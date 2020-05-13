Dublin, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World - Aluminium - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report has been designed to provide a comprehensive analysis of the global aluminium market. It reveals actual data sets of quantitative medium-term projections, as well as developments in production, trade, consumption and prices. The report also includes a comparative analysis of the largest consuming countries, revealing opportunities opened for producers and exporters across the world. The forecast outlines market prospects to 2025.
Countries coverage:
Worldwide - the report contains statistical data for 200 countries and includes detailed profiles of the 50 largest consuming countries (United States, China, Japan, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Brazil, Italy, Russian Federation, India, Canada, Australia, Republic of Korea, Spain, Mexico, Indonesia, Netherlands, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Sweden, Nigeria, Poland, Belgium, Argentina, Norway, Austria, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Colombia, Denmark, South Africa, Malaysia, Israel, Singapore, Egypt, Philippines, Finland, Chile, Ireland, Pakistan, Greece, Portugal, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Czech Republic, Qatar, Peru, Romania, Vietnam) + the largest producing countries.
Data coverage:
The report will help you:
In this report, you can find information that helps you to make informed decisions on the following issues:
While doing this research, the author combines the accumulated expertise of the analysts and the capabilities of artificial intelligence. The AI-based platform, developed by data scientists, constitutes the key working tool for business analysts, empowering them to discover deep insights and ideas from the marketing data.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Report Description
1.2 Research Methodology And Ai Platform
1.3 Data-Driven Decisions For Your Business
1.4 Glossary And Specific Terms
2. Executive Summary
2.1 Key Findings
2.2 Market Trends
3. Market Overview
3.1 Market Size
3.2 Consumption By Country
3.3 Market Forecast To 2025
4. Most Promising Products
4.1 Top Products To Diversify Your Business
4.2 Best-Selling Products Worldwide
4.3 Most Consumed Product Worldwide
4.4 Most Traded Product
4.5 Most Profitable Product For Export
5. Most Promising Supplying Countries
5.1 Top Countries To Source Your Product
5.2 Top Producing Countries
5.3 Top Exporting Countries
5.4 Low-Cost Exporting Countries
6. Most Promising Overseas Markets
6.1 Top Overseas Markets For Exporting Your Product
6.2 Top Consuming Markets
6.3 Unsaturated Markets
6.4 Top Importing Markets
6.5 Most Profitable Markets
7. Global Production
7.1 Production Volume And Value
7.2 Production By Country
8. Global Imports
8.1 Imports From 2007-2017
8.2 Imports By Country
8.3 Import Prices By Country
9. Global Exports
The Largest Exporters On The Market And How They Succeed
9.1 Exports From 2007-2017
9.2 Exports By Country
9.3 Export Prices By Country
10. Profiles Of Major Producers
The Largest Producers On The Market And Their Profiles
11. Country Profiles
The Largest Markets And Their Profiles
