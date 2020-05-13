GUANGZHOU, China, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2020 unaudited financial results, on Thursday, May 21, 2020, after the close of U.S. markets.



The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on May 21, 2020 (8:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong time on May 22, 2020).

To speed up the entry process for participants, this earnings conference call requires all participants to finish an online registration in advance.

For participants who wish to join the call, please complete the Direct Event online registration at http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9961117 at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, Direct Event Passcode, unique Registrant ID, and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Once complete the registration, please dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time of the earnings call and enter the Direct Event Passcode and Registrant ID as instructed to connect to the call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.lizhi.fm.



A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until May 28, 2020, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States: +1-855-452-5696 International: +61-2-8199-0299 Hong Kong, China: 800-963-117 Mainland China: 400-632-2162 Replay Access Code: 9961117

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. is a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, with a mission to enable everyone to showcase vocal talent. The Company is aiming to bring people closer together through voices.

Since launching Lizhi app in 2013, LIZHI has cultivated a vibrant and growing community encouraging audio content creation and sharing. Now LIZHI is an audio wonderland offering a wide range of podcasts and audio social entertainment products and features, including audio live streaming and various interactive audio products, empowering users to enjoy an immersive and diversified entertainment experience through audio.

LIZHI envisions a global audio community – a place where everyone can create, share and connect with each other through voices and across cultures.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.lizhi.fm.

