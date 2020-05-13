Dublin, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wearable Tech in Consumer Goods - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Wearable devices present consumer goods brands with significant opportunities, although not all industries can benefit from this technology. The tracking capabilities could allow companies to create products which can help consumers track their health or behaviors, their pets' activity, or their children's health or location, in real time.



This thematic research report takes an in-depth look at wearable technology in the FMCG space, and presents related technology, macroeconomic, regulatory, and consumer products trends. An industry analysis is also present, highlighting the market size and mergers and acquisitions for this respective theme.



The report assesses the impact of wearable technology on consumer products, outlining specific case studies, assessing how individual companies from various consumer goods industries are focused on wearable technology, and presenting key recommendations for FMCG firms and IT vendors looking to co-operate in offering wearable devices.



Scope of the report:



The last few years have seen a boom in wearable devices in the FMCG space, especially in the OTC healthcare sector, and is expected to continue prospering in the future.

Wearable technology gives consumers new ways to monitor and manage their lifestyles.

Consumers' increasing desire to lead a healthier and more active life has contributed to the rise of wearable devices - especially fitness trackers - by demanding solutions that can help them take active control of their actions.

Other reasons consumers use wearable devices are the following: monitoring their pets, or tracking consumers' weight, their fitness activity, or tracking or improving their skin health. Consumers are also using wearable devices to track their babies' activity or temperature.

Key report benefits:



Understand the impact of wearable tech on various FMCG industries, including beauty and grooming, pet care, and OTC healthcare, using key trends and examples to help companies understand how they can adapt and understand this theme.

Discover key recommendations on how to utilize and invest in wearable tech to attract new consumers.

The thematic research ecosystem is a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors.

It has a proven track record of identifying the important themes early, enabling companies to make the right investments ahead of the competition, and secure that all-important competitive advantage.

Key Topics Covered:



PLAYERS



TECHNOLOGY BRIEFING



TRENDS

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Consumer products trends

INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

Market size and growth forecasts

Competitive analysis

Mergers and acquisitions

Timeline

IMPACT OF WEARABLE TECH ON CONSUMER PRODUCTS

Consumer products case studies

Key recommendations for consumer goods companies

Key recommendations for IT vendors

VALUE CHAIN

App layer

Apps

Platforms

Data layer

Connectivity layer

Device layer

Smartwatches

Smart glasses

Fitness trackers

Smart clothes

Hearables

COMPANIES

Technology companies

Consumer products companies

GLOSSARY



APPENDIX: THEMATIC RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



