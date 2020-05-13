Dublin, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Marijuana: Consumers' Perspectives in the US and UK" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The "Medical Marijuana, Consumers' Perspectives" report combines an extensive survey and analysis of patients' perspectives in the US and UK to provide an in-depth consumer-centered review of the medical marijuana market. Components of the report include an in-depth breakdown of the survey and its respondents, detailed analysis of consumers' concerns and opinions of medical and recreational marijuana, information from interviews with patients receiving treatment with medical marijuana in the US and UK, and an assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the medical marijuana space.
The report evaluates trends across different age groups, health statuses, and other parameters to inform insightful comparisons and market-specific analyses, always linking the significance of the findings to the historical and contemporary events underpinning consumers' perspectives in the two countries on which this thematic research focuses on.
Key Highlights
Scope of the report:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Study Design
1.1 Research Objectives and Study Design
1.2 Respondent Mix - Geography
1.3 Respondent Mix - Age, Sex, and Disease Status
1.4 Respondents With Chronic Illness
2. Executive Summary
2.1 Key Findings
3. Survey Respondents by Market
3.1 Respondents in the US
3.2 Respondents in the US With Chronic Illness
3.3 Respondents in the UK
3.4 Respondents in the UK With Chronic Illness
4. Consumers' Perspectives
4.1 Overview of Perspectives in the US and UK
4.2 Unmet Needs
4.3 Consumer Insights
5. Consumers in the US
5.1 Take-Home Messages
5.2 Consumer Insights
6. Consumers in the UK
6.1 Take-Home Messages
6.2 Consumer Insights
7. Medical Marijuana and COVID-19
7.1 The Impact of the Pandemic on the Medical Marijuana Industry
7.2 Patients' Perspectives
8. Patients' Insights
8.1 Insights From the US
8.2 Insights From the UK
9. Summary of Key Findings
9.1 Take-Home Messages
10. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ovhqdd
