VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR; NYSE: EXK) announces that at the Company’s 2020 Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held on May 12, 2020 in Vancouver, shareholders voted in favour of all items of business. A total of 67,042,666 votes were cast or represented by proxy at the AGM, representing 47.28% of the outstanding common shares as of the record date. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted by proxy:



Director Votes for Votes withheld Percent for Percent withheld Margaret M. Beck 24,324,673 932,880 96.31% 3.69% Ricardo M. Campoy 24,373,637 883,916 96.50% 3.50% Bradford J. Cooke 24,149,363 1,108,190 95.61% 4.39% Geoffrey A. Handley 23,553,355 1,704,198 93.25% 6.75% Rex J. McLennan 24,345,014 912,539 96.39% 3.61% Kenneth Pickering 24,373,263 884,290 96.50% 3.50% Mario D. Szotlender 23,637,997 1,619,556 93.59% 6.41%

All director nominees were re‑elected.

By a vote by show of hands, shareholders voted 87.18% in favour of re‑appointing KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company and authorized the Board to fix the auditor's remuneration for the ensuing year.

About Endeavour ‑ Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that owns and operates three high-grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera Mine project towards a development decision and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico and Chile to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

SOURCE Endeavour Silver Corp.