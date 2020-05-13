Dublin, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taxi and Limousine Services Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID- 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global taxi and limousine services market.

The global taxi and limousine services market is expected to decline from $83.0 billion in 2019 to $46.7 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -43.7%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 and reach $94.4 billion in 2023.

Growth in the historic period resulted from technological development, strong economic growth in emerging markets, and growth in aging population, low oil prices, and surge pricing during peak hours. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were safety concerns and public lawsuits, weak wage growth in developed economies, and the use of public transportation in urban areas. Going forward, economic growth, technology, emphasis on cutting carbon emissions, ease of transportation and changing consumer preferences towards car sharing will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the taxi and limousine services market in the future include improvement of public transportation, stringent regulations, inadequate chauffeurs, and coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

The top opportunities in the taxi and limousine services market will arise in the online taxi services segment, which will gain $7.0 billion of global annual sales by 2023. The taxi and limousine services market size will gain the most in China at $2.53 billion. Market-trend-based strategies for the taxi and limousine services market include increasing bike-taxi services offerings, eco-friendly electric cab services offerings, implementing big data analytics tools in companies' operations, using social media platforms to improve their reach, and implementing new transportation technologies such as on-demand booking services and taxi soft meter. Player-adopted strategies in the taxi and limousine services market include reinforcing M&A strategies to expand businesses in other geographic areas, investing in expanding networks, operations and distribution networks, and streamlining business travel experiences through partnerships.

The outbreak of coronavirus has affected taxi and limousine services across several countries across the globe, mostly in countries where a lockdown has been declared to contain the disease. According to data by Aurora Mobile, a leading mobile big data solutions platform in China, the daily active users on the ride-sharing apps declined by more than half after the Chinese government declared the coronavirus outbreak in the country. In most of the states in the USA, shops, businesses and offices have shut, and this has resulted in less demand for taxi services. In India, the coronavirus outbreak has highly impacted the earnings of taxi drivers, because in lockdown the ride-hailing services are also restricted to operate. Spain is currently the second most-affected European country with COVID-19. The taxi sector has seen its business negatively impacted by the ongoing coronavirus public health crisis:

However, in order to provide emergency services, the taxi services companies are offering services for emergency transport to ease the burden of ambulance services. Many service providers have requested governments to issue directives on how they can help during this coronavirus outbreak so that they can do their part of duty during the need. Since there is a decline in normal rides, taxi services could be repurposed to help patients needing to attend medical appointments. For instance, NXT Taxis in Ireland requested the government to issue a directive to offer taxi services to ease the burden that is being placed on ambulances and emergency services during the coronavirus pandemic. Similarly, in India, Ola cabs agreed to provide 500 vehicles to the government for transporting doctors and for other COVID-19 related activities in Karnataka state. In Spain, taxi drivers are offering free services to health personnel who need to make house visits to assist patients infected with COVID-19.



