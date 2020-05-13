Dublin, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gastrointestinal Diseases Therapeutics Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market is poised to grow by $ 22.82 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The reports on gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of gastrointestinal diseases, new product launches, and demand for biologics and targeted therapies. In addition, increasing incidence of gastrointestinal diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market analysis includes drug class segment and geographic landscapes.



This study identifies the strong product pipeline as one of the prime reasons driving the gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market growth during the next few years. Also, funding for gastrointestinal research studies, and increase in self-medication coupled with home-based therapies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This study presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market covers the following areas:

Gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market sizing

Gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market forecast

Gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and UCB SA. Also, the gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This study presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



The market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Drug class

Market segments

Comparison by Drug class

Anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Acid neutralizers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Drug class

6. Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co. Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

UCB SA

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

