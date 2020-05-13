New York, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Agrigenomics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797806/?utm_source=GNW
7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$13 Billion by the year 2025, Crops will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$313.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$319.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Crops will reach a market size of US$961.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797806/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Agrigenomics: Leveraging the Power of Genomics Technology to
Transform Future of Agriculture Sector
Crops: The Dominant Application Segment
Asian Countries Present Tremendous Growth Potential
Global Competitor Market Shares
Agrigenomics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Global NGS In Agrigenomics Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Leading Players for 2019
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Agrigenomics: The Next Generation Agriculture Approach to Feed
the World?s Growing Population
Global Population in Thousands by Region for the Years 1960,
1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
Shrinking Arable Land and the Need to Improve Agricultural
Efficiency and Yield Enhances Significance of Agrigenomics
Per Capita Arable Land (in Hectares) in Developed and
Developing Countries for the Years 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030,
2050 & 2060
Genome Editing and its Promise to Transform Agriculture Sector
Potential Role of Genome Editing in Improving Crop Traits
List of Crop Traits Improved through the Use of Genome Editing
Techniques
Bioinformatics: A Discipline with Tremendous Potential in
Agriculture Sector
Integration of Bioinformatics and Genomics in Plant Breeding:
A Review of Recent Advancements
NGS in Agrigenomics Market: An Overview
Global Market for NGS in Agrigenomics: Market Size in US$
Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Next-Generation Sequencing Presents Promising Opportunities in
Plant Breeding Space
Amidst the Growing Threat of Climate Change on Food Security,
Genomics? Advancements Enable Crops to Adapt to Climate Change
With Demand for Animal-based Foods Continuing to Grow, Genomics
to Play a Critical Role in Improving Genetic Quality and Yield
Combination of Livestock Genomics and Precision Agriculture
Presents an Opportunity to Improve Farm Sustainability
Livestock Genomics for Developing Economies
Using Genomics for Ruminants in Developing Regions
Impact of Genomic Selection on Accelerating Livestock Breeding
Crop Genomics: Focus on Accelerating Crop Improvement
Genome-Edited Crops: Enabling Crops to Endure Weather and
Ecosystem Changes
Technologies Used in Crop Genomics
Domestication of Wheat and Barley Crops through Genomics: A Review
A Glance at Major Milestones in Plant Genetics
Crop Nutritional Genomics: Enhancing the Nutritional Quality of
Staple Cereal Crops to Address Malnutrition Concerns
Stunted, Wasted and Overweight Children (<5 Years) Worldwide in
Millions and as % of Total Population for 2000 and 2018
Recent Advances in the Field of Agriculture Genomics
Research Studies & Innovations
ICAR Scientists Map Genome of Popular Jute Crop
Microomics Combines Microbes and Genomics to Enhance
Agriculture, Health and Industry
Iowa State University Researchers Design New Vision for
Genomics in Animal Agriculture
SPbPU Researchers Develop New Computational Method to Predict
Harmful Mutations in Livestock
University of Alberta Researchers Developing Genomic
Technologies for Predicting Traits in Crossbred Cattle
Researchers Test Response of Each Gene in Rice Genome to Water
and Nutrients
AgRenSeq: A New Technique to Find and Clone Wild Genes to Help
Crops Resist Disease
Researchers Develop New Method to Transfer Disease Resistance
Genes from Wild Plants to Domestic Crops
International Researchers Develop New Plant Breeding
Technologies to Improve Food Security
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Agrigenomics (Agricultural Genomics)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Agrigenomics Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Agrigenomics Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Crops (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 4: Crops (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Livestock (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 6: Livestock (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Agrigenomics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
USDA Releases New Blueprint for Research and Funding in Animal
Genomics
Market Analytics
Table 7: United States Agrigenomics Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Agrigenomics Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 9: Canadian Agrigenomics Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Canadian Agrigenomics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 11: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Agrigenomics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Agrigenomics Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 13: Chinese Demand for Agrigenomics in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Chinese Agrigenomics Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Agrigenomics Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Opposition to Genetic Modification Technology: An Obstacle for
Europe?s Agrigenomics Market
CJEU?s Ruling on Gene-Edited Crops Presents Hurdles for
Development of Genomics in Europe
Market Analytics
Table 15: European Agrigenomics Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: European Agrigenomics Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: European Agrigenomics Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 18: European Agrigenomics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 19: Agrigenomics Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 20: French Agrigenomics Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year
Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 21: Agrigenomics Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 22: Agrigenomics Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 23: Italian Demand for Agrigenomics in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Italian Agrigenomics Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 25: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Agrigenomics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Agrigenomics Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Agrigenomics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 28: Rest of Europe Agrigenomics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
India?s Agriculture Sector Warms Up to Genomics
Genomics Revolution Underway in Australia
Important Role of Genomics in Cattle Improvement
Market Analytics
Table 29: Agrigenomics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 30: Asia-Pacific Agrigenomics Market Share Analysis:
A 7 -Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Potential for Genomics in Improving Yields of African Orphan Crops
Market Analytics
Table 31: Rest of World Agrigenomics Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Rest of World Agrigenomics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES
AGRIGENOMICS, INC.
BIOGENETIC SERVICES
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE
GALSEQ SRL
ILLUMINA
LGC
NEOGEN CORPORATION
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
ZOETIS
INTEGRAGEN SA
LC SCIENCES
LGC BIOSEARCH TECHNOLOGIES
NUGEN TECHNOLOGIES
PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA
SISTEMAS GENOMICOS SL
EUROFINS GENOMICS
GENOME ATLANTIC
ONTARIO GENOMICS
QTLOMICS TECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD.
THE SEQUENCING CENTER
AGRIGENOME LABS PVT. LTD.
ARBOR BIOSCIENCES
ARRAYGEN TECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD.
CODON GENOMICS
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797806/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: