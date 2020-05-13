Dublin, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences market is expected to reach $4.20 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.7% during 2018 to 2026.



Natural language processing for healthcare and life sciences is a field of computer science, artificial intelligence, and computational linguistics which gives computers the ability to understand human speech as it is spoken. It enables clinical and research medical community to create, manage and use a wide variety of semi-structured and unstructured textual documents. Applications of NLP for healthcare and life sciences include processing of enormous amounts of data by utilizing high-end NLP technologies for information extraction, automatic speech recognition, machine translation, and dialogue systems.



Factors such as growing demand for improving electronic health record (EHR) data usability to enhance patient care, rising urge of predictive analytics to reduce risks and improve significant health concerns, and increased usage of connected devices are fuelling the market growth. However, specific medical sub-languages and poor input data quality is hampering the market. In addition, rising demand for NLP systems programmed to understand the context of medical records is one of the opportunities for the market.



By deployment mode, cloud segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, due to benefits, such as easy maintenance of generated data, cost-effectiveness, agility, flexibility, scalability, and effective management of these solutions. Most vendors in the NLP in healthcare and life sciences market offer cloud-based NLP solutions to maximize profits and automate the equipment maintenance process, effectively. Companies prefer to adopt cloud-based NLP solutions, as these support their regional, cross-regional, or cross-country data recovery strategies. This enables organizations to ensure resilience in case of disasters.



The key vendors mentioned are Microsoft Corporation, Google, 3M, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Nuance Communications, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Dolbey Systems, Inc., Wave Length Technologies, Apixio, IBM Corporation, AWS, Health Fidelity, Inc., MModal IP PLC, Linguamatics, Apple, A3logics, AlchemyAPI, Fluxifi, Aylien, SAS Institute, and Verint Systems.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market, By NLP Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Hybrid NLP

5.3 Rule-based NLP

5.4 Statistical NLP

5.5 Learned NLP



6 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Services

6.3 Standalone Solutions



7 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market, By Solution

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Counter Fraud Management

7.3 Risk Adjustment

7.4 Clinical Variation Management

7.5 Denials

7.6 Population Health Management



8 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cognitive Analytics

8.3 Text Mining

8.4 Speech Recognition

8.5 Imaging Analytics

8.6 Advanced Text Analytics



9 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market, By Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

9.3 Large Enterprises



10 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market, By Deployment Mode

10.1 Introduction

10.2 On-premises

10.3 Cloud



11 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Auto Coding

11.3 Classification and Categorization

11.4 Interactive Voice Response (IVR)

11.5 Pattern and Image Recognition

11.6 Predictive Risk Analytics

11.7 Automated Information Extraction

11.8 Report Generation

11.9 Machine Translation

11.10 Spelling Correction

11.11 Question Answering

11.12 Email Filtering

11.13 Electronic Health Records (EHR)

11.14 Clinician Document

11.15 Computer-Assisted Coding (CAC)

11.16 Automatic Summarization



12 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market, By End User

12.1 Introduction

12.2 NLP for Patients

12.3 NLP for Clinical Operators

12.4 NLP for Physicians

12.5 NLP for Researchers



13 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market, By Geography

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.3 Europe

13.4 Asia Pacific

13.5 South America

13.6 Middle East & Africa



14 Strategic Benchmarking



15 Vendors Landscape

15.1 Microsoft Corporation

15.2 Google

15.3 3M

15.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

15.5 Nuance Communications, Inc.

15.6 Cerner Corporation

15.7 Dolbey Systems, Inc.

15.8 Wave Length Technologies

15.9 Apixio

15.10 IBM Corporation

15.11 AWS

15.12 Health Fidelity, Inc.

15.13 MModal IP PLC

15.14 Linguamatics

15.15 Apple

15.16 A3logics

15.17 AlchemyAPI

15.18 Fluxifi

15.19 Aylien

15.20 SAS Institute

15.21 Verint Systems



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mik1t4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900