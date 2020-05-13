Dublin, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Telematics Solutions Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Telematics Solutions market is expected to reach $77.62 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2018 to 2026. Telematics is an interdisciplinary field that encompasses telecommunications, road transportation and safety, vehicular technologies, electrical engineering, and computer science. These solutions can incorporate with existing applications and systems to facilitate an array of use cases for fleets of all sizes, together with vehicle tracking where vehicles can be tracked using a grouping of GPS satellites and receivers, GPRS networks and cloud computing.
Factors such as increase in efforts by the government for developing an intelligent transportation system, growing demand for smart phone features in the car and automated pouring technologies are driving the market growth. However, lacks of telematics solutions infrastructure in emerging countries is restraining the market growth. Moreover, developments in 5G connectivity are the opportunities for the telematics solutions market.
Based on form factor, the embedded segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to various disruptive factors such as government mandates, cost optimization of service plans, and growth of cloud-based services. Many telematics services cannot be used efficiently without having an embedded connectivity solution in the car such as eCall, remote diagnostics, and many more which is increasing the adoption of embedded connectivity.
The key vendors mentioned are AT&T, Continental, Delphi Automotive PLC, Garmin Ltd, Harman International, Intel Corporation, LG Electronics, Magneti Marelli S.P.A., Octo Telematics, Qualcomm Technologies Inc, Robert Bosch, Tomtom International Bv, Trimble Inc, Verizon and Visteon Corporation.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Telematics Solutions Market, By Form Factor
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Embedded
5.3 Tethered
5.4 Integrated
6 Global Telematics Solutions Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Infotainment Display Unit
6.3 Communication Devices
6.4 Audio/Video Interface
6.5 CAN Bus
6.6 Telematic Control Unit
6.7 Navigation Systems
7 Global Telematics Solutions Market, By Connectivity
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Satellite
7.3 Cellular
8 Global Telematics Solutions Market, By Vehicle Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Bus
8.3 Passenger Car
8.4 Light Commercial Vehicle
8.5 Heavy Commercial Vehicle
9 Global Telematics Solutions Market, By Service
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Insurance Risk Assessment
9.3 Automatic Crash Notification
9.4 Emergency Calling
9.5 Remote Diagnostics
9.6 Driver Behaviour
9.7 Billing Services
9.8 On-Road Assistance
9.9 Vehicle Tracking/Recovery
10 Global Telematics Solutions Market, By Equipment Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Construction Equipment
10.3 Agriculture Tractors
11 Global Telematics Solutions Market, By Aftermarket
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Bus Aftermarket
11.3 HCV Aftermarket
11.4 LCV Aftermarket
11.5 Truck Aftermarket
12 Global Telematics Solutions Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.5 South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
13 Strategic Benchmarking
14 Vendors Landscape
14.1 AT&T
14.2 Continental
14.3 Delphi Automotive PLC
14.4 Garmin Ltd
14.5 Harman International
14.6 Intel Corporation
14.7 LG Electronics
14.8 Magneti Marelli S.P.A.
14.9 Octo Telematics
14.10 Qualcomm Technologies Inc
14.11 Robert Bosch
14.12 Tomtom International Bv
14.13 Trimble Inc
14.14 Verizon
14.15 Visteon Corporation
