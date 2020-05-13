The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 8 May 2020 for use in the group’s savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the employees at a price of NOK 76.01 per equity certificate in accordance with their savings amount.

After allocation the bank owns 695 equity certificates.

As participants in the savings programme, the primary insiders below have been allocated equity certificates as follows: 

Name:Allocated no. equity certificates:New total holding of equity certificates*:
Cathrine Aunvik781,679
Rolf Jarle Brøske787,352
Tomm Bøyesen786,041
Kjell Fordal78246,701
Vegard Helland7834,991
Kjersti Hønstad784,703
Jan-Frode Janson7840,078
Unni Larsen781,028
Inge Lindseth788,702
Oddny Lysberg781,639
Nelly Maske7820,972
Ola Neråsen7842,553
Margrethe L. Resellmo19452
Berit Rustad783,764
Camilla Stang19452
Christina Straub19706
Hans Tronstad781,684

*) incl. close associates

Trondheim, 13 May 2020
                                                                                                    
