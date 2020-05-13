New York, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Agriculture M2M Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797805/?utm_source=GNW

6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$22.6 Billion by the year 2025, Agriculture M2M will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 49.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$558.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$956.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Agriculture M2M will reach a market size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 42.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aeris Communications, Inc.

Argus Control Systems Ltd.

Davis Instruments

Elecsys Corporation

Eltopia Communications

John Deere

Kontron AG

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

McCrometer, Inc.

Orange Business Services

SemiosBio Technologies Inc.

Telit Communications PLC

Trimble, Inc.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS

Tyro Remotes UK

Valley Irrigation

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Vodafone Group PLC







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Agriculture M2M Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Growing Need to Improve Farming Efficiency Results in Rising

Adoption of M2M Technology in Agricultural Activities

Applications of Agriculture M2M Technology

Agriculture M2M Market: Percentage Market Share Breakdown by

Application for Developed and Developed Regions

North America and Europe Witness Growing Adoption of

Agriculture M2M Technology

Competition

Leading Vendors in the Global Agriculture M2M Market





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rapidly Growing M2M Market Presents Opportunities for Adoption

in Agriculture Industry

Machine to Machine (M2M) Connections Worldwide in Billions for

the Period 2014-2021

Rising Concerns Over Food Security Drive Adoption of M2M to

Improve Agricultural Yield and Efficiency

Global Agricultural Output: Sources of Growth of Output for the

Period 1961-70 to 2001-14

Agricultural Land as % of Total Land Area Worldwide for the

Period 1961-2016

M2M Technology Enables Industrialization of Agricultural

Operations

IoT Revolutionizing the Farming Sector

Cellular M2M in Agriculture Sector: An Overview

Cellular M2M Connections in Agriculture Industry (in Million)

in Select Countries

Expanding Cellular M2M Connectivity Augurs Well for Agri M2M

Market

Growing Number of Cellular M2M Connections Present Opportunity

for M2M Adoption in Agriculture Industry: Number of Cellular

M2M Connections Worldwide in Millions for the Years 2010

through 2020

Satellite Technology Transforms Agricultural Activity

Satellite M2M/IoT Market Progress Augurs Well for its Adoption

in Farming Sector

Global Satellite M2M/IoT Market: Revenues in US$ Million for

the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Global M2M/IoT Satellite Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Revenues by Vertical for the Year 2025

Unique Capabilities Facilitate Expansion of Satellite M2M into

Agriculture Sector

An Insight into IoT Application in Agriculture and Smart Farming

Smart Farming: Leveraging Capabilities of M2M to Improve Crop

Yield

Product Overview

What is M2M?

Agriculture M2M: An Introduction

Applications and Use Cases of M2M in Agriculture

Recent Industry Activity

John Deere Acquires Blue River Technology

AGCO Partners with Solinftec for Digital Agriculture Solutions





