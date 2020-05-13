Dublin, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biomarkers Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Biomarkers market is expected to reach $38.90 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2018 to 2026.



Biomarkers are used in imaging technology to provide clear imaging of oncology tumors and additional problems and also remove chance of radiation exposure during imaging through MRI scan and CT scan. Biomarkers are minimally or non-invasive tools. It integrated with key imaging and data management technologies, are meeting the market expectations.



Factors such as growing number of CROs and low cost of clinical trials in developing countries, new initiatives for biomarker research and high prevalence of cancer are driving the market growth. Though, high capital savings and low cost-benefit ratio is restraining the market growth. Moreover, emerging economies are the opportunities for the biomarkers market.



Based on product, the consumables segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to the growing use of reagent kits and assays for biomarker testing and the higher frequency of purchase of consumables. This segment has a superior share in this market due to their larger sales volume and even though the price of consumables is lowers than that of screening and automation instruments.



The key vendors mentioned are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Biosims Technologies Sas, Cisbio Bioassays, Ekf Diagnostics Holdings, Inc., Enzo Biochem, Inc., Merck Millipore, Meso Scale Diagnostics, Llc., Perkinelmer, Inc., Signosis, Inc., Qiagen, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Johnson & Johnson and General Electric Company.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Biomarkers Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Software

5.3 Consumables



6 Global Biomarkers Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Efficacy Biomarkers

6.3 Safety Biomarkers

6.4 Validation Biomarkers

6.5 Biomarker of Diseases

6.6 Biomarker of Exposure

6.7 Biomarker Analyzers

6.8 Molecular Biomarkers

6.9 Imaging Biomarkers

6.10 Surrogate Biomarkers



7 Global Biomarkers Market, By Disease Indication

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cancer

7.3 Cardiovascular Disorders

7.4 Immunological Disorders

7.5 Neurological Disorders

7.6 Oncology



8 Global Biomarkers Market, By Services

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Sample Preparation

8.3 Assay Development

8.4 Biomarker Testing



9 Global Biomarkers Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.3 Risk Assessment

9.4 Drug Discovery and Development

9.5 Personalized Medicine

9.6 Development of Molecular Diagnostic

9.7 Forensic Application

9.8 Drug Formulation

9.9 Disease Diagnosis

9.10 Bioinformatics

9.11 Genetic studies

9.12 Clinical Trials



10 Global Biomarkers Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

10.3 Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

10.4 Diagnostics & Research Laboratories

10.5 Ambulatory Surgical Centers



11 Global Biomarkers Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa



12 Strategic Benchmarking



13 Vendors Landscape

13.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

13.2 Biosims Technologies Sas

13.3 Cisbio Bioassays

13.4 Ekf Diagnostics Holdings, Inc.

13.5 Enzo Biochem, Inc.

13.6 Merck Millipore

13.7 Meso Scale Diagnostics, Llc.

13.8 Perkinelmer, Inc.

13.9 Signosis, Inc.

13.10 Qiagen

13.11 Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

13.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

13.13 Johnson & Johnson

13.14 General Electric Company

13.15 Abbott



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x3sbs0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900