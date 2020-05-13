Dublin, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biomarkers Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Biomarkers market is expected to reach $38.90 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2018 to 2026.
Biomarkers are used in imaging technology to provide clear imaging of oncology tumors and additional problems and also remove chance of radiation exposure during imaging through MRI scan and CT scan. Biomarkers are minimally or non-invasive tools. It integrated with key imaging and data management technologies, are meeting the market expectations.
Factors such as growing number of CROs and low cost of clinical trials in developing countries, new initiatives for biomarker research and high prevalence of cancer are driving the market growth. Though, high capital savings and low cost-benefit ratio is restraining the market growth. Moreover, emerging economies are the opportunities for the biomarkers market.
Based on product, the consumables segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to the growing use of reagent kits and assays for biomarker testing and the higher frequency of purchase of consumables. This segment has a superior share in this market due to their larger sales volume and even though the price of consumables is lowers than that of screening and automation instruments.
The key vendors mentioned are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Biosims Technologies Sas, Cisbio Bioassays, Ekf Diagnostics Holdings, Inc., Enzo Biochem, Inc., Merck Millipore, Meso Scale Diagnostics, Llc., Perkinelmer, Inc., Signosis, Inc., Qiagen, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Johnson & Johnson and General Electric Company.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Biomarkers Market, By Product
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Software
5.3 Consumables
6 Global Biomarkers Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Efficacy Biomarkers
6.3 Safety Biomarkers
6.4 Validation Biomarkers
6.5 Biomarker of Diseases
6.6 Biomarker of Exposure
6.7 Biomarker Analyzers
6.8 Molecular Biomarkers
6.9 Imaging Biomarkers
6.10 Surrogate Biomarkers
7 Global Biomarkers Market, By Disease Indication
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cancer
7.3 Cardiovascular Disorders
7.4 Immunological Disorders
7.5 Neurological Disorders
7.6 Oncology
8 Global Biomarkers Market, By Services
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Sample Preparation
8.3 Assay Development
8.4 Biomarker Testing
9 Global Biomarkers Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.3 Risk Assessment
9.4 Drug Discovery and Development
9.5 Personalized Medicine
9.6 Development of Molecular Diagnostic
9.7 Forensic Application
9.8 Drug Formulation
9.9 Disease Diagnosis
9.10 Bioinformatics
9.11 Genetic studies
9.12 Clinical Trials
10 Global Biomarkers Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
10.3 Hospitals & Specialty Clinics
10.4 Diagnostics & Research Laboratories
10.5 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
11 Global Biomarkers Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
12 Strategic Benchmarking
13 Vendors Landscape
13.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
13.2 Biosims Technologies Sas
13.3 Cisbio Bioassays
13.4 Ekf Diagnostics Holdings, Inc.
13.5 Enzo Biochem, Inc.
13.6 Merck Millipore
13.7 Meso Scale Diagnostics, Llc.
13.8 Perkinelmer, Inc.
13.9 Signosis, Inc.
13.10 Qiagen
13.11 Siemens Healthcare Private Limited
13.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
13.13 Johnson & Johnson
13.14 General Electric Company
13.15 Abbott
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x3sbs0
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: