The cardiac rehabilitation market is poised to grow by $ 1.63 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The reports on cardiac rehabilitation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, favourable reimbursement scenario in developed countries and reforming healthcare systems in emerging countries. In addition, High prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

This study identifies the increasing adoption of telerehabilitation as one of the prime reasons driving the cardiac rehabilitation market growth during the next few years. Also, introduction of ICR program and cardiac rehabilitation through mobile applications will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The cardiac rehabilitation market covers the following areas:

  • Cardiac rehabilitation market sizing
  • Cardiac rehabilitation market forecast
  • Cardiac rehabilitation market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cardiac rehabilitation market vendors that include Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Cedars-Sinai Health System, Fortis Healthcare Ltd., Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, National Jewish Health, St. Mary Medical Center, The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, University Hospitals, and University of Ottawa Heart Institute. Also, the cardiac rehabilitation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

This study presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

The market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Force Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Phase

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Phase
  • Phase I - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Phase II - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Phase III - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Phase

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
  • Cedars-Sinai Health System
  • Fortis Healthcare Ltd.
  • Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust
  • Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research
  • National Jewish Health
  • St. Mary Medical Center
  • The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
  • University Hospitals
  • University of Ottawa Heart Institute

10. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

