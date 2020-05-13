Dublin, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Coffee Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global coffee market is anticipated to reach US$134.25 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.32% for the period spanning 2020-2024.



Factors such as increasing out of home coffee consuming population, rapid urbanization, rising e-commerce retail sales, accelerating disposable income, increasing instant coffee preference, growing demand for specialty coffee and increasing green coffee consumption in emerging economies are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry would be challenged by weather uncertainties, retail consolidations and stringent regulations. A few notable trends include growing penetration of premium coffee shops, high demand for cold brew over iced coffee, inclining desire for functional coffee and increasing gourmet coffee sale in America.

There are two sources of coffee i.e. Arabica (oldest type of coffee, to be cultivated initially in Ethiopia (Africa) and Robusta (its initial roots in countries located in central & western sub-Saharan Africa). Arabica coffee is the first-ever cultivated coffee species and hence it is dominant in the market over Robusta coffee.

In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has created a unfavorable impact on the global market as the production, exports and imports of coffee & related products have decreased significantly.

The fastest-growing regional market is the Asia-Pacific due to a rise in the demand for coffee by the working population, growing presence of a large number of coffee chains and increasing e-commerce retail sector. The U.S. represents one of the largest markets and is already well-penetrated at developed market levels.

Companies Mentioned



Dunkin Brands Group

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Nestle S.A.

Starbucks Corporation

The J. M. Smucker Company

The Kraft Heinz Company

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global coffee market.

The major regional markets (Asia-Pacific North America, South America and Europe) have been analysed along with country coverage of the US.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

2. Impact of COVID-19

3. Global Coffee Market Analysis

3.1 Global Coffee Market Value Forecast

3.2 Global Coffee Market Value by Product Type

3.2.1 Global Roast and Ground Coffee Value Market Forecast

3.2.2 Global Soluble Coffee Market Value Forecast

3.3 Global Coffee Production Volume

3.4 Global Coffee Production Volume Forecast

3.5 Global Coffee Production Volume by Region

3.5.1 Global Arabica Coffee Production Volume by Region

3.6 Global Coffee Consumption Volume

3.7 Global Coffee Consumption Volume Forecast

3.8 Global Coffee Consumption Volume by Region

3.9 Global Coffee Exports Volume

3.10 Global Coffee Exports Volume Forecast

3.11 Global Coffee Exports Volume by Bean Type

3.12 Global Coffee Exports Volume by Country

3.13 Global Coffee Imports Volume

3.14 Global Coffee Imports Volume Forecast

3.15 Global Coffee Imports Volume by Bean Type

3.16 Global Coffee Imports Volume by Region

4. Regional Coffee Market Analysis

4.1 Asia-Pacific

4.2 North America

4.3 South America

4.4 Europe



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Out of Home Coffee Consuming Population

5.1.2 Rapid Urbanization

5.1.3 Rising E-commerce Retail Sales

5.1.4 Accelerating Disposable Income

5.1.5 Increasing Instant Coffee Preference

5.1.6 Growing Demand for Specialty Coffee

5.1.7 Inclining Green Coffee Consumption in Emerging Economies

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Growing Penetration of Premium Coffee Shops

5.2.2 High Demand for Cold Brew over Iced Coffee

5.2.3 Inclining Desire for Functional Coffee

5.2.4 Increasing Gourmet Coffee Sale in America

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Weather Uncertainties

5.3.2 Retail Consolidations

5.3.3 Stringent Regulations

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

6.1.2 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison

7. Company Profiles



