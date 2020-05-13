New York, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aerotropolis Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797798/?utm_source=GNW
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.2 Billion by the year 2025, Greenfield Airport Aerotropolis will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$186.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$194.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Greenfield Airport Aerotropolis will reach a market size of US$447 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$708.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797798/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Aerotropolis Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Aerotropolis Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Aerotropolis Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Aerotropolis Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Greenfield Airport Aerotropolis (Segment) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Greenfield Airport Aerotropolis (Segment) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Greenfield Airport Aerotropolis (Segment) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Brownfield Airport Aerotropolis (Segment) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Brownfield Airport Aerotropolis (Segment) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 9: Brownfield Airport Aerotropolis (Segment) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Aerotropolis Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States Aerotropolis Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Aerotropolis Market in the United States by Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 12: United States Aerotropolis Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Aerotropolis Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Canadian Aerotropolis Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 15: Aerotropolis Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Aerotropolis: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 17: Aerotropolis Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 18: Japanese Aerotropolis Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Aerotropolis Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Aerotropolis Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 21: Chinese Aerotropolis Market by Segment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Aerotropolis Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Aerotropolis Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Aerotropolis Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 24: European Aerotropolis Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: European Aerotropolis Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 26: Aerotropolis Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European Aerotropolis Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 28: Aerotropolis Market in France by Segment: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 29: French Aerotropolis Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 30: French Aerotropolis Market Share Analysis by Segment:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 31: Aerotropolis Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 32: German Aerotropolis Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 33: German Aerotropolis Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Aerotropolis Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Aerotropolis Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 36: Italian Aerotropolis Market by Segment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Aerotropolis: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Aerotropolis Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2009-2017
Table 39: United Kingdom Aerotropolis Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 40: Rest of Europe Aerotropolis Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 41: Aerotropolis Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Rest of Europe Aerotropolis Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 43: Aerotropolis Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 44: Asia-Pacific Aerotropolis Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 45: Asia-Pacific Aerotropolis Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 46: Rest of World Aerotropolis Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Rest of World Aerotropolis Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 48: Aerotropolis Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BALFOUR BEATTY PLC
CLARK CONSTRUCTION GROUP
HENSEL PHELPS
MCCARTHY BUILDING COMPANIES
SKANSKA AB
THE WALSH GROUP
THE WHITING-TURNER CONTRACTING COMPANY
TURNER CONSTRUCTION COMPANY
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797798/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: