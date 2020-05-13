Dublin, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Telematics Solutions Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Telematics Solutions market is expected to reach $77.62 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2018 to 2026. Telematics is an interdisciplinary field that encompasses telecommunications, road transportation and safety, vehicular technologies, electrical engineering, and computer science. These solutions can incorporate with existing applications and systems to facilitate an array of use cases for fleets of all sizes, together with vehicle tracking where vehicles can be tracked using a grouping of GPS satellites and receivers, GPRS networks and cloud computing.



Factors such as increase in efforts by the government for developing an intelligent transportation system, growing demand for smart phone features in the car and automated pouring technologies are driving the market growth. However, lacks of telematics solutions infrastructure in emerging countries is restraining the market growth. Moreover, developments in 5G connectivity are the opportunities for the telematics solutions market.



Based on form factor, the embedded segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to various disruptive factors such as government mandates, cost optimization of service plans, and growth of cloud-based services. Many telematics services cannot be used efficiently without having an embedded connectivity solution in the car such as eCall, remote diagnostics, and many more which is increasing the adoption of embedded connectivity.



The key vendors mentioned are AT&T, Continental, Delphi Automotive PLC, Garmin Ltd, Harman International, Intel Corporation, LG Electronics, Magneti Marelli S.P.A., Octo Telematics, Qualcomm Technologies Inc, Robert Bosch, Tomtom International Bv, Trimble Inc, Verizon and Visteon Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Telematics Solutions Market, By Form Factor

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Embedded

5.3 Tethered

5.4 Integrated



6 Global Telematics Solutions Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Infotainment Display Unit

6.3 Communication Devices

6.4 Audio/Video Interface

6.5 CAN Bus

6.6 Telematic Control Unit

6.7 Navigation Systems



7 Global Telematics Solutions Market, By Connectivity

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Satellite

7.3 Cellular



8 Global Telematics Solutions Market, By Vehicle Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Bus

8.3 Passenger Car

8.4 Light Commercial Vehicle

8.5 Heavy Commercial Vehicle



9 Global Telematics Solutions Market, By Service

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Insurance Risk Assessment

9.3 Automatic Crash Notification

9.4 Emergency Calling

9.5 Remote Diagnostics

9.6 Driver Behaviour

9.7 Billing Services

9.8 On-Road Assistance

9.9 Vehicle Tracking/Recovery



10 Global Telematics Solutions Market, By Equipment Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Construction Equipment

10.3 Agriculture Tractors



11 Global Telematics Solutions Market, By Aftermarket

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Bus Aftermarket

11.3 HCV Aftermarket

11.4 LCV Aftermarket

11.5 Truck Aftermarket



12 Global Telematics Solutions Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa



13 Strategic Benchmarking



14 Vendors Landscape

14.1 AT&T

14.2 Continental

14.3 Delphi Automotive PLC

14.4 Garmin Ltd

14.5 Harman International

14.6 Intel Corporation

14.7 LG Electronics

14.8 Magneti Marelli S.P.A.

14.9 Octo Telematics

14.10 Qualcomm Technologies Inc

14.11 Robert Bosch

14.12 Tomtom International Bv

14.13 Trimble Inc

14.14 Verizon

14.15 Visteon Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sbr63f

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900