MIAMI, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company with a focus on developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer, today announced that net revenues increased 43% and gross profit rose 61% for its fiscal 2020 second quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Second-Quarter Financial Highlights: Fiscal 2020 vs Fiscal 2019

Net revenues increased 43% to $9.9 million from $7.0 million;

Gross profit of $7.4 million, up 61% from $4.6 million;

Gross margin climbed to 75% of net revenues from 66%;

FC2 US prescription net revenues grew 168% to $7.0 million from $2.6 million;

Operating loss significantly narrowed to $0.3 million from $2.1 million; and

Net loss was $ 0.8 million, or $0.01 per share, compared with $4.0 million, or $0.06 per share.

Year-to-Date Financial Highlights: Fiscal 2020 vs Fiscal 2019

Net revenues rose 54% to $20.5 million from $13.3 million;

Gross profit of $14.7 million, up 59% from $9.3 million; and

Gross margin climbed to 72% of net revenues from 69%.

“Substantial growth in prescription sales of FC2 was the key driver for our strong fiscal 2020 second quarter performance,” said Mitchell Steiner, M.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Veru. “Net revenues and gross profit grew 43% and 61%, respectively, compared with the same quarter last year. Moreover, our gross margin percentage rose to 75% of net revenues, which is significantly higher than both last year’s second quarter and our preceding quarter. Our operating loss significantly narrowed to $0.3 million. Our PREBOOST®/Roman® Swipes product continued its upward sales trajectory and is becoming a solid contributor to our business. Our commercial business continues to generate significant funding for our advancing clinical development of multiple prostate and oncology drug candidates which are progressing nicely. Positive clinical results have firmly positioned Veru as an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company.”

Pharmaceutical Pipeline FY Q2 Highlights:

VERU-111 for Advanced Prostate Cancer

“Our drug product development continues to progress at a substantial pace,” said Dr. Steiner. “Last week we announced exciting results from our Phase 1b clinical trial of VERU-111 for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) in men who have also become resistant to novel androgen blocking agents such as abiraterone or enzalutamide. As for safety, the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) of VERU-111 was determined to be 72mg (3 of 11 men had reversible Grade 3 diarrhea). No Grade 3 diarrhea was observed at doses less than 72 mg per day. At doses of VERU-111 of 63 mg and lower per day, mild to moderate nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and fatigue were the most common adverse events. There were no reports of neurotoxicity and no neutropenia at doses 63 mg and lower oral daily dosing continuous for 21 days per cycle.”

“Efficacy (antitumor activity) was assessed by serum PSA and standard local imaging with bone and CT scans. In the eight men that received at least four 21-day cycles of oral VERU-111 at any dose, based upon their 21-day cycle baseline PSA levels, 6/8 (75%) had decreases in their PSA levels, 4 patients (50%) demonstrated a ≥ 30% decline, and 2 patients (25%) had a ≥ 50% decline in serum PSA. Based upon PCWG3 and Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST) 1.1 criteria, objective tumor responses were seen in 2 patients (25%) (soft tissue and bone) and 5/8 patients (63%) had stable disease. Objective tumor responses and PSA declines lasted longer than 12 weeks. The primary endpoint used in pivotal efficacy studies for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer is median time to cancer progression by imaging (bone and CT scans). In the current study, median duration of response, or time to cancer progression, has not been reached since 7 out of 8 of the men are still being treated on the study with an average duration of response of 10 months (range = 6-14 months). There are an additional 3 subjects on study that have not yet completed four 21-day cycles; therefore, a total of 10 men are still on study. Based on the positive data from the Phase 1b study, we have initiated and are continuing to enroll patients in the Phase 2 portion of the study. We will meet with FDA next quarter to gain agreement on the registration Phase 3 design for this indication. We also plan to present an update of the Phase 1b/2 clinical data at the next possible upcoming major scientific meeting. We believe VERU-111, with a different mechanism of drug action, could address this significant unmet medical need as a treatment for this rapidly growing indication, metastatic castration and androgen blocking agent resistant prostate cancer prior to IV chemotherapy.”

VERU-111 Possible Treatment for COVID-19

“Yesterday we received FDA permission to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial to assess the efficacy of VERU-111 in combating COVID-19, the global pandemic disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. We have initiated the study and expect the first patient to be dosed within 2 weeks. We believe that VERU-111, a microtubule depolymerization agent that has broad antiviral activity, could be effective against the SARS CoV-2 virus by disrupting its intracellular transport along the microtubules. Microtubule trafficking is critical for viruses to cause infection. Furthermore, microtubule depolymerization agents that target α and β tubulin subunits of microtubules, like VERU-111, also have strong anti-inflammatory effects, including the potential to treat the cytokine release syndrome (cytokine storm) and septic shock induced by the SARS-CoV-2 viral infection that seems to be associated with high COVID-19 mortality rates.”

“Based on the strong pharmacologic rationale, as well as the preclinical and clinical studies supporting both the antiviral and anti-inflammatory effects of VERU-111 and its acceptable safety profile to date, we will proceed with this placebo-controlled Phase 2 study in patients that have been hospitalized for SARS-CoV-2 and who are at high risk for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) . The small study is designed to evaluate VERU-111’s ability to improve pulmonary symptoms and recovery and to avoid the need for mechanical ventilation.”

VERU-111 COVID-19: Phase 2 Clinical Trial

The Phase 2 clinical trial is a double-blind randomized (1:1) placebo-controlled trial evaluating daily oral doses of 18 mg VERU-111 for 21 days versus placebo in 40 hospitalized patients (20 subjects will be treated with VERU-111 and 20 subjects will receive placebo) who tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus and who are at high risk for ARDS. The primary efficacy endpoint will be proportion of subjects that are alive without respiratory distress at Day 29. Secondary endpoints will include measures of improvements on the WHO Disease Severity Scale (8-point ordinal scale), which captures COVID-19 disease symptoms and signs, including hospitalization to progression of pulmonary symptoms to mechanical ventilation as well as death.

“Although Veru is focused in prostate cancer and oncology, due to the urgency of the current global pandemic and the fact that VERU-111 has the potential to treat both SARS-CoV-2 infection and the associated reactive severe lung inflammation in COVID-19 patients at high risk for ARDS, the Company is duty-bound to pursue this COVID-19 indication even though it is not the primary focus of the Company. There is minimal downside to conducting this small study, and if VERU-111 has efficacy and safety, the upside is substantial for COVID-19 patients,” said Dr. Steiner.

Because of this urgent need for effective and timely therapeutics to combat COVID-19, the Company has applied for significant grant funding through both The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority of the US Department of Health and Human Services (BARDA) and The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency of the US Department of Defense (DARPA) to expedite the clinical development program of VERU-111 for COVID-19. There can be no assurances that any such grant funding will be provided.

About Veru Inc.

Veru Inc. is an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company with a focus on developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer. The Veru prostate cancer pipeline includes VERU-111, Zuclomiphene citrate and VERU-100. VERU-111 is an oral, next-generation, first-in-class small molecule that targets and disrupts alpha and beta tubulin subunits of microtubules in cells to treat metastatic prostate cancer patients whose disease is resistant to both castration and novel androgen blocking agents (abiraterone or enzalutamide). VERU-111 is being evaluated in men with metastatic castration and androgen-blocking agent resistant prostate cancer in two portions of an ongoing open label clinical trial – the Phase 1b portion and the Phase 2 portion. The Phase 2 portion targets men who have metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer who have also become resistant to novel androgen blocking agents, such as abiraterone or enzalutamide, but prior to proceeding to IV chemotherapy -- also referred to as the prechemotherapy stage. VERU-111 is also being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial to assess the efficacy of VERU-111 in combating COVID-19. Zuclomiphene citrate is an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being evaluated for estrogenic activity in a Phase 2 trial (Stage 1 testing placebo, Zuclomiphene 10mg, and Zuclomiphene 50mg) to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) in men with advanced prostate cancer. Following an End of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA, the Company plans to advance Zuclomiphene Citrate to a Phase 3 clinical trial in men with advanced prostate cancer who experience moderate to severe hot flashes with a potential start date in late calendar year 2020. VERU-100 is a novel, proprietary peptide formulation for ADT with multiple potential beneficial clinical attributes addressing the shortfalls of current FDA-approved ADT formulations for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer. VERU-100 is a long-acting gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist designed to be administered as a small volume subcutaneous 3-month depot injection without a loading dose. VERU-100 will immediately suppress testosterone with no testosterone surge upon initial or repeated administration --- a problem which occurs with currently approved luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone (LHRH) agonists used for ADT. There are no GnRH antagonists commercially approved beyond a one-month injection. VERU-100 is anticipated to enter a Phase 2 dose-finding study with a potential start date in the third quarter of calendar year 2020.

Veru is also advancing new drug formulations in its specialty pharmaceutical pipeline addressing unmet medical needs in urology such as the Tadalafil and Finasteride Combination (TADFIN®) for the administration of tadalafil 5mg and finasteride 5mg combination formulation dosed daily for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Tadalafil (CIALIS®) is currently approved for treatment of BPH and erectile dysfunction and finasteride is currently approved for treatment of BPH (finasteride 5mg PROSCAR®) and male pattern hair loss (finasteride 1mg PROPECIA®). The co-administration of tadalafil and finasteride has been shown to be more effective for the treatment of BPH than by finasteride alone. The Company had a successful pre-NDA meeting with the FDA and the expected submission of the NDA for TADFIN is the fourth quarter of calendar year 2020 or early 2021. Veru is also developing Tamsulosin XR capsules which is a formulation of tamsulosin, the active ingredient in FLOMAX®, which Veru has designed to avoid the “food effect” inherent in currently marketed formulations of the drug, allowing for potentially safer administration and improved patient compliance.

The Company's commercial products include the FC2 Female Condom / FC2 Internal Condom® ("FC2"), an FDA-approved product for the dual protection against unwanted pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections, and the PREBOOST® 4% benzocaine medicated individual wipe for the treatment of premature ejaculation. The Company’s Female Health Company Division markets and sells FC2 commercially and in the public health sector both in the U.S. and globally. In the U.S., FC2 is available by prescription through multiple third party telemedicine and internet pharmacy providers, retail pharmacies, as well as OTC via the Company’s website at www.fc2.us.com . In the global public health sector, the Company markets FC2 to entities, including ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N. agencies, nonprofit organizations and commercial partners, that work to support and improve the lives, health and well-being of women around the world. PREBOOST® is marketed exclusively through online sales in the U.S. under the Roman Swipes brand name by Roman Health Ventures Inc. Roman is a leading telemedicine company that discreetly sells men's health products via the internet website www.getroman.com . To learn more about Veru products please visit www.verupharma.com .

FINANCIAL SCHEDULES FOLLOW





Veru Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

March 31, September 30, 2020 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,557,514 $ 6,295,152 Accounts receivable, net 5,802,016 5,021,057 Inventory, net 6,016,323 3,647,406 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,084,037 1,843,297 Total current assets 17,459,890 16,806,912 Property and equipment, net 332,362 351,895 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,075,601 — Deferred income taxes 8,632,613 8,433,669 Intangible assets, net 20,010,311 20,168,495 Goodwill 6,878,932 6,878,932 Other assets 1,486,446 988,867 Total assets $ 55,876,155 $ 53,628,770 Accounts payable $ 4,235,679 $ 3,124,751 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,523,125 5,509,575 Credit agreement, short-term portion 6,662,842 5,385,649 Operating lease liability, short-term portion 398,513 — Total current liabilities 16,820,159 14,019,975 Credit agreement, long-term portion 2,333,267 2,886,382 Residual royalty agreement 4,408,215 3,845,518 Operating lease liability, long-term portion 871,572 — Deferred income taxes 296,605 296,605 Other liabilities 31,760 247,154 Total liabilities 24,761,578 21,295,634 Total stockholders' equity 31,114,577 32,333,136 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 55,876,155 $ 53,628,770





Veru Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, Six Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net revenues $ 9,943,104 $ 6,976,115 $ 20,521,120 $ 13,347,924 Cost of sales 2,506,606 2,367,264 5,815,527 4,094,993 Gross profit 7,436,498 4,608,851 14,705,593 9,252,931 Operating expenses 7,736,176 6,733,441 16,789,664 12,389,248 Operating loss (299,678 ) (2,124,590 ) (2,084,071 ) (3,136,317 ) Non-operating expenses (643,971 ) (1,884,278 ) (2,241,422 ) (2,928,851 ) Loss before income taxes (943,649 ) (4,008,868 ) (4,325,493 ) (6,065,168 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (133,140 ) 25,167 (209,883 ) 117,665 Net loss $ (810,509 ) $ (4,034,035 ) $ (4,115,610 ) $ (6,182,833 ) Net loss per basic and diluted common share outstanding $ (0.01 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.10 ) Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 65,367,493 62,767,258 65,202,103 62,659,352





Veru Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Net loss $ (4,115,610 ) $ (6,182,833 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities 3,951,890 4,291,238 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (4,763,771 ) (2,110,984 ) Net cash used in operating activities (4,927,491 ) (4,002,579 ) Net cash used in investing activities (54,680 ) (644 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 1,244,533 6,140,250 Net (decrease) increase in cash (3,737,638 ) 2,137,027 Cash at beginning of period 6,295,152 3,759,509 Cash at end of period $ 2,557,514 $ 5,896,536





Veru Inc.

Operating Income (Loss) by Segment

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Commercial Research & Development Corporate Total Net revenues FC2 $ 9,522,271 $ — $ — $ 9,522,271 PREBOOST 420,833 — — 420,833 Total net revenues 9,943,104 — — 9,943,104 Cost of sales 2,506,606 — — 2,506,606 Gross profit 7,436,498 — — 7,436,498 Operating expenses 1,250,287 3,866,775 2,619,114 7,736,176 Operating income (loss) $ 6,186,211 $ (3,866,775 ) $ (2,619,114 ) $ (299,678 ) Six Months Ended March 31, 2020 Commercial Research & Development Corporate Total Net revenues FC2 $ 19,947,195 $ — $ — $ 19,947,195 PREBOOST 573,925 — — 573,925 Total net revenues 20,521,120 — — 20,521,120 Cost of sales 5,815,527 — — 5,815,527 Gross profit 14,705,593 — — 14,705,593 Operating expenses 2,715,789 9,113,156 4,960,719 16,789,664 Operating income (loss) $ 11,989,804 $ (9,113,156 ) $ (4,960,719 ) $ (2,084,071 )





Veru Inc.

Operating Income (Loss) by Segment

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Commercial Research & Development Corporate Total Net revenues FC2 $ 6,843,923 $ — $ — $ 6,843,923 PREBOOST 132,192 — — 132,192 Total net revenues 6,976,115 — — 6,976,115 Cost of sales 2,367,264 — — 2,367,264 Gross profit 4,608,851 — — 4,608,851 Operating expenses 1,807,111 2,888,361 2,037,969 6,733,441 Operating income (loss) $ 2,801,740 $ (2,888,361 ) $ (2,037,969 ) $ (2,124,590 ) Six Months Ended March 31, 2019 Commercial Research & Development Corporate Total Net revenues FC2 $ 13,168,320 $ — $ — $ 13,168,320 PREBOOST 179,604 — — 179,604 Total net revenues 13,347,924 — — 13,347,924 Cost of sales 4,094,993 — — 4,094,993 Gross profit 9,252,931 — — 9,252,931 Operating expenses 3,092,010 5,250,184 4,047,054 12,389,248 Operating income (loss) $ 6,160,921 $ (5,250,184 ) $ (4,047,054 ) $ (3,136,317 )





