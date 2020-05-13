Dublin, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prefilled Syringe Fill / Finish Services Market, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunities for contract service providers offering fill finish services for prefilled syringes. The study features an in-depth analysis of the key drivers and trends related to this evolving domain.
Among drug delivery devices, prefilled syringes represent one of the fastest growing primary packaging formats, which are also designed for dose administration. In fact, over the past ten years, there has been an evident increase in the development of parenteral drugs (especially with the introduction of several classes of biologics), which has resulted in an increased consumption of prefilled syringes, by approximately three fold. The sustained preference for such products can be attributed to the fact that prefilled syringes are safe and easy-to-use, and current variants are designed with provisions to reduce dosing errors, the risk of occlusions, extravasation and phlebitis.
Owing to the aforementioned benefits, several injectable drugs (such as Humira, Enbrel, Avastin, PREVNAR 13, ALPROLIX and Benefix), diluents and other products requiring parenteral administration, are packaged in prefilled syringes. In fact, over the past seven years, around 90 drugs have been approved in combination with prefilled syringes across different geographies, including the North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Moreover, several clinical-stage drugs are being evaluated in combination with prefilled syringes, across different phases of development.
The filling of sterile drugs into prefilled syringes (and other primary drug containers) is considered to be one of the most crucial steps in the pharmaceutical production process. Proper fill/finish operations, carried out under aseptic conditions, is a necessity for not only maintaining pharmacological efficacy and quality, but also ensuring end user safety. The prefilled syringe filling operation is considered complex as it requires close monitoring of both the syringe fill volume as well as the headspace between the liquid in the syringe and the bottom of the plunger.
Additionally, the rise in complexity of small molecule APIs and the increasing diversity of biologic drugs have also contributed towards the demand of advanced aseptic fill/finish operations. A number of small-sized companies and some large companies have outsourced their fill/finish operations to contract service providers. According to the 10th Annual Report and Survey of Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Capacity and Production, biomanufacturers have been shown to outsource over 30% of their fill/finish operations. With the increase in the demand for prefilled syringes, along with the growing complexity of fill/finish processes, the outsourcing of these operations is likely to increase further in the future.
Currently, over 100 companies are actively providing fill/finish services for prefilled syringes. In order to cope up with the current and future market demand, service providers are actively investing in expanding their existing infrastructure and capabilities; companies are also expanding their client reach through service agreements in the past few years. Given that around 55% of drug candidates in the global R&D pipeline are injectables, the opportunities for prefilled syringe developers / manufacturers and affiliated service providers is anticipated to continue to grow over the next decade. In addition, owing to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, an increase in the development initiatives for the vaccines is likely to be witnessed in the near future. This is expected to significantly raise the demand for prefilled syringes, providing an additional impetus to the overall fill/finish services market.
Amongst other elements, the report includes:
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
4. MARKET LANDSCAPE
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Prefilled Syringe Fill / Finish Service Providers: Overall Market Landscape
4.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
4.2.2. Analysis by Company Size
4.2.3. Analysis by Scale of Operation
4.2.4. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
4.2.5. Analysis by Location of Fill / Finish Facilities
4.2.6. Analysis by Company Size and Type of Drug Molecule
4.2.7. Analysis by Syringe Barrel Material
4.2.8. Analysis by Syringe Fill Volume
4.2.9. Analysis by Additional Services Offered
4.2.10. Grid Representation: Analysis by Year of Establishment, Company Size and Type of Drug Molecule
4.2.11. Logo Landscape: Analysis by Company Size and Type of Drug Molecule
4.2.5.1. World Map Representation: Analysis by Scale of operation and Location of Fill / Finish Facility
5. PREFILLED SYRINGE FILL / FINISH SERVICE PROVIDERS IN NORTH AMERICA: COMPANY PROFILES
6. PREFILLED SYRINGE FILL / FINISH SERVICE PROVIDERS IN EUROPE: COMPANY PROFILES
7. PREFILLED SYRINGE FILL / FINISH SERVICE PROVIDERS IN ASIA-PACIFIC: COMPANY PROFILES
8. PREFILLED SYRINGE FILL / FINISH SERVICE PROVIDERS: RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Partnership Models
8.3 List of Partnerships and Collaborations
8.4. List of Expansions
9. CAPACITY ANALYSIS
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Assumptions and Methodology
9.3. Global, Prefilled Syringe Fill / Finish Capacity (by Number of Units)
9.4. Global, Prefilled Syringe Fill / Finish Capacity (by Volume)
10. DEMAND ANALYSIS
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Assumptions and Methodology
10.3. Global Demand for Prefilled Syringe Fill / Finish Services
10.4. Analysis of Demand and Supply Dynamics
11. GEOGRAPHICAL ASSESSMENT OF DEMAND AND SUPPLY
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Demand and Supply Assessment in North America
11.3. Demand and Supply Assessment in Europe
11.4. Demand and Supply Assessment in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World
12. LIKELY PARTNER ANALYSIS
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. Methodology and Key Parameters
12.3. Likely Partner Analysis
13. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions
13.3. Overall Prefilled Syringe Fill / Finish Services Market, 2020-2030
14. FUTURE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES
14.1. Chapter Overview
14.2. Growing Injectable Drugs Pipeline
14.3. Increase in Outsourcing of Fill / Finish Activities
14.4. Rising Preference for Self-Medication
14.5. Increase in Popularity of Prefilled Syringes
14.6. Advances in Aseptic Fill / Finish Technologies
15. PREFILLED SYRINGE MANUFACTURERS
15.1. Chapter Overview
15.2. Prefilled Syringes: List of Available / Under Development Devices
15.3. Prefilled Syringes: List of Manufacturers
16. CONCLUDING REMARKS
16.1. Chapter Overview
16.2. Key Takeaways
17. INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1t316l
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
