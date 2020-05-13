Dublin, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Ventilators Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Medical Ventilators Market Report.
The global medical ventilators market is one of the fastest-growing segments in the medical devices market. Factors such as the prevalence of COPD patients, the outbreak of pandemic COVID-19, the increase in the aging population are likely to boost the ventilators market during the forecast period. Moreover, there is a sudden demand for ventilators due to the eruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is likely to push the demand by 10-folds.
Europe and North America are braving the onslaught of the virus. The growing number of patients infected with the coronavirus in Spain, Italy, the UK, Germany, the US, China, France, Brazil, Japan, Australia, and India is fueling the demand for ventilators. However, the presence of several risks, including pneumonia and volutrauma is hampering the penetration of the market significantly.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the medical ventilators market during the forecast period:
The study considers the present scenario of the medical ventilators market and its market dynamics for the period 20192025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.
Medical Ventilators Market: Segmentation
This research report includes a detailed market segmentation by Interface, Mobility, Patient Group, Application, End-user, and Geography. The invasive segment is likely to retain its market dominance during the forecast period. The rise in the COVID-19 pandemic and the growth in respiratory disorders COPD prevalence are expected to drive the segment. The growing shift toward the application of non-invasive ventilators (NIV) is contributing to the growth of the non-invasive segment.
ICUs and emergency care units are the major end-users of standard ventilators. These machines are large, which hamper adoption, however, the segment is likely to dominate the market, especially developed markets. Portable medical ventilators can be used at several point-of-care sites and mobile healthcare units such as ambulances and ambulatory settings. They provide long-term ventilation support for patients that do not require complex critical care ventilators. The segment is expected to observe promising demand due to the outbreak of COVID-19 to treat affected patients, and convenience and compactness.
The adult medical ventilators market segment is anticipated to retain its market dominance during the forecast period due to the exponential increase in the usage of a wide range of invasive and non-invasive ventilators for treating adult COVID-19 patients admitted in ICU and emergency care settings. A high prevalence of respiratory disorders among preterm newborns and infants is boosting the adoption of pediatric and neonatal ventilators across the globe. Governments across the globe have started to procure these machines as a precautionary measure.
In 2019, hospitals accounted for a 66% share in the global medical ventilators market size. They are likely to emerge as the major revenue contributor to the market. The high growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing number of hospitals adopting ventilators, the growing prevalence of COPD and other respiratory diseases, and the growth in the aging population. The revenue share of the home care segment in developed countries is likely to grow on account of the growth in the elderly population and epidemiology and social changes in the US, Canada, Germany, Spain, and Italy.
The critical care segment accounted for a 55% share in 2019. Intubation, with subsequent mechanical ventilation support, is a common life-saving intervention in critical care settings. The outbreak of the COVID-19 has increased the number of admissions in critical care settings and ICUs. A majority of COVID-19 patients admitted to ICUs require ventilator support. This segment is likely to grow at a faster rate and is likely to retain its dominance in the medical ventilators market size. The market is likely to witness an incremental growth of over $718 million during the forecast period. The emergency care application segment accounted for a share of 25% in the global ventilators market. There is significant overcrowding in emergency care units across the globe due to the COVID-19 epidemic. Patients that are discharged from critical care units are admitted to emergency departments for monitoring and observation. Across the globe, several medical centers have been converted into emergency care settings to treat the patient suffering from the COVID-19.
The medical ventilators market is fragmented with the presence of several global, regional, and local vendors offering a wide range of medical ventilators. Hamilton Medical, Medtronic, Vyaire Medical, GE Healthcare, SCHILLER, Koninklijke Philips, and Drgerwerk are the key medical ventilator manufacturers in the global ventilators market. Although large vendors basically dominate the market, they are witnessing heavy competition from regional and local companies from India, China, Italy, and Germany. Several regional vendors are offering cost-effective ventilators in Europe, APAC, and Middle East & Africa regions.
Key Vendors
Other Vendors
Key Market Insights
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
8 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
8.1 Overview
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Increase In Demand For Homecare Ventilators
9.2 Emergence of Multi-Functional Ventilators
9.3 Exponential Rise in Number of COVID-19 Cases
9.4 Demand For Ventilators in COVID-19 Affected Countries
10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Technological Advances In Ventilators
10.2 Favorable Patient Demographics
10.3 Demand For Portable Ventilators
11 Market Restraints
11.1 Complications Associated With Ventilators
11.2 High Cost of Equipment & Treatment
11.3 Shortage of Ventilators
11.4 Lengthy Product Lifecycle and Increased Demand For The Refurbished Ventilators
12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Five Forces Analysis
13 Interface
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Invasive Ventilators
13.4 Non-Invasive Ventilators
14 Mobility
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Standard Ventilators
14.4 Portable Ventilators
15 Application
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Critical Care
15.4 Emergency Care
15.5 Home Healthcare
15.6 Neonatal Care
16 Patient Group
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Adults
16.4 Pediatrics & Neonates
17 End-Users
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Market Overview
17.3 Hospitals
17.4 Homecare Settings
17.5 Emergency Care Providers
17.6 Others
18 Geography
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Geographic Overview
19 North America
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 Market Size & Forecast
19.3 Key Countries
20 Europe
20.1 Market Overview
20.2 Market Size & Forecast
20.3 Key Countries
21 APAC
21.1 Market Overview
21.2 Market Size & Forecast
21.3 Key Countries
22 Latin America
22.1 Market Overview
22.2 Market Size & Forecast
22.3 Key Countries
23 Middle East And Africa
23.1 Market Overview
23.2 Market Size & Forecast
23.3 Key Countries
24 Competitive Landscape
24.1 Competition Overview
24.2 Market Share Analysis
25 Key Company Profiles
26 Other Prominent Vendors
27 Report Summary
27.1 Key Takeaways
27.2 Strategic Recommendations
28 Quantitative Summary
29 Appendix
