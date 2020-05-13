Dublin, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Customer Analytics Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Customer Analytics market is expected to reach $31.67 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 19.7% from 2018 to 2026.
Customer analytics is defined as information collected of customer behaviour that is going to help business to make key decision through predictive analytics and market segmentation. It enables organization by providing them with efficient information about customer's behaviour when interacting with their organization, so organization can respond accordingly. The various benefit of customer analytics, such as better decisions is made with data, which led to rising the demand for the customer analytics.
Factors such as rising demand for improved customer satisfaction, increase in social media concern to address customer behavior and need to understand customer buying behavior for a more personalized customer experience are driving the market growth. Though, data security and privacy concern restrains the market growth. Moreover, superior relationships with the departments for improved and quicker decision making are the opportunities for the Customer Analytics market.
Based on organization size, large enterprises segment is expected to have lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to the huge inflow of customer data from multiple channels and growing need to generate actionable insights from the customer data. Large enterprises are one of the early adopters of big data and analytics solutions and services. Large enterprises invest on enhancing customer experiences to take a leading edge in the market. Thus, large organizations have started adopting customer journey analytics solutions that are able to extract meaningful real-time insights.
The key vendors mentioned are Adobe Systems Inc., Alteryx Inc., Angoss Software Corporation, Axtria Inc., Bridgei2i Analytics Solution, Fair Isaac Corporation, IBM Corporation, Manthan Software Services Pvt. Ltd, Microsoft Corporation, NGDATA Inc., Oracle Corporation, Pitney Bowes Inc., Salesforce.Com Inc., SAP SE , SAS Institute Inc., Teoco Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., Verint Systems, Google, and Clarity Insight.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Customer Analytics Market, By Deployment Mode
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Cloud
5.3 On-premises
5.4 Hybrid
6 Global Customer Analytics Market, By Data Source
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Email
6.3 Store
6.4 Web
6.5 Social Media
6.6 Call Center
6.7 Smartphone
7 Global Customer Analytics Market, By Organization Size
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
7.3 Large Enterprises
8 Global Customer Analytics Market, By Component
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Services
8.3 Solutions
9 Global Customer Analytics Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Customer Behavioral Analysis
9.3 Product Management
9.4 Brand Management
9.5 Campaign Management
9.6 Churn Management
9.7 Customer Segmentation and Targeting
10 Global Customer Analytics Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Media and Entertainment
10.3 Travel and Hospitality
10.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
10.5 Retail and eCommerce
10.6 Manufacturing
10.7 Transportation and Logistics
10.8 Government and Defense
10.9 Healthcare and Life Sciences
10.10 Telecommunications and Information Technology
10.11 Energy and Utilities
10.12 Consumer Goods
11 Global Customer Analytics Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
12 Strategic Benchmarking
13 Vendors Landscape
13.1 Adobe Systems Inc
13.2 Alteryx Inc
13.3 Angoss Software Corporation
13.4 Axtria Inc
13.5 Bridgei2i Analytics Solution
13.6 Fair Isaac Corporation
13.7 IBM Corporation
13.8 Manthan Software Services Pvt Ltd
13.9 Microsoft Corporation
13.10 NGDATA Inc
13.11 Oracle Corporation
13.12 Pitney Bowes Inc
13.13 Salesforce.Com Inc
13.14 SAP SE
13.15 SAS Institute Inc
13.16 Teoco Corporation
13.17 TIBCO Software Inc
13.18 Verint Systems
13.19 Google
13.20 Clarity Insight
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cyhqfy
