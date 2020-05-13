NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES.



Oslo, 13 May 2020 - Adevinta ASA (“Adevinta” or the “Company”) has decided to initiate a buyback of up to 320,000 of its own shares. The shares are to be used as settlement in the Company’s share-based incentive schemes as well as employee share saving plans.

The buybacks will be made in accordance with the authorization granted to the Board of Directors by the Company’s General Meeting held on 5 May 2020. As stated in the authorisation, shares shall be purchased at a minimum of NOK 20 and a maximum of NOK 750 per share. The authorisation is valid until the Ordinary General Meeting in 2021.

The buyback will commence following this announcement and is expected to end no later than on 2 June 2020. The shares shall be purchased on Oslo Børs. Adevinta has engaged DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, to carry out the share buyback on behalf of the Company.

The execution of any repurchases will depend on market conditions, the buyback programme may be discontinued at any time and the Company may resolve to terminate the buyback programme before the threshold set out above is reached.

Adevinta does not own shares in the Company as of today.

About Adevinta ASA

Adevinta is a global online classifieds company with generalist, real estate, cars, jobs and other internet marketplaces in 16 countries, connecting buyers seeking goods or services with a large base of sellers. Its portfolio spans 36 digital products and websites, attracting 1.5 billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, InfoJobs and Milanuncios in Spain, and 50% of fast-growing OLX in Brazil. Adevinta was spun off from Schibsted ASA and publicly listed as an independent company in Oslo, Norway in 2019. Adevinta is majority owned by Schibsted ASA.

