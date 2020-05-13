NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
May 13, 2020 at 11:00 EEST
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ovaskainen Jari
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
(X) Legal person
Issuer: Next Games Oyj
LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20200513101459_2
Transaction date: 2020-05-12
Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000233267
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 11,181 Unit price: 1.7 EUR
(2): Volume: 8,831 Unit price: 1.695 EUR
(3): Volume: 188 Unit price: 1.69 EUR
(4): Volume: 14,800 Unit price: 1.68 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(4): Volume: 35,000 Volume weighted average price: 1.69023 EUR
Next Games Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
