Dublin, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hospital Beds Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Hospital Beds Market Report. The global hospital beds market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019-2025.



With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, hospital admissions across the world are growing at an alarming rate, which is fueling the demand for hospital beds. The pandemic has affected more than 200 countries, with around 2 million infected across the globe. The number is growing at a rapid rate. Developed countries such as the US, France, Germany, Spain, and Italy with standard healthcare infrastructure are the worst hit with high infection and mortality rates. The hospital bed US market is witnessing a scarcity of beds due to the increase in coronavirus cases, which have increased admissions in the region.



As the infection is highly contagious, patients need to be kept in isolation medical wards that are increasing the demand for medical beds. As the destruction caused by the virus has been growing unabatedly since its eruption, healthcare facilities are using advanced medical facilities for critically ill patients to monitors vital signs, provide mobility and comfort to the patient population, which is expected to drive the demand for hospital beds during the forecast period.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the hospital beds market during the forecast period:

Increasing Demand for Hospital Beds in Home Care Settings

Surge in Hospital Beds from COVID-19 affected Countries

Favorable Government Initiatives & Establishment of New Hospitals

The study considers the present scenario of the hospital beds market and its market dynamics for the period 20192025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.



The hospital beds research report includes detailed market segmentation by product, application, care, end-user, and geography. The electrical hospital beds market is dominating and growing at a significant rate during the forecast period. One of the major reasons for the growth of the segment is the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is boosting the demand to treat critically ill patients. Patients suffering from mobility challenges are increasingly using full-electrical hospital beds. Also, the availability of quick assistance with smart features is driving the demand in medical emergency rooms. While there is a surge in efforts to revamp the healthcare sector across the world, the development of increasing multi-specialty and private hospitals is aiding the demand for full-electric models as they are equipped with advanced easy handling features.



As hospital ICU beds are growing at a faster CAGR than non-intensive ones, the latter segment is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the tremendous growth opportunities for intensive care beds can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and patient admissions in critical care settings. With the rise in admissions in critical care settings/ICUs, healthcare facilities across the world are prioritizing to increase the number of ICU beds. This segment accounted for a 73% share in the growth of the hospital beds market in 2019. As the world is struggling to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, the virus has already pushed medical centers capacity to the breaking point in many countries. The availability of ICU beds varies substantially across countries, ranging from less than 1 to greater than 30 per 100,000 people. The French market is one of the major end-users in the European intensive care market on account of the growing elderly population and the increasing target patient population. Also, the smart hospital beds market size is witnessing an increase in the growing popularity of smart homes.



The curative segment accounted for 78% of the hospital bed market value in 2019. The increasing cancer prevalence is increasing hospital admissions, which in turn is boosting the demand for specialized beds in curative settings. Curative care aims to cure the patient and not reduce pain, discomfort, or anxiety. Also, curative care includes the treatment for bacterial infections, radiation therapy for cancer, cast for a broken limb, dialysis treatment, which require specialized hospital bed mattress, thereby increasing the preference for smart and automated models.



The availability of skilled healthcare professionals with knowledge and expertise in handling specialized hospital beds is driving the demand in the hospital segment. In Addition to it, the accessibility to advanced equipment in the intense care units and emergency departments, coupled with the increasing chronic disease prevalence globally, is also driving the demand. The home healthcare segment is experiencing growth due to the increasing elderly population, and other patient community that opts for home healthcare settings. The increasing facility of free hospital beds for elderly population is boosting the demand for home healthcare systems, as these patients require regular medical assistance.



The global hospital beds market is moderately fragmented. Large corporations dominate the industry; however, there are significant growth opportunities for new entrants. Several investigational and small med-tech companies are entering the industry with their innovative products and technology. The market offers tremendous growth opportunities for existing as well as emerging market players due to the presence of a large pool of patients with chronic diseases. These hospital bed companies have a wide geographical reach, diversified product portfolio, and a strong focus on innovation and research activities. Stryker hospital bed market share is likely to increase as the company has taken a few measures/initiatives to enhance the supply chain and increase production capabilities due to the outbreak of COVID-19.



Key Vendors

Stryker

Invacare

Paramount Bed Holdings

Medline Industries

LINET spol

Hill-Rom Holdings

Getinge

Stiegelmeyer Group

Other Vendors

Gendron

Savion Industries

Favero Health Projects

Joerns Healthcare

Malvestio Group

MESPA

Famed ywiec

Antano Group

HIDEMAR

HEBEI PUKANG MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS

Sichuan Yufeng Medical Equipment

Jiangsu Saikang Medical Equipment

Zhangjiagang Medi Medical Equipment

PROMA REHA

Besco Medical

Missaglia Spa

JMS - Mobilirio Hospitalar

Tenko Group

Timo d.o.o.

Guangdong Kareway Medical Technology

BiHealthcare (Zhangjiagang Braun Industry)

HOSPIMETAL

WUJIANG EVERGREEN EX/IM

Strongman Medline

Span-America

Ningbo Hecai Medical Equipment

Jiangsu Aegean Medical Group

NITROCARE

Dixion Vertrieb medizinischer Gerte

Joson-Care Enterprise

HI-LIFE TECHNOLOGY

Hopefull Medical Equipment

KEY MARKET INSIGHTS



Offers size of hospital beds market and growth prospects for the forecast period 2020-2025.

Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

Includes insights on the hospital bed market analysis, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Pandemic COVID-19



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Increasing Demand For Hospital Beds In Home Care Settings

8.2 Growing Demand For Hospital Beds In Low & Middle Income Countries

8.3 Sudden Surge In Demand For Hospital Beds From Covid-19 Affected Countries

8.4 New Growth Opportunities From Smart & Robotic Medical Beds



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Favorable Patient Demographics Coupled With Increase In Patient Admissions

9.2 Technological Advancements In Hospital Beds

9.3 Favorable Government Initiatives & Establishment Of New Hospitals

9.4 High Demand For ICU Compatible Hospital Beds



10 Market Restraints

10.1 High Cost Of Hospital Beds

10.2 Increasing Demand For Refurbished Hospital Beds

10.3 Declining Number Of Hospital Beds In Developed Countries



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Full-Electric Hospital Beds

12.4 Semi-Electric Hospital Beds

12.5 Manual Hospital Beds



13 Application

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Intensive Care Hospital Beds

13.4 Non-Intensive Care Hospital Beds



14 Care

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Curative Beds

14.4 Long-Term Care Beds

14.5 Rehabilitative Care Beds

14.6 Others Beds



15 End-User

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Hospitals

15.4 Home Healthcare Settings

15.5 Nursing Homes

15.6 Others



16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Geographic Overview



17 Europe

17.1 Market Overview

17.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.3 Market By Product

17.4 Key Countries



18 North America

18.1 Market Overview

18.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.3 Market By Product

18.4 Key Countries



19 APAC

19.1 Market Overview

19.2 Market Size & Forecast

19.3 Market By Product

19.4 Key Countries



20 Latin America

20.1 Market Overview

20.2 Market Size & Forecast

20.3 Market By Product

20.4 Key Countries



21 Middle East & Africa

21.1 Market Overview

21.2 Market Size & Forecast

21.3 Beds Market By Product

21.4 Key Countries



22 Competitive Landscape

22.1 Competition Overview

22.2 Market Share Analysis



23 Key Company Profiles



24 Other Prominent Vendors



25 Report Summary

25.1 Key Takeaways

25.2 Strategic Recommendations



26 Quantitative Summary



27 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jf25zy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900