DECLARATION
DU NOMBRE D’ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL
ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE
AU 30 AVRIL 2020
Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce
Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF
|Nombre d’actions composant le capital social
|221 793 981
|Nombre de droits de vote théoriques
|256 646 840
|Nombre de droits de vote exerçables
|256 426 389
Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d’Elis www.corporate-elis.com
(Rubrique Relations Investisseurs / Information Réglementée / Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital de la société)
DISCLOSURE
OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
AS OF 30 APRIL 2020
|Total number of shares
|221,793,981
|Theoretical number of voting rights
|256,646,840
|Number of exercisable voting rights
|256,426,389
This disclosure is on Elis web site www.corporate-elis.com
(section Investor Relations / Regulatory Information / Monthly information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares that make up the company’s capital)
