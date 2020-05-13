Dublin, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cardiac Rehabilitation Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cardiac rehabilitation market is poised to grow by $ 1.63 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The reports on cardiac rehabilitation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, favourable reimbursement scenario in developed countries and reforming healthcare systems in emerging countries. In addition, High prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



This study identifies the increasing adoption of telerehabilitation as one of the prime reasons driving the cardiac rehabilitation market growth during the next few years. Also, introduction of ICR program and cardiac rehabilitation through mobile applications will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The cardiac rehabilitation market covers the following areas:

Cardiac rehabilitation market sizing

Cardiac rehabilitation market forecast

Cardiac rehabilitation market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cardiac rehabilitation market vendors that include Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Cedars-Sinai Health System, Fortis Healthcare Ltd., Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, National Jewish Health, St. Mary Medical Center, The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, University Hospitals, and University of Ottawa Heart Institute. Also, the cardiac rehabilitation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This study presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



The market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Force Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Phase

Market segments

Comparison by Phase

Phase I - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Phase II - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Phase III - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Phase

6. Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

Cedars-Sinai Health System

Fortis Healthcare Ltd.

Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust

Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research

National Jewish Health

St. Mary Medical Center

The Cleveland Clinic Foundation

University Hospitals

University of Ottawa Heart Institute

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

