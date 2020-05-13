AB Grigeo Klaipėda and Klaipėda University have signed a letter of intent regarding the provision of EUR 500,000 aid for the development of solutions intended for the reduction of environmental pollution and the training of environmental specialists.



The aid agreement will lead to a five-year environmental action programme focused on a long-term value creation. It is planned that this programme will be developed in three directions: development and implementation of an ambient air pollution monitoring system in Klaipėda; the development of technological solutions for the treatment of new generation pollutants in sewage; and provision of aid for the preservation of history and culture of Klaipėda region and environmental education.

Klaipėda University plans to employ all scientists of air pollution and water treatment technologies from the Marine Research Institute and other units of the Klaipėda university to implement the mentioned directions of the programme and conduct research. The latest marine valley scientific equipment will be used as well.

