Dublin, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hospital Beds Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Hospital Beds Market Report. The global hospital beds market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019-2025.
With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, hospital admissions across the world are growing at an alarming rate, which is fueling the demand for hospital beds. The pandemic has affected more than 200 countries, with around 2 million infected across the globe. The number is growing at a rapid rate. Developed countries such as the US, France, Germany, Spain, and Italy with standard healthcare infrastructure are the worst hit with high infection and mortality rates. The hospital bed US market is witnessing a scarcity of beds due to the increase in coronavirus cases, which have increased admissions in the region.
As the infection is highly contagious, patients need to be kept in isolation medical wards that are increasing the demand for medical beds. As the destruction caused by the virus has been growing unabatedly since its eruption, healthcare facilities are using advanced medical facilities for critically ill patients to monitors vital signs, provide mobility and comfort to the patient population, which is expected to drive the demand for hospital beds during the forecast period.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the hospital beds market during the forecast period:
The study considers the present scenario of the hospital beds market and its market dynamics for the period 20192025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.
The hospital beds research report includes detailed market segmentation by product, application, care, end-user, and geography. The electrical hospital beds market is dominating and growing at a significant rate during the forecast period. One of the major reasons for the growth of the segment is the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is boosting the demand to treat critically ill patients. Patients suffering from mobility challenges are increasingly using full-electrical hospital beds. Also, the availability of quick assistance with smart features is driving the demand in medical emergency rooms. While there is a surge in efforts to revamp the healthcare sector across the world, the development of increasing multi-specialty and private hospitals is aiding the demand for full-electric models as they are equipped with advanced easy handling features.
As hospital ICU beds are growing at a faster CAGR than non-intensive ones, the latter segment is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the tremendous growth opportunities for intensive care beds can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and patient admissions in critical care settings. With the rise in admissions in critical care settings/ICUs, healthcare facilities across the world are prioritizing to increase the number of ICU beds. This segment accounted for a 73% share in the growth of the hospital beds market in 2019. As the world is struggling to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, the virus has already pushed medical centers capacity to the breaking point in many countries. The availability of ICU beds varies substantially across countries, ranging from less than 1 to greater than 30 per 100,000 people. The French market is one of the major end-users in the European intensive care market on account of the growing elderly population and the increasing target patient population. Also, the smart hospital beds market size is witnessing an increase in the growing popularity of smart homes.
The curative segment accounted for 78% of the hospital bed market value in 2019. The increasing cancer prevalence is increasing hospital admissions, which in turn is boosting the demand for specialized beds in curative settings. Curative care aims to cure the patient and not reduce pain, discomfort, or anxiety. Also, curative care includes the treatment for bacterial infections, radiation therapy for cancer, cast for a broken limb, dialysis treatment, which require specialized hospital bed mattress, thereby increasing the preference for smart and automated models.
The availability of skilled healthcare professionals with knowledge and expertise in handling specialized hospital beds is driving the demand in the hospital segment. In Addition to it, the accessibility to advanced equipment in the intense care units and emergency departments, coupled with the increasing chronic disease prevalence globally, is also driving the demand. The home healthcare segment is experiencing growth due to the increasing elderly population, and other patient community that opts for home healthcare settings. The increasing facility of free hospital beds for elderly population is boosting the demand for home healthcare systems, as these patients require regular medical assistance.
The global hospital beds market is moderately fragmented. Large corporations dominate the industry; however, there are significant growth opportunities for new entrants. Several investigational and small med-tech companies are entering the industry with their innovative products and technology. The market offers tremendous growth opportunities for existing as well as emerging market players due to the presence of a large pool of patients with chronic diseases. These hospital bed companies have a wide geographical reach, diversified product portfolio, and a strong focus on innovation and research activities. Stryker hospital bed market share is likely to increase as the company has taken a few measures/initiatives to enhance the supply chain and increase production capabilities due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Pandemic COVID-19
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Increasing Demand For Hospital Beds In Home Care Settings
8.2 Growing Demand For Hospital Beds In Low & Middle Income Countries
8.3 Sudden Surge In Demand For Hospital Beds From Covid-19 Affected Countries
8.4 New Growth Opportunities From Smart & Robotic Medical Beds
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Favorable Patient Demographics Coupled With Increase In Patient Admissions
9.2 Technological Advancements In Hospital Beds
9.3 Favorable Government Initiatives & Establishment Of New Hospitals
9.4 High Demand For ICU Compatible Hospital Beds
10 Market Restraints
10.1 High Cost Of Hospital Beds
10.2 Increasing Demand For Refurbished Hospital Beds
10.3 Declining Number Of Hospital Beds In Developed Countries
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Product
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Full-Electric Hospital Beds
12.4 Semi-Electric Hospital Beds
12.5 Manual Hospital Beds
13 Application
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Intensive Care Hospital Beds
13.4 Non-Intensive Care Hospital Beds
14 Care
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Curative Beds
14.4 Long-Term Care Beds
14.5 Rehabilitative Care Beds
14.6 Others Beds
15 End-User
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Hospitals
15.4 Home Healthcare Settings
15.5 Nursing Homes
15.6 Others
16 Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Geographic Overview
17 Europe
17.1 Market Overview
17.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.3 Market By Product
17.4 Key Countries
18 North America
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.3 Market By Product
18.4 Key Countries
19 APAC
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 Market Size & Forecast
19.3 Market By Product
19.4 Key Countries
20 Latin America
20.1 Market Overview
20.2 Market Size & Forecast
20.3 Market By Product
20.4 Key Countries
21 Middle East & Africa
21.1 Market Overview
21.2 Market Size & Forecast
21.3 Beds Market By Product
21.4 Key Countries
22 Competitive Landscape
22.1 Competition Overview
22.2 Market Share Analysis
23 Key Company Profiles
24 Other Prominent Vendors
25 Report Summary
25.1 Key Takeaways
25.2 Strategic Recommendations
26 Quantitative Summary
27 Appendix
