Dublin, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wearable Tech in Consumer Goods - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Wearable devices present consumer goods brands with significant opportunities, although not all industries can benefit from this technology. The tracking capabilities could allow companies to create products which can help consumers track their health or behaviors, their pets' activity, or their children's health or location, in real time.
This thematic research report takes an in-depth look at wearable technology in the FMCG space, and presents related technology, macroeconomic, regulatory, and consumer products trends. An industry analysis is also present, highlighting the market size and mergers and acquisitions for this respective theme.
The report assesses the impact of wearable technology on consumer products, outlining specific case studies, assessing how individual companies from various consumer goods industries are focused on wearable technology, and presenting key recommendations for FMCG firms and IT vendors looking to co-operate in offering wearable devices.
Scope of the report:
Key report benefits:
Key Topics Covered:
PLAYERS
TECHNOLOGY BRIEFING
TRENDS
INDUSTRY ANALYSIS
IMPACT OF WEARABLE TECH ON CONSUMER PRODUCTS
VALUE CHAIN
COMPANIES
GLOSSARY
APPENDIX: THEMATIC RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/af69x9
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: