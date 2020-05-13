Dublin, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colorectal Cancer: Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Colorectal cancer (CRC) occurs in the large intestine or large bowel. It is the third most common cancer globally and is one of the most common causes of cancer deaths in the world. Early stage CRC is commonly treated with surgery, while metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) treatment is dominated by fluorouracil chemotherapy regimens in combination with angiogenesis inhibitors, primarily Roche's Avastin, and epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitors.
The publisher valued the CRC market at $6.4B in 2018. This market is defined as sales of generic chemotherapy and major branded drugs commonly prescribed for CRC patients across the 8MM. The publisher's expects the market to increase to $8.1B in 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.4%. This global growth is driven by the anticipated approval and launch of 9 pipeline therapies and label expansion of other agents, but will likely be tempered by marked generic erosion of the majority of the currently marketed branded therapies available in 2018.
Key Highlights
Key Questions Answered
Scope
Reasons to Buy
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
2 Colorectal Cancer: Executive Summary
2.1 CRC Market is Expected to Grow to $8.1B in 2028
2.2 Avastin to Remain Leader despiteCompetition from Novel Mechanisms of Action
2.3 Unmet Need Will Remain for the Identification of New Targets and Biomarkers of Response
2.4 CRC Pipeline Moving Towards Precision Medicine in Both the Early and Metastatic Setting
2.5 What Do Physicians Think?
3 Introduction
4 Disease Overview
4.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology
4.1.1 Etiology
4.1.2 Pathophysiology
4.2 Classification or Staging Systems for CRC
4.3 Clinical Presentation
5 Epidemiology
5.1 Disease Background
5.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities
5.3 Global and Historical Trends
5.4 Forecast Methodology
5.4.1 Sources Used
5.4.2 Sources Not Used
5.4.3 Forecast Assumptions and Methods
5.5 Epidemiological Forecast for CRC
5.5.1 Diagnosed Incident Cases of CRC
5.5.2 Age-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of CRC
5.5.3 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of CRC
5.5.4 Diagnosed Incident Cases of CRC by Stage at Diagnosis
5.5.5 Diagnosed Incident Cases of CRC by Molecular Markers
5.5.6 Diagnosed Incident Cases of CRC by Population with Curable Synchronous Liver Metastasis
5.5.7 Diagnosed Incident Cases of CRC by Sidedness
5.5.8 Five-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CRC
5.5.9 All-Time Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CRC
5.6 Discussion
5.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight
5.6.2 Limitations of the Analysis
5.6.3 Strengths of the Analysis
6 Disease Management
7 Competitive Assessment
7.1 Overview
8 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment
9 Pipeline Assessment
10 Current and Future Players
11 Market Outlook
12 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
