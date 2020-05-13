Dublin, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alumina And Aluminum Production And Processing Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global alumina and aluminum production and processing market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.
The global alumina and aluminum production and processing market is expected to decline from $810.9 billion in 2019 to $718.2 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -11.5%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 10% from 2021 and reach $932.4 billion in 2023.
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global alumina and aluminum production and processing market, accounting for 70% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 10% of the global alumina and aluminum production and processing market. South America was the smallest region in the global alumina and aluminum production and processing market.
Aluminum manufacturers are producing customized aluminum alloys for automobile manufacturers to produce light weigh vehicles. The use of aluminum alloys in vehicles reduces carbon emissions Increases fuel economy and improves overall stability as aluminum alloys considerably reduces vehicle body weight. This is primarily driven by stringent emission regulations and growing pressure to improve economy by many national and state governments. For instance, the US government's federal emission standards, makes it mandatory for automobile manufacturers to increase corporate average fuel economy (CAFE) from 35.5 miles per gallon (mpg) in 2016 to 54.5 mpg by 2025. This increase in CAFE is being achieved by increasing the aluminum content in the vehicle's body to reduce its weight by around 30%. In line with this trend, global automobile manufacturers are increasing the aluminum content in their vehicles. For instance, in 2015, automobile manufacturer Ford launched its all-aluminum body F-150 mini truck which was 700 pounds lighter than the vehicle's earlier version. Similarly, automobile manufacturer Cadillac uses a mix of steel and aluminum for its CT6 luxury cars launched in 2015.
The alumina and aluminum production and processing market consists of sales of alumina and aluminum by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) primarily engaged in alumina extraction primarily from bauxite ore, producing aluminum from alumina, recovering aluminum from scrap or dross, refining aluminum by any process, alloying purchased aluminum and rolling, drawing, casting, extruding and alloying aluminum and aluminum-based alloy into primary forms such as bar, foil, pipe, plate, rod, sheet, tube, wire.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Alumina And Aluminum Production And Processing Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations
4. Alumina And Aluminum Production And Processing Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5. Alumina And Aluminum Production And Processing Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Alumina And Aluminum Production And Processing Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Alumina And Aluminum Production And Processing Market Trends And Strategies
8. Alumina And Aluminum Production And Processing Market Size And Growth
8.1. Market Size
8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.2.2. Restraints On The Market
8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.3.2. Restraints On The Market
9. Alumina And Aluminum Production And Processing Market Regional Analysis
9.1. Global Alumina And Aluminum Production And Processing Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
9.2. Global Alumina And Aluminum Production And Processing Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
9.3. Global Alumina And Aluminum Production And Processing Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
10. Alumina And Aluminum Production And Processing Market Segmentation
10.1. Global Alumina And Aluminum Production And Processing Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
10.2. Global Alumina And Aluminum Production And Processing Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
11. Alumina And Aluminum Production And Processing Market Segments
11.1. Global Aluminum Product From Purchased Aluminum Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Sheet; Plate; Foil; Welded Tube
11.2. Global Secondary Smelting And Alloying Of Aluminum Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Aluminum Smelting; Aluminum Alloying
11.3. Global Alumina Refining And Primary Aluminum Production Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Alumina Refining; Aluminum Production
12. Alumina And Aluminum Production And Processing Market Metrics
12.1. Alumina And Aluminum Production And Processing Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global
12.2. Per Capita Average Alumina And Aluminum Production And Processing Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global
13. Asia-Pacific Alumina And Aluminum Production And Processing Market
14. Western Europe Alumina And Aluminum Production And Processing Market
15. Eastern Europe Alumina And Aluminum Production And Processing Market
16. North America Alumina And Aluminum Production And Processing Market
17. South America Alumina And Aluminum Production And Processing Market
18. Middle East Alumina And Aluminum Production And Processing Market
19. Africa Alumina And Aluminum Production And Processing Market
20. Alumina And Aluminum Production And Processing Market Competitive Landscape
20.1. Competitive Market Overview
20.2. Market Shares
20.3. Company Profiles
21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Alumina And Aluminum Production And Processing Market
22. Market Background: Metal Market
22.1. Metal Market Characteristics
22.2. Metal Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global
22.3. Global Metal Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
22.4. Global Metal Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
22.5. Global Metal Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)
23. Recommendations
23.1. Global Alumina And Aluminum Production And Processing Market In 2023- Growth Countries
23.2. Global Alumina And Aluminum Production And Processing Market In 2023- Growth Segments
23.3. Global Alumina And Aluminum Production And Processing Market In 2023- Growth Strategies
24. Appendix
24.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report
24.2. Abbreviations
24.3. Currencies
24.4. Research Inquiries
24.5. About the Publisher
25. Copyright And Disclaimer
