The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 8 May 2020 for use in the group’s savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the employees at a price of NOK 76.01 per equity certificate in accordance with their savings amount.

After allocation the bank owns 695 equity certificates.

As participants in the savings programme, the primary insiders below have been allocated equity certificates as follows:

Name: Allocated no. equity certificates: New total holding of equity certificates*: Cathrine Aunvik 78 1,679 Rolf Jarle Brøske 78 7,352 Tomm Bøyesen 78 6,041 Kjell Fordal 78 246,701 Vegard Helland 78 34,991 Kjersti Hønstad 78 4,703 Jan-Frode Janson 78 40,078 Unni Larsen 78 1,028 Inge Lindseth 78 8,702 Oddny Lysberg 78 1,639 Nelly Maske 78 20,972 Ola Neråsen 78 42,553 Margrethe L. Resellmo 19 452 Berit Rustad 78 3,764 Camilla Stang 19 452 Christina Straub 19 706 Hans Tronstad 78 1,684

*) incl. close associates

Trondheim, 13 May 2020



Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act