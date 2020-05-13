Dublin, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Role Playing Games Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID- 19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report describes and evaluates the global role-playing games market. It covers two five-year periods, one three-year period, and one six-year period including, 2015 to 2019, termed the historic period, 2019 through 2023, the forecast period, 2023-2025 forecast period, and 2025-2030 the forecast period.
The global role-playing games market reached a value of nearly $15,793.3 million in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.84% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.22% to nearly $22,471.3 million by 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.06% to nearly $25,275.4 million by 2025, and at a CAGR of 6.11% to nearly $34,001.7 million by 2030.
Where is the largest and fastest-growing market for the role-playing games market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The global role-playing games market opportunities and strategies to 2030 report answers all these questions and many more.
Growth in the historic period resulted from a rise in disposable income, in-game purchases and freemiums, live streamers and gaming influencers, and cross-platform publishing and play. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were stringent regulations, stringent regulations, and overshadowing by other genres. Going forward, increasing use of the internet, technically advanced platforms, and increasing gamers involvement will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the role-playing games market in the future include regulatory restrictions to curb RPG games addiction, high cost and system compatibility, and supply chain disruption due to the impact of COVID-19.
The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global role-playing games market, accounting for 51.3% of the total in 2019. It was followed by North America, Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the role-playing games market will be Eastern Europe and the Asia Pacific, where growth will be at CAGRs of 11.6% and 9.9% respectively. These will be followed by the Middle East and North America, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 9.7% and 9.1% respectively.
The role-playing games market is highly concentrated, with a small number of large players. The top eight competitors in the market made up to 80.80% of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include Activision Blizzard, Nintendo Co, Ltd., Bethesda Softworks, Electronic Arts, and Square Enix.
The global video games market, of which the role-playing games market is a segment, reached a value of nearly $167.2 billion in 2019, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0% since 2015. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% and reach nearly $ 223.1 billion by 2023. The role-playing games market was the fourth largest segment in the global video games market accounting for 9.4% of the total in 2019 and is expected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2019-2023.
Amidst the unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus, governments across the world are advising people to stay indoors and practice social distancing, to reduce the spread of the pandemic. This has increased short term potential growth opportunities for the role-playing games industry. As more and more people across the globe are quarantined at their houses, they are looking for other ways to keep themselves occupied within the confines of their isolation, and are playing or streaming video games, driving the market for role-playing games.
