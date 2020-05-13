- John English resigns as president and CEO, succeeded by Julia Otey-Raudes



- New corporate direction will utilize novel and disruptive technology to produce highly efficient green energy

VAN NUYS, Calif. , May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC: ECOX) ("ECOX" or the "Company"), an innovative developer of renewable energy technology, today announces the resignation of John English from his roles as chairman of the board, chief executive officer and treasurer of the Company.

"It has been an honor to lead ECOX these past years and to serve the stakeholders and dedicated staff who have been part of the development of this company,” English said. “I am proud of what we have accomplished as we pursue the interests of the Company and bring value to each segment. I am convinced that ECOX will continue to be an increasingly strong force in its chosen industry and will bring innovative ideas and create pioneering technologies for its customers and stakeholders worldwide."

Julia Otey-Raudes succeeds English as the president, CEO and chairman of the board of directors, effective Feb. 12, 2020. She is now interviewing and identifying industry leaders and highly qualified scientists to join the Company’s board in the near future.

Otey-Raudes commented, “I am very excited to take over the reins of ECOX and bring together a dynamic team of inventors, innovators and trendsetters that have developed some fantastic products and ideas that we intend to bring to market. Our board of advisors will include great inventors that developed such amazing intellectual property products as the JouleBox®, PowerQ®, and Star Motor, along with the financial team, marketing team and supply chain management that will provide the collaboration needed to bring our exciting ideas to market. We have an eight-step process to help ensure commercial viability for each product we intend to take to market, coupled with our core belief in environmental sustainability and social equity, because we believe we have to do good to be successful.”

The Company also recently launched a new website ( www.ecoig.com ) that details its vision and showcases some of its new products, proprietary technology and services, such as its electric ECOX Power Booster™ designed to help reduce customers’ electric bills by as much as 60%.

In conjunction with her appointment as CEO, Otey-Raudes in a private transaction acquired all of the 30 million outstanding preferred shares with super voting rights of 100-to-1 common.

About Eco Innovation Group Inc.

Eco Innovation Group Inc. (OTC: ECOX) is an innovation development platform devoted to the globally important paradigm shifts in clean energy technology, sustainable and carbon negative products and practical deployment worldwide of these technologies. ECOX will initially introduce a revolutionary Power Booster for home and office use that will reduce electric bills by up to 60% and other energy saving related technologies. The Company anticipates joint ventures with some great inventors, innovators and entrepreneurs as well as several valuable exclusive licensing agreements. The Company intends to rapidly scale to address the global need for more affordable, resilient and sustainable renewable energy.

For more information, visit www.ecoig.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

