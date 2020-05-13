New York, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797789/?utm_source=GNW
1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.8 Billion by the year 2025, Commercial Aircraft will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$27.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$24.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Commercial Aircraft will reach a market size of US$130.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$89.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) Competitor
Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU)
Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU)
Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU)
Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Commercial Aircraft (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Commercial Aircraft (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Commercial Aircraft (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Military Aircraft (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Military Aircraft (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Military Aircraft (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Military Land Vehicle (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 11: Military Land Vehicle (Application) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Military Land Vehicle (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Rotarycopter (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Rotarycopter (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Rotarycopter (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) Market
Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power
Unit (APU) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU)
Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in
US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 18: Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU)
Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit
(APU) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU)
Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017
Table 21: Canadian Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit
(APU) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Aerospace
and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Japanese Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit
(APU) Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 24: Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU)
Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Demand for Aerospace and Military Auxiliary
Power Unit (APU) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU)
Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by Application:
2009-2017
Table 27: Chinese Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit
(APU) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU)
Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit
(APU) Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 29: Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU)
Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand
by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 30: European Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit
(APU) Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 31: European Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit
(APU) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018-2025
Table 32: Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU)
Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$
Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: European Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit
(APU) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
FRANCE
Table 34: Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU)
Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018-2025
Table 35: French Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit
(APU) Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application:
2009-2017
Table 36: French Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit
(APU) Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by
Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 37: Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU)
Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: German Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit
(APU) Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application:
2009-2017
Table 39: Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU)
Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Demand for Aerospace and Military Auxiliary
Power Unit (APU) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU)
Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by Application:
2009-2017
Table 42: Italian Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit
(APU) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: United Kingdom Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power
Unit (APU) Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU)
Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power
Unit (APU) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018-2025
Table 47: Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU)
Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in
US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Rest of Europe Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power
Unit (APU) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU)
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018-2025
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power
Unit (APU) Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power
Unit (APU) Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by
Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 52: Rest of World Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power
Unit (APU) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU)
Market in Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017
Table 54: Rest of World Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power
Unit (APU) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
JENOPTIK AG
PRATT & WHITNEY
THE DEWEY ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
THE MARVIN GROUP
UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS - COLLINS AEROSPACE
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
AEROSILA
ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL, INC.
MEGGITT PLC
MOTOR SICH JSC
PBS VELKA BITES
SAFRAN GROUP
HUTCHINSON AEROSPACE & INDUSTRY
SAFRAN POWER UNITS
V. CURATED RESEARCH
