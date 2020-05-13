May 13, 2020 04:00 ET

NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

May 13, 2020 at 11:00 EEST

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ovaskainen Jari

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

(X) Legal person

Issuer: Next Games Oyj

LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20200513101459_2

Transaction date: 2020-05-12

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000233267

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 11,181 Unit price: 1.7 EUR

(2): Volume: 8,831 Unit price: 1.695 EUR

(3): Volume: 188 Unit price: 1.69 EUR

(4): Volume: 14,800 Unit price: 1.68 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 35,000 Volume weighted average price: 1.69023 EUR