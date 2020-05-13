Dublin, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Epidemiology Analysis and Forecast - Apr 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
First reported in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, confirmed cases of COVID-19 are spread across 187 countries worldwide. The US is now the most heavily affected country worldwide. Forecasts expect new cases to decrease for most countries in the top markets reporting cases except for Russia, which has not yet reached peak.
People at risk for severe COVID-19 include those with underlying health problems, such as respiratory disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, some rare diseases and diabetes. New analysis available this month is that severely obese populations are likely to be at risk for severe COVID-19.
The global CFR has increased to more than 7%. The age groups most affected by the disease remains those ages 50 years and older, and men are reported to see higher rates of deaths.
The epidemiology analysis is limited by several data restrictions. Testing availability and criteria differ significantly among countries. All countries' reported confirmed cases underestimate the number of actual infected people. And mortality reporting is not standardized.
The report covers the current epidemiology situation, forecast and analysis of COVID-19 in April 2020, including forecasts for key markets. The report provides forecasts for peak-weeks and return-to-normal weeks that will help the reader plan in this uncertain time.
Scope
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
1 Current Epidemiology Situation
1.1 Current Epidemiology Situation
1.2 New Cases Trend in Top 10 Infected Countries
2 Forecast for Key Markets
2.1 Infection Peak and Decline Forecasts for Select Countries
2.2 Epidemic Curves and Projections for Select Countries
3 High-Risk Populations in Nine Major Markets
3.1 High-Risk Group Analysis
3.2 High-Risk Group Analysis: Diabetes, Heart Disease, and Severe Obesity
4 Case Fatality Rate Comparison
4.1 Case Fatality Rate Comparison
4.2 Proportion of Deaths by Age Group
4.3 Proportion of Deaths by Sex
5 Testing and Undiagnosed Case Comparison
5.1 Proportion of Tested Population Diagnosed with COVID-19
5.2 Studies of Asymptomatic Cases Estimate a Much Higher Case Count than Suggested by Official Reports
6. Data limitations
6.1 Drawbacks to Available Data
7 Appendix
7.1 Methodology
7.2 Abbreviations
7.3 Related Reports
7.4 Sources
List of Tables
List of Figures
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ral7hp
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: