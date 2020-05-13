New York, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aerotropolis Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797798/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.2 Billion by the year 2025, Greenfield Airport Aerotropolis will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$186.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$194.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Greenfield Airport Aerotropolis will reach a market size of US$447 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$708.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Balfour Beatty PLC

Clark Construction Group, LLC

Hensel Phelps

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.

Skanska AB

The Walsh Group

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company

Turner Construction Company







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797798/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Aerotropolis Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Aerotropolis Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Aerotropolis Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Aerotropolis Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Greenfield Airport Aerotropolis (Segment) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Greenfield Airport Aerotropolis (Segment) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Greenfield Airport Aerotropolis (Segment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Brownfield Airport Aerotropolis (Segment) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Brownfield Airport Aerotropolis (Segment) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 9: Brownfield Airport Aerotropolis (Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Aerotropolis Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Aerotropolis Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Aerotropolis Market in the United States by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 12: United States Aerotropolis Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Aerotropolis Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Canadian Aerotropolis Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 15: Aerotropolis Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Market for Aerotropolis: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 17: Aerotropolis Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 18: Japanese Aerotropolis Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Aerotropolis Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Aerotropolis Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 21: Chinese Aerotropolis Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Aerotropolis Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Aerotropolis Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Aerotropolis Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 24: European Aerotropolis Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: European Aerotropolis Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 26: Aerotropolis Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 27: European Aerotropolis Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 28: Aerotropolis Market in France by Segment: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 29: French Aerotropolis Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 30: French Aerotropolis Market Share Analysis by Segment:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 31: Aerotropolis Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 32: German Aerotropolis Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 33: German Aerotropolis Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 34: Italian Aerotropolis Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: Aerotropolis Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 36: Italian Aerotropolis Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Aerotropolis: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Aerotropolis Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 39: United Kingdom Aerotropolis Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 40: Rest of Europe Aerotropolis Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 41: Aerotropolis Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Rest of Europe Aerotropolis Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 43: Aerotropolis Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 44: Asia-Pacific Aerotropolis Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 45: Asia-Pacific Aerotropolis Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 46: Rest of World Aerotropolis Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Rest of World Aerotropolis Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 48: Aerotropolis Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025





IV. COMPETITION



BALFOUR BEATTY PLC

CLARK CONSTRUCTION GROUP

HENSEL PHELPS

MCCARTHY BUILDING COMPANIES

SKANSKA AB

THE WALSH GROUP

THE WHITING-TURNER CONTRACTING COMPANY

TURNER CONSTRUCTION COMPANY

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797798/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001