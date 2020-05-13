Dublin, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences market is expected to reach $4.20 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.7% during 2018 to 2026.
Natural language processing for healthcare and life sciences is a field of computer science, artificial intelligence, and computational linguistics which gives computers the ability to understand human speech as it is spoken. It enables clinical and research medical community to create, manage and use a wide variety of semi-structured and unstructured textual documents. Applications of NLP for healthcare and life sciences include processing of enormous amounts of data by utilizing high-end NLP technologies for information extraction, automatic speech recognition, machine translation, and dialogue systems.
Factors such as growing demand for improving electronic health record (EHR) data usability to enhance patient care, rising urge of predictive analytics to reduce risks and improve significant health concerns, and increased usage of connected devices are fuelling the market growth. However, specific medical sub-languages and poor input data quality is hampering the market. In addition, rising demand for NLP systems programmed to understand the context of medical records is one of the opportunities for the market.
By deployment mode, cloud segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, due to benefits, such as easy maintenance of generated data, cost-effectiveness, agility, flexibility, scalability, and effective management of these solutions. Most vendors in the NLP in healthcare and life sciences market offer cloud-based NLP solutions to maximize profits and automate the equipment maintenance process, effectively. Companies prefer to adopt cloud-based NLP solutions, as these support their regional, cross-regional, or cross-country data recovery strategies. This enables organizations to ensure resilience in case of disasters.
The key vendors mentioned are Microsoft Corporation, Google, 3M, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Nuance Communications, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Dolbey Systems, Inc., Wave Length Technologies, Apixio, IBM Corporation, AWS, Health Fidelity, Inc., MModal IP PLC, Linguamatics, Apple, A3logics, AlchemyAPI, Fluxifi, Aylien, SAS Institute, and Verint Systems.
