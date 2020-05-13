New York, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aerostructures Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797797/?utm_source=GNW
6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$34.1 Billion by the year 2025, Fuselage will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.4 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Fuselage will reach a market size of US$3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Aerostructures: An Introductory Prelude
Steady Growth Projected for Aerostructures Market in the Coming
Years
Prevailing Scenario in the World Aerospace Industry Enhances
Demand Prospects for Aerostructures
Ongoing Expansion in Commercial Airline Fleet Size Points
Towards Strong Demand
Growing Passenger & Cargo Traffic Instigates the Need for New
Aircraft
Rising Demand for Military Aircraft Amid Mounting Geopolitical
Risks and Increasing Global Military Spending Bodes Well
Progressive Momentum in Business Jet Segment Amplifies
Opportunities
Healthy Trajectory in MRO Airframe Services Strengthens Market
Prospects
Current MRO Market Trends Across Various Geographic Regions
Global Competitor Market Shares
Aerostructures Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Fuselage: Largest and Fastest Growing Product Category
Buzz Surrounding Composite Fuselage Gets Louder
Spirit?s Latest Carbon Fiber Fuselage Invention Set to
Revolutionize Aircraft Manufacturing
Rising Demand for High-Performance Wing Solutions Steers
Overall Market Expansion
Aggressive Innovations Characterize Aircraft Control Surfaces
Market
Top of Class Empennage Systems in Demand
Landing Gear Market Demonstrates Encouraging Prospects
Composites: The Dominant Material for Aerostructures Manufacturing
Progressive Expansion in Use Case Results in Composites
Evolving as Primary Material for Aerostructures
Key Benefits Offered with Regards to Weight, Strength, Fatigue &
Overall Efficiency Make Composites the Mainstay in Aircraft
Design
Carbon Continues to Make Gains as Best-in-Class Aerostructure
Composite Material
Despite Onslaught from Composites, Alloys Consumption Remains
Robust in Aerostructures Manufacturing
Titanium Alloys Gain Wider Traction as High-Strength, Workhorse
Materials
Established Role of Aluminium in Aircraft Manufacturing Renders
Strong Outlook for Aluminium Alloys
Steel Alloys Lend Traction in Producing Durable Airframe Products
Nickel Alloys Combine Immense Strength and Extreme Temperature
Tolerance
Magnesium Alloys Gain Attention with Good Casting Characteristics
Nanocomposites Quickly Evolve into Advanced Solutions in
Aircraft Construction
Graphene Emerges as Miracle Material for Aerospace Industry
Graphene Gains Immediate Traction in Aircraft Wing Fabrication
3D Printing Eases Stringent Material Requirement Criteria in
Aerostructures Manufacturing
Ongoing Regulatory Emphasis on Reducing Aerospace CO2 Emissions
to Give Edge to Ultra-Lightweight Materials
ICAO?s CORSIA Standard Set to Redefine the Dynamics in the
Aerostructure Materials Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Aerostructures Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Aerostructures Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Aerostructures Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Fuselage (Component) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Fuselage (Component) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Fuselage (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Empennage (Component) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Empennage (Component) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Empennage (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Flight Control Surfaces (Component) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Flight Control Surfaces (Component) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: Flight Control Surfaces (Component) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Wings (Component) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Wings (Component) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Wings (Component) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other Components (Component) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Other Components (Component) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Other Components (Component) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Composites (Material) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Composites (Material) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Composites (Material) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Alloys (Material) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Alloys (Material) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Alloys (Material) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Metals (Material) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Metals (Material) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Metals (Material) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Aerostructures Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Aerostructures Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Aerostructures Market in the United States by
Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States Aerostructures Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Aerostructures Market in the United States in US$
Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 32: Aerostructures Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Aerostructures Market Share Breakdown
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Aerostructures Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Aerostructures Historic Market Review by
Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 36: Aerostructures Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 37: Canadian Aerostructures Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 38: Aerostructures Market in Canada: Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017
Table 39: Canadian Aerostructures Market Shares in Percentages
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Aerostructures: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Aerostructures Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese Aerostructures Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Japanese Aerostructures Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 44: Aerostructures Demand Patterns in Japan in US$
Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 45: Japanese Aerostructures Market Share in Percentages
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Aerostructures Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Aerostructures Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Aerostructures Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 49: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Aerostructures Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 50: Aerostructures Historic Demand Scenario in China in
US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Aerostructures Market Share Breakdown by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Aerostructures Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Aerostructures Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Aerostructures Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: European Aerostructures Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Aerostructures Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 56: Aerostructures Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Aerostructures Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Aerostructures Demand Potential in Europe in US$
Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 59: European Aerostructures Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 60: Aerostructures Market in Europe : Breakdown of Sales
by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
FRANCE
Table 61: Aerostructures Market in France by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: French Aerostructures Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Aerostructures Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Aerostructures Recent Past, Current & Future Market
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 65: French Aerostructures Market: Historic Review in US$
Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: French Aerostructures Market Share Shift by Material:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 67: Aerostructures Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Aerostructures Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 69: German Aerostructures Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: German Aerostructures Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 71: Aerostructures Market in Germany: Historic Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: German Aerostructures Market Share Distribution by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Aerostructures Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Aerostructures Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Aerostructures Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Aerostructures Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 77: Aerostructures Historic Demand Scenario in Italy in
US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Aerostructures Market Share Breakdown by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Aerostructures: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Aerostructures Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2009-2017
Table 81: United Kingdom Aerostructures Market Share Analysis
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: United Kingdom Aerostructures Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 83: Aerostructures Demand Patterns in the United Kingdom
in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 84: United Kingdom Aerostructures Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Aerostructures Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 86: Aerostructures Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 87: Rest of Europe Aerostructures Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Aerostructures Demand Potential in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 89: Rest of Europe Aerostructures Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 90: Aerostructures Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown of
Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Aerostructures Market in Asia-Pacific by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Aerostructures Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Aerostructures Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Aerostructures Recent Past, Current & Future Market
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Aerostructures Market: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Aerostructures Market Share Shift by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 97: Rest of World Aerostructures Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Rest of World Aerostructures Historic Market Review
by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 99: Aerostructures Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 100: Rest of World Aerostructures Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 101: Aerostructures Market in Rest of World: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of World Aerostructures Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AAR CORPORATION
BOMBARDIER
CYIENT
ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.
GKN AEROSPACE
LEONARDO SPA
RUAG HOLDING AG
STELIA AEROSPACE
SAAB AB
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS
TRIUMPH GROUP
UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS
AIRBUS GROUP SAS
ARCONIC INC.
ASCENT AEROSPACE
AURORA FLIGHT SCIENCES
BOEING COMPANY
COLLINS AEROSPACE
COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT CORPORATION OF CHINA LTD. (COMAC)
CPI AEROSTRUCTURES
ELECTROIMPACT
FACC AG
JANICKI INDUSTRIES
LEE AEROSPACE
MAGELLAN AEROSPACE CORPORATION
MAHINDRA AEROSPACE PVT.
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC
MIDDLE RIVER AIRCRAFT SYSTEMS
OMA SRL
PRECISION CASTPARTS CORPORATION
S.A.B.C.A. SA
SOFITEC AERO, S.L.
TANEJA AEROSPACE & AVIATION
DENEL AEROSTRUCTURES
HYDE GROUP LIMITED
KMWE GROUP
PREMIUM AEROTECH GMBH
REEL
VX AEROSPACE
ACITURRI AERONáUTICA, S.L.U.
AEQUS PVT. LTD.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
