As of today, there are about 71,157 cases of COVID-19 positively confirmed in Canada, and almost one third of these cases are reported to be from nursing homes. More than half are male adults over 60 years of age. Ontario and Quebec are host to majority of COVID-19 cases.



Senior citizens in eastern Canada particularly in Ontario province have been dealing with a lot of unfortunate situations during the Coronavirus pandemic which has impacted their health downwards and ultimately towards death.

There is no vaccine available for COVID-19 in Canada, but authorities are researching a cure in a form of vaccine.

According to Meladul Haq Ahmadzai, CEO of Taleam Systems and Global Health researcher, says, “If we don’t have a vaccine within a month, it may take a year to fully develop a vaccine for COVID-19.”

Meanwhile, senior homes in Canada may become empty sooner and no person may want to live in it, according to Ahmadzai. He says, “The situation of the senior people in retirement homes is questionable because over the years we have heard about the assaults on various seniors and now they are facing pressure from health officials during the pandemic.”

Ahmadzai who has studied the health issue adds, “Senior citizens in retirement homes need to be placed with their immediate family members in order to slow the spread of Coronavirus.”

The World Health Organization has also recommended new tips which includes selfcare, staying active, and eating healthy food.

Authorities in Ontario have condemned large gatherings in nursing homes, and as well they are trying to address changes to nursing duty.

Meladul Haq Ahmadzai is the CEO of Taleam Systems which provides computer support to medical clinics and hospitals in Ottawa, Ontario Canada.

