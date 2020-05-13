Dublin, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Role Playing Games Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID- 19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes and evaluates the global role-playing games market. It covers two five-year periods, one three-year period, and one six-year period including, 2015 to 2019, termed the historic period, 2019 through 2023, the forecast period, 2023-2025 forecast period, and 2025-2030 the forecast period.

The global role-playing games market reached a value of nearly $15,793.3 million in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.84% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.22% to nearly $22,471.3 million by 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.06% to nearly $25,275.4 million by 2025, and at a CAGR of 6.11% to nearly $34,001.7 million by 2030.

Reasons to Purchase

Outperform competitors using accurate up to date demand-side dynamics information.

Understand how the market is experiencing rapid growth due to the coronavirus lockdown and how it is likely to stabilize as the impact of the virus abates.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Facilitate decision making on the basis of historic and forecast data and the drivers and restraints on the market.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Stay abreast of the latest customer and market research findings

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Develop strategies based on likely future developments.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis

Gain a global perspective on the development of the market.

Where is the largest and fastest-growing market for the role-playing games market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The global role-playing games market opportunities and strategies to 2030 report answers all these questions and many more.

Growth in the historic period resulted from a rise in disposable income, in-game purchases and freemiums, live streamers and gaming influencers, and cross-platform publishing and play. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were stringent regulations, stringent regulations, and overshadowing by other genres. Going forward, increasing use of the internet, technically advanced platforms, and increasing gamers involvement will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the role-playing games market in the future include regulatory restrictions to curb RPG games addiction, high cost and system compatibility, and supply chain disruption due to the impact of COVID-19.

The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global role-playing games market, accounting for 51.3% of the total in 2019. It was followed by North America, Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the role-playing games market will be Eastern Europe and the Asia Pacific, where growth will be at CAGRs of 11.6% and 9.9% respectively. These will be followed by the Middle East and North America, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 9.7% and 9.1% respectively.

The role-playing games market is highly concentrated, with a small number of large players. The top eight competitors in the market made up to 80.80% of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include Activision Blizzard, Nintendo Co, Ltd., Bethesda Softworks, Electronic Arts, and Square Enix.

The global video games market, of which the role-playing games market is a segment, reached a value of nearly $167.2 billion in 2019, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0% since 2015. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% and reach nearly $ 223.1 billion by 2023. The role-playing games market was the fourth largest segment in the global video games market accounting for 9.4% of the total in 2019 and is expected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2019-2023.

Amidst the unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus, governments across the world are advising people to stay indoors and practice social distancing, to reduce the spread of the pandemic. This has increased short term potential growth opportunities for the role-playing games industry. As more and more people across the globe are quarantined at their houses, they are looking for other ways to keep themselves occupied within the confines of their isolation, and are playing or streaming video games, driving the market for role-playing games.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Role Playing Games Market Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction

6.1.1. Segmentation By Geography

6.1.2. Segmentation By Type

6.1.3. Segmentation By Type Of Platform

6.1.4. Segmentation By Type Of Distribution

6.1.5. Segmentation By Gender Of Gamer

6.1.6. Segmentation By Age Of Gamer

7. Role Playing Games Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Segmentation By Type

7.1.1. Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (MMORPGs)

7.1.2. Action-Based RPGs

7.1.3. Turn-Based RPGs

7.1.4. Puzzle RPGs

7.1.5. Tactical RPGs

7.2. Market Segmentation By Platform

7.2.1. PC RPG

7.2.2. Mobile RPGs

7.2.3. Console RPGs

7.3. Market Segmentation By Distribution:

7.3.1. Online Microtransaction

7.3.2. Digital

7.3.3. Physical

7.4. Market Segmentation By Gender Of Gamer:

7.4.1. Male

7.4.2. Female

7.5. Market Segmentation By Age Of Gamer:

7.5.1. Below 18

7.5.2. 18 - 35

7.5.3. 36 - 49

7.5.4. Above 50

8. Role Playing Games Market Supply Chain

8.1.1. Hardware Manufacturers

8.1.2. Developers

8.1.3. Publishers

8.1.4. Distributors

8.1.5. End-Users

9. Role Playing Games (RPGs)Market Product Analysis -Product Examples

9.1.1. Activision Blizzard

9.1.2. Nintendo

9.1.3. Bethesda Softworks

9.1.4. Electronic Arts

9.1.5. Square Enix

10. Role Playing Games Market Customer Information

10.1. Emotional Responses Of Gamers

10.2. Platform Preference of Gamers

10.3. Time Spent On Video Games

10.4. Most Played Tabletop Roleplaying Games

10.5. Elderly Population Believe Video Games Are A Contributing Factor To Gun Violence In The USA

11. Role Playing Games Market Trends And Strategies

11.1. Increasing Demand For Streaming Games

11.2. Use Of Players' Data

11.3. In-Game Advertising

11.4. Adoption of Virtual Reality (VR) And Augmented Reality (AR) Technologies

11.5. Independent Developers And Publishers

11.6. New Game And Business Models Aim For In-Game Purchases

11.7. Subscription-Based Gaming

11.8. Use Of Artificial Intelligence For Gaming

12. Implications of COVID-19 On The Role Playing Games Market

12.1. Video Gaming Reaches An All-Time High Since Lockdown Initiation

12.2. Positive Impact

12.2.1. Increase In Video Game Sales

12.2.2. Consumers Are Opting For Digital Versions Of Video Games

12.2.3. The Need For Socializing Has Benefitted Video Game Streaming During Lockdown

12.3. Negative Impact

12.3.1. Hardware And Software Delays Due To The Virus

13. Global Role-Playing Games Market Size And Growth

13.1. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Million)

13.1.1. Drivers Of The Market 2015 - 2019

13.1.2. Rise In Disposable Income

13.1.3. In-Game Purchases And Freemiums

13.1.4. Live Streamers And Gaming Influencers

13.1.5. Cross-Platform Publishing And Play

13.1.6. Restraints On The Market 2015 - 2019

13.1.7. Stringent Regulations

13.1.8. Growing Privacy Concerns

13.1.9. Overshadowing By Other Genres

13.2. Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Million)

13.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2019 - 2023

13.2.2. Increasing Use Of Internet

13.2.3. Technically Advanced Platforms

13.2.4. Increasing Gamers Involvement

13.2.5. Restraints On The Market 2019 - 2023

13.2.6. Regulatory Restrictions to Curb RPG Games Addiction

13.2.7. High Cost And System Compatibility

13.2.8. Supply Chain Disruption Due To The Impact Of COVID-19

13.2.9. Global Recession

14. Global Role-Playing Games Market Segmentation

14.1. Global Role-Playing Games Market, Segmentation By Game Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

14.1.1. The MMORPG

14.1.2. The Action-based

14.1.3. The Tactical role-playing games

14.2. Global Role-Playing Games Market, Segmentation By Platform, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

14.2.1. The PC based RPG

14.2.2. TheConsole based RPG

14.2.3. TheMobile based RPG

14.2.4. TheOther

14.3. Global Role-Playing Games Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

14.3.1. The RPGs market through The RPG market through online microtransaction distribution

14.3.2. The RPGs market though The RPG market through digital distribution

14.3.3. The RPGs market through The RPG market through physical distribution

14.4. Global Role-Playing Games Market, Segmentation By Gender, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

14.4.1. The Male Role-Playing

14.4.2. The Female Role-Playing

14.5. Global Role-Playing Games Market, Segmentation By Age, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

14.5.1. The Role-Playing Below 18

14.5.2. The Role-Playing 18 - 35

14.5.3. The Role-Playing 36 - 49

14.5.4. The Role-Playing Above 50

15. Role-Playing Games Market, Regional And Country Analysis

15.1. Global Role-Playing Games Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

15.2. Global Role-Playing Games Market, By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

16. Asia-Pacific Role-Playing Games Market



17. Western Europe Role-Playing Games Market



18. Eastern Europe Role-Playing Games Market



19. North America Role-Playing Games Market



20. South America Role-Playing Games Market



21. Middle East Role-Playing Games Market



22. Africa Role-Playing Games Market

23. Global Role-Playing Games Market Competitive Landscape



24. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Role Playing Games Market



Companies Mentioned



99Games

Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc.

Aiming Inc.

Alawar Entertainment

Alderac Entertainment Group

Ambidexter LLC

Apar Games

Babil Games

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.

Behold Studios

Bethesda Softworks

Bethesda Softworks

Bethesda Softworks LLC

BUKA Entertainment

Capcom Co., Ltd.

Celestial Games

CodemastersSoftware Company Limited

Creatures Inc.

Daedalic Entertainment

Dedalord

Dream Publishing

Efecto Studios

Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc.

Elex Technology Co., Ltd.

Evil Hat Productions

Frontier Developments plc

Game Freak Inc.

Game Power 7

Gameloft

Griptonite Games India Private Limited

GSC Game World

Happy Elements Technology (Beijing) Limited

Headup Games

Hinterland Studio

Kiro'o Games

KLab Co., Ltd.

Klei Entertainment Inc.

Koei Tecmo Games

Kuluya

Leti Arts

Mail.ru Group

Meridian'93

Microsoft Studios

NetEase, Inc.

Nezal Entertainment

Nintendo

Nintendo Brazil

Nintendo Co, Ltd.

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Nival Interactive

Nova Gaming Ventures Private Limited

OKAM Studio

PUBG Corporation

Quirkat

Radical Entertainment Inc.

Sega

Shanghai Everstar Online Entertainment Co .Ltd.

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Space Rhino Games

Square Enix

Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

Supercell

Tahadi Games

Tamatem

Tasalla

Team17 Digital Limited

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Ubisoft

Valve Corporation

Virtuos Holdings Pte. Ltd.

Xbox Game Studios

XSEED Games



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5qc07w

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900