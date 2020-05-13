Selbyville, Delaware, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global injectable drug delivery market is anticipated to grow profusely at a growth rate of 8.67 per cent through 2027, hitting $39.831 billion by the end of the year, owing to the increasing geriatric population and rising occurrence of auto-immune diseases such as diabetes. Speaking of which, as per the International Diabetes Federation statistics, it was recorded that in 2019, over 9.3 per cent of the population globally had diabetes, which is likely to rise to 10.2 per cent by 2030, and 10.9 per cent by the end of 2045.

The worldwide injectable drug delivery industry is fragmented into vivid types and individual market shares and sizes, and projected growth rates of these have also been enlisted in the market study. Moreover, it also points out major threats and growth prospects that are expected to impact the overall industry growth in the upcoming years. Encompassing the ongoing as well as predicted trends that are anticipated to fuel the revenue graph of injectable drug delivery across various geographies, the report also offers information of the driving factors that would impel the industry to new heights over the mentioned timeframe.

Additionally, the prevalence of diabetes was recorded to be more in the urban area, around 10.2 per cent, while that in rural areas, high-income and low-incomes countries was approximately over 7.2 per cent, 10.4 per cent, and 1 per cent respectively. Therefore, the rising diabetes statistics worldwide is leading to the increased demand for injectable drug delivery systems.

Injectable delivery systems are used to directly administer or inject the drug into patient’s body from oral route. Initial injection devices consisted of hypodermic syringes and needles and were basically mechanical devices used for administration of drug into the body. Injectable drug delivery systems of today are designed in such a way that they can serve the patient’s needs and improve their overall experience.

However, high cost associated with the production of these system, developments in alternate drug delivery systems, and unfavorable regulations are expected to deter the overall market growth in the upcoming years. But, the development of innovative injectable system is poised to create lucrative opportunities for the industry growth.

Regional insights:

The worldwide injectable drug delivery industry is diversified into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and the ME&A. Across this regional belt, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a hotbed for the overall injectable drug delivery industry in the upcoming years, attributing to the expanding geriatric population count in the region. More so, rise in the life expectancy of Asian people is likely to establish avenues for the injectable drug delivery market players across APAC.

Secondly, the region is also witnessing an increment in the cases of chronic diseases including cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and auto-immune diseases, contributing to the overall market growth. Besides, mounting demand for vaccines, which has become the most preferred method of drug administration, would add to the elevating product adoption in the region.

Competitive landscape:

The global injectable drug delivery industry is highly consolidated and boasts of the presence of top notch companies including Novo Nordis A/S, Baxter, Dickinson and Company, Becton, Eli Lilly and Co., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., SANOFI, INJEX, and several others.

Of these, Baxter, established in 1931, is deemed to be one of the leading companies dealing with the manufacturing, development, and commercialization of hospital equipment of different disorders. The company offers its equipment to hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, research labs, and nursing homes. Baxter boasts of business presence in more than 100 countries.

Worldwide injectable drug delivery industry is fragmented on the basis of device type, end-user, route of administration, regions, and competitive landscape.

Injectable Drug Delivery Market Device Type Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2027)

Pen injector

Auto injector

Needle-free injector

Gas based needle free injector

Spring based needle free injector

Other needle-free injectors

Prefilled syringe

Glass prefilled syringe

Plastic prefilled syringe

Injectable Drug Delivery Market Route of Administration Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2027)

Subcutaneous

Intramuscular

Intravenous (IV)

Other routes of administration

Injectable Drug Delivery Market End-user Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2027)

Clinics/ physician offices

Ambulatory care

Hospital

Home-based

Others end-user

Injectable Drug Delivery Market Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2027)

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

Japan

Australia

New Zealand

China

South Korea

ASEAN countries

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Injectable Drug Delivery Market Competitive Landscape Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2027)

Gerresheimer

INJEX

Eli Lilly and Company

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Novartis AG

Novo Nordis A/S

SCHOTT AG

Terumo Corporation

Becton Dickinson and Company

Pfizer Inc

SANOFI

Ypsomed

Elcam Medical

Baxter

Table of Content:

1. GLOBAL INJECTABLE DRUG DELIVERY MARKET - SUMMARY

2. INDUSTRY OUTLOOK

2.1. MARKET DEFINITIONS

2.2. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES MODEL

2.3. PATENT OUTLOOK

2.4. MARKET SHARE OUTLOOK

2.5. KEY INSIGHT

2.6. KEY BUYING CRITERIA

2.7. LEGAL REQUIREMENT

2.8. REGULATORY FRAMEWORK

2.9. MARKET ATTRACTIVENESS INDEX

2.10. MARKET DRIVERS

3. INJECTABLE DRUG DELIVERY MARKET OUTLOOK - BY DEVICE TYPE

3.1. PEN INJECTOR

3.2. AUTO?INJECTOR

3.3. NEEDLE-FREE INJECTOR

3.4. PREFILLED SYRINGE

4. INJECTABLE DRUG DELIVERY MARKET OUTLOOK - BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION

4.1. SUBCUTANEOUS

4.2. INTRAMUSCULAR

4.3. INTRAVENOUS (IV)

4.4. OTHER ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION

5. INJECTABLE DRUG DELIVERY MARKET OUTLOOK - BY END-USER

5.1. CLINICS/ PHYSICIAN OFFICES

5.2. AMBULATORY CARE

5.3. HOSPITAL

5.4. HOME BASED

5.5. OTHERS END-USER

6. INJECTABLE DRUG DELIVERY MARKET – REGIONAL OUTLOOK

