May 13, 2020 02:00 ET

May 13, 2020 02:00 ET

Downing FOUR VCT plc

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

13 May 2020

Appointment of Corporate Broker

Downing FOUR VCT plc is pleased to announce the appointment with immediate effect of Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited as corporate broker.

For further enquiries please contact:

Grant Whitehouse

Company Secretary

Downing FOUR VCT plc

Tel: 020 7630 4333