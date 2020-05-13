Lasse Corin has been appointed Chief Economist at Aktia. In this role, he will monitor and analyse the development of macroeconomics and the investment market.



Lasse Corin has an extensive experience of expert positions in the banking sector. Lasse Corin joined Aktia from OP Financial Group, where he served as a Senior Analyst responsible for, among other things, monitoring the domestic banking sector. Earlier he worked as an Analyst at Financial Supervisory Authority.

“I’m happy to welcome Lasse Corin to Aktia. Lasse has extensive knowledge of the domestic banking sector and a strong insight into economics, which will contribute to being successful in the position as Aktia's Chief Economist”, says Mikko Ayub, CEO of Aktia.

"I am very excited about my new tasks at Aktia. The role as Chief Economist is particularly interesting in these exceptional times, when the covid-19 pandemic brings enormous challenges to the world economy. My goal is to focus especially on domestic economy and to discuss how changes in the world economy affect Finland and Finnish households”, says Lasse Corin.

