- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 16.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$471.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$572.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Balloon will reach a market size of US$746.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 15.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Allsopp Helikites Ltd.

Harris Corporation

ILC Dover

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI)

Lindstrand Technologies Limited

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raven Industries, Inc.

Raytheon Company

Tcom L.P.







Aerostat Systems: An Introductory Prelude

Future Prospects Remain Favorable for Aerostat Systems Market

Healthy Trajectory in Geospatial Technology Industry Boosts

Prospects for Aerostat Systems: A Review of Capabilities and

Functions of Various Geospatial Technologies

Aerostat Deployments on Growth Vertical Across the Geographies

Aerostats: Mainstay in ISR Strategies of the US Military

Europe Remains a Lucrative Market

India Warms Up to Aerostat Technology

Global Competitor Market Shares

Aerostat Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





Exceptional Performance in Air, Land & Sea Surveillance

Applications: Cornerstone for Present & Future Adoption of

Aerostat Systems

Aerostat Systems Grab Attention in Airborne Surveillance

Applications

Operational Class Aerostat Systems for Low-Cost Surveillance

Applications

Strategic Aerostat Systems for Detection of Low-Flying, Fast-

Moving Objects

Tactical Aerostat Systems Gain Traction as Persistent

Surveillance Solutions

Recent Activity in Spy Balloons Vertical: A Review

China?s Hi-Tech Balloons Spy on India from Tibet

Indian Authorities Seize Pakistani Spy Balloons

Spy Balloons Become Vogue in Military Strategies in Afghanistan

Germany to Deploy Aerostats in Mali-based U.N. Peacekeeping

Mission

Aerostats Set to Make Big Gains in Maritime Surveillance

Tethered Aerostat Systems Drive Momentum in the Overall

Aerostats Market

Tethered Aerostat Radar System (TARS): Highly Effective in

Customs & Border Protection Applications

Aerostat Systems Increasingly Gaining Traction in Geo Spatial

Intelligence

Evolving Role of Geospatial Data as the Key to Visualizing Data

in Commercial Applications: Among the Primary Market Drivers

for Aerostat Systems

A Peek into Usability and Relevancy of Geospatial Data in

Select Core Sectors

Retail

Healthcare

Financial Services

Transportation/Logistics

Technology Improvements & Product Upgrades Continue to Widen

Market Prospects: Select Recently Unveiled Aerostat Solutions

Otonom Teknoloji?s Doruk-133B Can Endure High Wind and Harsh

Weather Conditions

CSIR Rolls Out Third Generation Aerostat with Better

Aerodynamic Efficiency

Lockheed Martin Enhances 74K Aerostat System with Advanced

Radar Capabilities

New SkyStar 120 Mobile Micro-Tactical Aerostat System from RT

LTA Systems

RT LTA Unveils Improved Bladder Material for Aerostat Systems

Aero-T Develops SkyGuard1 Aerostat System with Multiple

Intelligence Sensors





