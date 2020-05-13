Kenmare Resources plc (“Kenmare” or “the Company”)
13 May 2020
Board Update - Notification under Listing Rule 9.6.11(3)
Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, announces that in light of Elizabeth Headon’s impending retirement from the Board of Directors at the conclusion of today's Annual General Meeting, the following changes are being made to Directors' responsibilities, which will take effect at that time:
About Kenmare Resources
Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world’s largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma’s production accounts for approximately 7% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday “quality-of life” items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.
