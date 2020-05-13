New York, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Agrigenomics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797806/?utm_source=GNW

7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$13 Billion by the year 2025, Crops will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$313.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$319.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Crops will reach a market size of US$961.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

AgriGenomics, Inc.

Biogenetic Services, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Galseq Srl

Illumina, Inc.

LGC Ltd.

Neogen Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Zoetis, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797806/?utm_source=GNW



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Agrigenomics: Leveraging the Power of Genomics Technology to

Transform Future of Agriculture Sector

Crops: The Dominant Application Segment

Asian Countries Present Tremendous Growth Potential

Global Competitor Market Shares

Agrigenomics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Global NGS In Agrigenomics Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Leading Players for 2019





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Agrigenomics: The Next Generation Agriculture Approach to Feed

the World?s Growing Population

Global Population in Thousands by Region for the Years 1960,

1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Shrinking Arable Land and the Need to Improve Agricultural

Efficiency and Yield Enhances Significance of Agrigenomics

Per Capita Arable Land (in Hectares) in Developed and

Developing Countries for the Years 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030,

2050 & 2060

Genome Editing and its Promise to Transform Agriculture Sector

Potential Role of Genome Editing in Improving Crop Traits

List of Crop Traits Improved through the Use of Genome Editing

Techniques

Bioinformatics: A Discipline with Tremendous Potential in

Agriculture Sector

Integration of Bioinformatics and Genomics in Plant Breeding:

A Review of Recent Advancements

NGS in Agrigenomics Market: An Overview

Global Market for NGS in Agrigenomics: Market Size in US$

Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Next-Generation Sequencing Presents Promising Opportunities in

Plant Breeding Space

Amidst the Growing Threat of Climate Change on Food Security,

Genomics? Advancements Enable Crops to Adapt to Climate Change

With Demand for Animal-based Foods Continuing to Grow, Genomics

to Play a Critical Role in Improving Genetic Quality and Yield

Combination of Livestock Genomics and Precision Agriculture

Presents an Opportunity to Improve Farm Sustainability

Livestock Genomics for Developing Economies

Using Genomics for Ruminants in Developing Regions

Impact of Genomic Selection on Accelerating Livestock Breeding

Crop Genomics: Focus on Accelerating Crop Improvement

Genome-Edited Crops: Enabling Crops to Endure Weather and

Ecosystem Changes

Technologies Used in Crop Genomics

Domestication of Wheat and Barley Crops through Genomics: A Review

A Glance at Major Milestones in Plant Genetics

Crop Nutritional Genomics: Enhancing the Nutritional Quality of

Staple Cereal Crops to Address Malnutrition Concerns

Stunted, Wasted and Overweight Children (<5 Years) Worldwide in

Millions and as % of Total Population for 2000 and 2018

Recent Advances in the Field of Agriculture Genomics

Research Studies & Innovations

ICAR Scientists Map Genome of Popular Jute Crop

Microomics Combines Microbes and Genomics to Enhance

Agriculture, Health and Industry

Iowa State University Researchers Design New Vision for

Genomics in Animal Agriculture

SPbPU Researchers Develop New Computational Method to Predict

Harmful Mutations in Livestock

University of Alberta Researchers Developing Genomic

Technologies for Predicting Traits in Crossbred Cattle

Researchers Test Response of Each Gene in Rice Genome to Water

and Nutrients

AgRenSeq: A New Technique to Find and Clone Wild Genes to Help

Crops Resist Disease

Researchers Develop New Method to Transfer Disease Resistance

Genes from Wild Plants to Domestic Crops

International Researchers Develop New Plant Breeding

Technologies to Improve Food Security

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Table 7: United States Agrigenomics Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Agrigenomics Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Canadian Agrigenomics Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: Canadian Agrigenomics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Agrigenomics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: Agrigenomics Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Chinese Demand for Agrigenomics in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Chinese Agrigenomics Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

European Agrigenomics Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Opposition to Genetic Modification Technology: An Obstacle for

Europe?s Agrigenomics Market

CJEU?s Ruling on Gene-Edited Crops Presents Hurdles for

Development of Genomics in Europe

Table 15: European Agrigenomics Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 16: European Agrigenomics Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: European Agrigenomics Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 18: European Agrigenomics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Agrigenomics Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 20: French Agrigenomics Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year

Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

Table 21: Agrigenomics Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 22: Agrigenomics Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: Italian Demand for Agrigenomics in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Italian Agrigenomics Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Agrigenomics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Agrigenomics Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 27: Rest of Europe Agrigenomics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 28: Rest of Europe Agrigenomics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

India?s Agriculture Sector Warms Up to Genomics

Genomics Revolution Underway in Australia

Important Role of Genomics in Cattle Improvement

Table 29: Agrigenomics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 30: Asia-Pacific Agrigenomics Market Share Analysis:

A 7 -Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025



Potential for Genomics in Improving Yields of African Orphan Crops

Table 31: Rest of World Agrigenomics Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Rest of World Agrigenomics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025





