6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$22.6 Billion by the year 2025, Agriculture M2M will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 49.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$558.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$956.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Agriculture M2M will reach a market size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 42.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Growing Need to Improve Farming Efficiency Results in Rising
Adoption of M2M Technology in Agricultural Activities
Applications of Agriculture M2M Technology
North America and Europe Witness Growing Adoption of
Agriculture M2M Technology
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rapidly Growing M2M Market Presents Opportunities for Adoption
in Agriculture Industry
Machine to Machine (M2M) Connections Worldwide in Billions for
the Period 2014-2021
Rising Concerns Over Food Security Drive Adoption of M2M to
Improve Agricultural Yield and Efficiency
Global Agricultural Output: Sources of Growth of Output for the
Period 1961-70 to 2001-14
Agricultural Land as % of Total Land Area Worldwide for the
Period 1961-2016
M2M Technology Enables Industrialization of Agricultural
Operations
IoT Revolutionizing the Farming Sector
Cellular M2M in Agriculture Sector: An Overview
Cellular M2M Connections in Agriculture Industry (in Million)
in Select Countries
Expanding Cellular M2M Connectivity Augurs Well for Agri M2M
Market
Growing Number of Cellular M2M Connections Present Opportunity
for M2M Adoption in Agriculture Industry: Number of Cellular
M2M Connections Worldwide in Millions for the Years 2010
through 2020
Satellite Technology Transforms Agricultural Activity
Satellite M2M/IoT Market Progress Augurs Well for its Adoption
in Farming Sector
Global Satellite M2M/IoT Market: Revenues in US$ Million for
the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Global M2M/IoT Satellite Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Revenues by Vertical for the Year 2025
Unique Capabilities Facilitate Expansion of Satellite M2M into
Agriculture Sector
An Insight into IoT Application in Agriculture and Smart Farming
Smart Farming: Leveraging Capabilities of M2M to Improve Crop
Yield
Product Overview
What is M2M?
Agriculture M2M: An Introduction
Applications and Use Cases of M2M in Agriculture
Recent Industry Activity
John Deere Acquires Blue River Technology
AGCO Partners with Solinftec for Digital Agriculture Solutions
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
