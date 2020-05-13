New York, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Agricultural Packaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797801/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$3 Billion by the year 2025, Plastic will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$51.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$42 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Plastic will reach a market size of US$155.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$433.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Amcor Ltd.

Bemis Co., Inc.

ePac Flexible Packaging

Flex-Pack

Greif, Inc.

Kenvos Biotech Co., Ltd.

LC Packaging International BV

Mondi plc

Nnz Group

Packaging Corporation of America

Parakh Group

Proampac LLC.

Purity Flexpack Ltd.

Silgan Holdings, Inc.

Sonoco Products Company







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Agricultural Packaging: An Introductory Prelude

Growth Forecasts Remain Robust for Agricultural Packaging Market

Rising Concerns over Food Security and Post-Harvest & Supply

Chain Losses Create Strong Business Case for Agri Packaging

Solutions

Post-Harvest & Supply Chain Losses Remain Global Phenomenon

Food Security Concerns More Evident Than Ever Before

Food Demand (in Million Tonnes) for Cereals, Vegetable Oil and

Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-17 and 2018-27

Key Issues Fuelling Food Security Concerns Worldwide

Population Growth

World Population to Reach 8.5 Billion by 2030 and to 9.7

Billion by 2050: Global Population Figures for Years 1990,

2015, 2030, 2050 & 2100

Declining Per Capita Arable Land

Per Capita Arable Land (in Hectares) in Developed and

Developing Regions for the Years 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030 & 2050

Global Competitor Market Shares

Agricultural Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Bulk Bags Bring Unmatched Efficiency in Warehousing & Shipment

of Dry Goods

Bulk Packaging: A Vital Tool for Food Provision Industry

Effective Labelling of Bulk Packaging Reduces Supply Chain Losses

Polypropylene Bulk Bags Come to Fore Offering Durability,

Flexibility and Affordability Benefits

Versatile Packaging Functions Made Possible with LLDP Stretch Film

Flexible Packaging Gains Wider Traction in Agri Applications

Sustainable Packaging Initiatives Widen Opportunities for

Flexible Packaging

Corrugated Fiberboard Remains a Popular Material for High-

Volume Shipping of Fruits & Vegetables

MAP Facilitates Efficient Retail Packaging of Fruits & Vegetables

New MAP Solutions Seek to Disrupt the Market

Retail Boom Skyrockets the Demand for Agri Packaging Solutions

Current Retail Industry Trends Support Strong Growth in Agri

Packaging

Emergence of Online Retail Channel Further Accentuates the Demand

Healthy Tide in Organic Food Sector Creates Massive Growth

Opportunities

Emphasis on Offering High-Quality Farm Produce in its Most

Original Form Seeks Further Innovations in Packaging Materials

and Approaches

A Review of Select Recent Advancements in Agri Packaging Domain

Tadbik Develops New Shelf Life Extending Resealable Lidding

Film for Cherry Packaging

StePac Develops Polyamide-based Xtend® Packaging Technology for

Long-Distance Bulk Deliveries of Blueberries

Irplast Rolls Out Food-Contact Tape for Fresh Produce

ROP?s Novel ExtendCast XC-Tomato Packaging Film for Tomatoes

ROP?s New ExtendCast XC-Cauliflower Bag Preserves Cauliflowers

for up to 3 Weeks

Robotics Come to Fore to Enhance Overall Efficiency of

Agricultural Packaging

Industry-Specific Adhesives Make Agri Packaging More Effective

Growing Image as Brand Promotion Tool Poised to Widen Use Case

Agri Packaging Strongly Influenced by Scenario in the General

Packaging Industry: A Brief Look into Current Trends in the

General Packaging Industry





IV. COMPETITION



