Indian End-of-Life Vehicle and Dismantling Market Research Report: By Fuel (Petrol, Diesel), Sector (Unorganized, Organized), Component (Ferrous Metal, Non-Ferrous Metal, Plastic, Electrical and Electronic Equipment, Textile, Tire, Battery, Glass), Vehicle (Two-Wheeler, Three-Wheeler, Four-Wheeler), Four-Wheeler (Passenger, Commercial)



NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- India is reeling under high levels of air pollution, which is why the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and Supreme Court have passed stringent regulations, which have considerably reduced the number of years an automobile can be driven for. For instance, in Delhi/NCR, the maximum age of petrol and diesel vehicles has been brought down to 15 and 10 years, respectively.

This factor is predicted to propel the Indian end-of-life vehicle and dismantling market , which generated $3,474.0 million revenue in 2019, at a 17.2% CAGR between 2020 and 2030 (forecast period).

Get the Sample Copy of this Report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/indian-end-of-life-vehicle-and-dismantling-market/report-sample

Ferrous-Metal Components To Contribute Highest Revenue to Market till 2030

Till 2030, the ferrous metal category would continue dominating the Indian end-of-life vehicle and dismantling market, because ferrous-metal components make up for around 70% of an average vehicle. These components can be easily extracted by using a strong magnet, and they also remain in high demand due to their easy reusability factor.

The diesel classification contributed the highest revenue to the Indian end-of-life vehicle and dismantling market during the historical period (2014–2019), as most commercial vehicles, especially heavy-duty buses and trucks, and a significant number of passenger automobiles are diesel based.

During the forecast period, the organized bifurcation would witness higher CAGR, of 48.6%, in the Indian end-of-life vehicle and dismantling market. This is ascribed to the fact that organized companies have begun taking interest in the domain, with the closing of unregulated scrapping units by the government. Established automakers, such as Toyota Motor Corp., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., and Suzuki Motor Corp., have already started investing heavy amounts in setting up modern vehicle recycling and salvaging units.

Browse report overview with 15 tables and 21 figures spread through 77 pages and detailed TOC on "Indian ELV and Dismantling Market: Global Industry Size, Share and Growth Forecast to 2030" at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/indian-end-of-life-vehicle-and-dismantling-market

The four-wheeler division held a significant share in the Indian end-of-life vehicle and dismantling market in 2019, owing to economic growth. With an increase in their disposable income, a rising number of people in the nation are purchasing four-wheeled automobiles for personal as well as commercial use. Once they reach the end of their life, they will serve as the input for junkyards.

Maharashtra was the most productive state in the Indian end-of-life vehicle and dismantling market in the past, as the high purchasing power in the state results in a heavy sale of automobile, which, over time, are sent for scrapping. In the coming years, the NCT of Delhi division would grow the fastest in the industry, on account of its high air pollution levels, which has impelled the government to reduce the vehicles’ maximum service life.

Market Players Taking Numerous Steps to Dominate Competition

Seeing the high demand for automobile scrapping and recycling services, in the wake of the shutting down of unorganized salvage yards by government bodies, numerous established companies have entered the Indian end-of-life vehicle and dismantling market, with a number of strategic moves.

For instance, in November 2019, a scrapping unit, by the name of Cero Recycling, was set up in Greater Noida, as a joint venture between Metal Scrap Trade Corporation Limited (MSTC), a government body, and Mahindra Accelo, which is the steel processing arm of Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. In the next three years, Mahindra and Mahindra has plans to set up 25 more such facilities in the country.

Make Enquiry Before Purchase at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=indian-end-of-life-vehicle-and-dismantling-market

Moreover, also in November 2019, a joint venture was founded by Suzuki Motor Corp. and Toyota Motor Corp., for setting up an automobile dismantling facility in Noida. Once operational, the unit will be able to process 2,000 vehicles in a month, after which the two Japanese automakers hope to establish more such recycling plants in the nation.

More Reports of Automotive and Transportation by P&S Intelligence

Vehicle-to-Vehicle Communication Market

Globally, the V2V communication market in Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness strong growth, as a result of the rising focus toward passenger and vehicle safety, coupled with the surging demand for fleet management solutions in countries such as India and China. The market in APAC is expected to see an increase in strategic alliances in the forecast period, between automotive and communication technology companies, aimed at creating an advanced communication infrastructure and meeting the government regulatory requirements for vehicle data security.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/vehicle-to-vehicle-communication-market

Automotive Sensors Market

Asia-Pacific (APAC), led by China, was the most dominant region in terms of volume in the automotive sensors market. Moreover, the region is expected to witness the fastest growth as well during the forecast period. The dominance of China is buoyed by its high production capacity as well as its continuous implementation of automotive innovations in terms of electric and autonomous vehicles. These vehicles require advanced and greater number of automotive sensors in the vehicles, which is a major driver for the market.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/automotive-sensors-market

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com