VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR; NYSE: EXK) announces that at the Company’s 2020 Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held on May 12, 2020 in Vancouver, shareholders voted in favour of all items of business. A total of 67,042,666 votes were cast or represented by proxy at the AGM, representing 47.28% of the outstanding common shares as of the record date. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted by proxy:
|Director
|Votes for
|Votes withheld
|Percent for
|Percent withheld
|Margaret M. Beck
|24,324,673
|932,880
|96.31%
|3.69%
|Ricardo M. Campoy
|24,373,637
|883,916
|96.50%
|3.50%
|Bradford J. Cooke
|24,149,363
|1,108,190
|95.61%
|4.39%
|Geoffrey A. Handley
|23,553,355
|1,704,198
|93.25%
|6.75%
|Rex J. McLennan
|24,345,014
|912,539
|96.39%
|3.61%
|Kenneth Pickering
|24,373,263
|884,290
|96.50%
|3.50%
|Mario D. Szotlender
|23,637,997
|1,619,556
|93.59%
|6.41%
All director nominees were re‑elected.
By a vote by show of hands, shareholders voted 87.18% in favour of re‑appointing KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company and authorized the Board to fix the auditor's remuneration for the ensuing year.
About Endeavour ‑ Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that owns and operates three high-grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera Mine project towards a development decision and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico and Chile to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.
