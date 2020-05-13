OTTAWA, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This story covers the Afghanistan war, peace, and now COVID-19 briefly from 1996 – 2000 (Taliban Regime), and 2001 – Present (Western backed Afghan government) through the lens of young Afghan-Canadian, Meladul Haq Ahmadzai.

Meladul Haq Ahmadzai, CEO of Taleam Systems reflects on life back in the days in Afghanistan. He says, “Life was very hard for all especially women not allowed to go to school or work, lack of health infrastructure, and a dominated religious governance.”

The Taliban controlled Afghanistan for about 4 years with a solid grasp of territory within the country. Today, the religious power is still active in about 75 percent of the Afghani land. The remaining is controlled by the U.S. forces (about 15,000 American forces are still active in Afghanistan today) and helping the Afghan government security forces.

As a result of the war, today, Pakistan and Iran hosts millions of Afghan refugees. The U.S. government also signed a peace agreement with the Taliban only three months ago to bring an end to the fighting.

“It is believed that the government may ask for 50 / 50 control of Afghanistan under the new peace deal, but it is highly not guaranteed,” says Ahmadzai.

Last year, less than 2 million votes were casted in the Afghanistan postponed 2019 elections.

Ahmadzai who has written extensively on Afghanistan peace and war says, “the Afghan forces will surrender once Kabul becomes under Taliban control again – it will be like a repeat of history lesson for all.”

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that he wants to leave Afghanistan even at a time of COVID-19 pandemic.

During the Taliban government, opposition groups were formed in Iran and in Pakistan. The groups were known as Tanzeems of which 6 were formed in Pakistan and the other 6 in Iran. The main players in these groups were Hekmatyar, Mohaqiq, Sebgatullah, and others like Dustum (who was once a VP to President of Afghanistan).

Today, Afghanistan is also dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic which has about 4,963 cases. This has complicated the overall situation in the country according to Ahmadzai. He says, “During the Taliban and American war, many of the Afghan institutions that were built were recently destroyed including hospitals and schools.”

The war has impacted Afghan people for the last four decades – now Afghans hope for better future as promised by their leaders, not a repeat of history, signals Ahmadzai.

Meladul Haq Ahmadzai is the CEO of Taleam Systems which provides computer support to hospitals and medical clinics in Canada. Visit www.taleamsystems.com to learn more.

This story was gathered by Ahmadzai through his personal visit to Afghanistan, and meetings with Afghan leaders to hear their perspectives on the current peace and war situation.

