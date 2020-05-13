Dublin, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biomedical Sensor Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Biomedical Sensor market is expected to reach $18.90 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2026. Biomedical sensors are the tools used for the detection of a specific chemical, physical or biological process and then transmit this data. These sensors are used to monitor the food, environmental conditions, safety of medicines and other substances.



Factors such as growing occurrence of lifestyle diseases, technological advancements in the healthcare sector, and increasing demand for patient monitoring are driving the market growth. Although limited storage capacity restrains market growth, sophisticated sensor based applications are opportunities for the Biomedical Sensor market.



Based on type, the wireless segment is going to experience lucrative growth during the forecast period, as it is more convenient to use and therefore has a high demand.



The key vendors mentioned are Johnson & Johnson , Thermofisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Ametek Electronic, Medtronic Inc, Analog Devices, Beckman Coulter, Danaher Corporation, Avago Technologies Limited, Honeywell International, Bio-Rad Labs, Stellar Technologies, and Biovision Technologies.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Biomedical Sensor Market, By Category

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Chemical

5.3 Biological

5.4 Physical



6 Global Biomedical Sensor Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Wireless

6.3 Wired



7 Global Biomedical Sensor Market, By Parameter

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Oxygenation

7.3 Electrocardiogram (ECG)/EEG (Electroencephalogram)

7.4 Infrared Sensors

7.5 Motion Sensors

7.6 Blood Flow Meter

7.7 Inertial Sensors

7.8 Fibre Optic Sensors

7.9 Pressure

7.10 Image/ Position

7.11 Temperature

7.12 Biochemical

7.13 Force

7.14 Pulse Oximeter

7.15 Coronary Imaging



8 Global Biomedical Sensor Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 In- vivo

8.3 In-vitro



9 Global Biomedical Sensor Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Diagnostic Labs

9.3 Hospitals & Clinics

9.4 Pharmaceutical

9.5 Ambulatory Care

9.6 Research Labs



10 Global Biomedical Sensor Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Strategic Benchmarking



12 Vendors Landscape



Johnson & Johnson

Thermofisher Scientific

Abbott Laboratories

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Ametek Electronic

Medtronic Inc

Analog Devices

Beckman Coulter

Danaher Corporation

Avago Technologies Limited

Honeywell International

Bio-Rad Labs

Stellar Technologies

Biovision Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dq3140

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900