johnson Products Pvt. Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser (India) Limited, and Jyothy Laboratories Ltd., among others. The key players in the market are introducing innovative products at an affordable cost to attract customers in the rural market and increase the customer base.



The India household insecticides market by composition is bifurcated in natural and synthetic.The synthetic household insecticides segment dominated the India household insecticides market.



Moreover, the natural household insecticides segment is projected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period.Chemicals used in synthetic household insecticides are hazardous for human health.



The government of India has also imposed stringent regulations on chemicals that to be used in these products.The rising consumer awareness about the side effects of synthetic household insecticides, coupled with government regulations, has boosted the demand for household insecticides made by natural ingredients.



These factors lead to a higher demand for the natural household insecticides market.



The India household insecticides market is bifurcated on the basis of packaging into small, medium, and large.The small packaging segment dominates the India household insecticides market.



The small packaging type of household insecticides generally weighs between 250 gm. to 500 gm. It has been noted that the small packaging insecticides have been frequently used as they are easy to port and can be used before the product expires. It has a short period of use due to its acute weight.



A key trend that is estimated to affect the India household insecticides market in the coming year is the rising acceptance of natural household insecticides.Natural insecticides are defined as the organic form of insecticides, which are derived from a natural source such as a mineral or plant and are usually made for own defense.



The use of a natural form of insecticides for household or domestic uses is rising on account of the harmful attributes of a synthetic form of insecticides.Synthetic insecticides contain harmful chemicals and substances which are perceived to impact the health of an individual.



The growing awareness related to health and rising concern over the potential harm caused by synthetic insecticides has driven the need for natural insecticides.



Some of the players present in India household insecticides market are Dabur India Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, SC Johnson & Son, Inc., Jyothy Laboratories Ltd, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., Nilgiri Herbals & Agro Industries Pvt. Ltd, Insecticides India Ltd, Relaxo Domeswear LLP, Tainwala Personal Care Products Pvt. Ltd, and HPM Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.



The overall India household insecticides market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the INDIA household insecticides market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the India household insecticides market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862141/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001