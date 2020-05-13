Dublin, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "True Wireless Headphones Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 are Included in this Global True Wireless Headphones Market Report. The true wireless headphones market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 17% during the period 2019-2025.



The global true wireless headphones market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 17% during the period 2019-2025. Music enthusiasts are investing in high-quality earphones that are compatible with portable devices for high-sound quality and enhanced audio experience. Mobile devices have emerged as the preferred medium for consuming online media. Since 2010, the global smartphone market has witnessed unprecedented growth. Smartphone shipments crossed 1.5 billion in 2015 and crossed over 2.0 billion in 2019. Globalization and the increased number of mass media channels have made millennials aware of a wide range of cultures and music genres. About 49% of millennials watch videos on their mobile devices.



Moreover, millennials are three times more likely to watch videos on their mobile devices than baby boomers. Therefore, millennials invest in premium earbuds that are compatible with smartphones and handheld portable mobile devices such as iPods, MP3, and MP4 players. Hence, changing lifestyles are driving the growth of the global true wireless headphones market.



The following factors that are expected to contribute to the growth of the true wireless headphones market during the forecast period:

True Wireless Headphones as Hearables in Connected Environment

Enhancing Features While Reducing Size of Earbuds

Growth in Tech-Savvy Consumers

The study considers the present scenario of the true wireless headphones market and its dynamics for the period 20192025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.



This research report includes a detailed segmentation by features, price range, noise accentuation, distribution channel, and geography. The demand for smart true wireless headphones has grown in recent years as an increasing number of consumers focus on product aesthetics and add-on features. The sports and fitness segment witnessed an increased application in 2019. The growing adoption of smartphones and other portable connected devices such as tablets and portable music players is a major factor influencing the segment growth. While smart headphones include a slew of features - water resistance, noise cancellation, improved sound format, 3D surround sound technology, storage capacity, they can perform a host of functions other than answering calls and streaming music. These features include gesture recognition, sensors, and biometric recognition. However, the increasing availability of counterfeit and low-quality products can severely hinder the sale of smart headphone brands.



The premium headphones segment is expected to will witness 3 times growth during the forecast period. The segment is adopted by brands such as Bose, Sennheiser, Apple, Sony, and Samsung. The ability of these vendors to integrate premium wireless headphones with hi-tech functionalities such as layered hearing and speech amplification is expected to drive the segment growth. Currently, smart and branded true wireless headphones fall under this segment. Another reason for the surge in the adoption of premium models is that users are finding new affection for these devices. It is estimated that over 3 billion users worldwide will regularly consume audio and video by streaming directly over their phones and other portable devices such as tablets by 2025. This is expected to drive the demand for premium devices as they help to consume media comfortably and discreetly.



A temporary setback and decline in new unit sales are inevitable across major and emerging markets due to the outbreak of the Corona Pandemic. The major impact on the headphones market of the pandemic has been the disruption in component manufacturing and supply as well as the closure of assembly lines, which have hit the overall electronics market. The negative impact and decline in new sales are likely to affect the first half of 2020, with several markets starting to revive by June and July 2020. The market remains a little concentrated among top vendors, enjoying the majority of the revenue and a growing influx of small and mid-sized vendors worldwide, accounting for the remaining share. Variations in demand across the globe and a consistent need for technological enhancement in product offerings are forcing vendors to refine and modify their unique value propositions.



