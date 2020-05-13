Dublin, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center UPS Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 are included in this Global Data Center UPS Market Report.



The data center UPS market has witnessed a significant evolution over the last decade. The market is currently witnessing the implementation of rack-level (1U to 3U size) UPS systems to overcome frequent power fluctuations and outages. Vendors are offering UPS systems with varied capacities, ranging from 10 kVA to 1,500 kVA. As UPS systems are a critical infrastructure component in the data center design, the increasing adoption of advanced technology such as cloud services, IoT, and big data analytics has increased the rack power density and server virtualization. The growth in rack power density and the construction of multiple data center campuses with a power capacity of over 50 MW have necessitated the demand for redundant UPS capacities with N+N, 2N, and 2N+N redundant systems.



Construction and logistic processes in the data center industry are likely to get affected due to the outbreak of the corona pandemic. Construction contractors have halted their structural and infrastructure construction amid the outbreak of COVID-19. Non-essential construction projects have been brought to a halt to prevent the spread of the virus. The pandemic has already delayed the construction of new facilities. For instance, Facebook's Ireland data center, which is in its final development phase, identified workers displaying flu-like symptoms. Hence, the pandemic is likely to delay several structural and infrastructure-related work, thereby hindering the growth of the data center market.



The following factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the data center UPS market during the forecast period:

Use of Lithium-ion Batteries

Adoption of DC UPS Systems to Reduce Power Loss

Increasing Demand for Edge Data Centers

Growth in Investments

The report considers the present scenario of the data center UPS market during the forecast period and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2020-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report profiles and examines leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.



This research report includes detailed segmentation by system capacity, systems, tier standards, and geography. North America is strongly driving the global data center UPS market, with several recent activities targeting the construction of hyperscale facilities with over 20 MW of power capacity. The market has been witnessing a strong growth of UPS systems in the last few years, coupled with the high deployment of large and medium facilities. The high procurement of AI-based infrastructure solutions, which are growing the rack power density over 15 kW, will be a major driving factor growth of the rack-level systems market.



Over the next few years, data center operators are likely to consider the adoption of lithium-ion batteries to improve efficiency and reduce OPEX as well as carbon emissions. This will intensify the competition among the vendors. In terms of back systems, all vendors are offering VRLA-based battery systems. Also, most providers are providing lithium-ion battery solutions for their UPS systems. The data center UPS market is expected to witness high competition during the forecast period based on efficiency and cost. Changing requirements of the operators are prompting vendors to develop innovative systems that have more than 97% efficiency to enable high availability service offerings in data centers. ABB, Eaton, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv are among the leading players.



Key Company Profiles

ABB

Eaton

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

Piller Systems (Active Power)

Other Prominent Vendors

AEG Power Solutions

AMETEK Powervar

Borri Group

Controlled Power Company

Cyber Power Systems

Delta Group

Fuji Electric

Gamatronic (SolarEdge)

Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

KOHLER (Uninterruptible Power Supplies Ltd.

Legrand

Mitsubishi

Natron Energy

Riello UPS

Rittal

Shenzhen KSTAR Science and Technology

Socomec

Toshiba

Tripp Lite

VYCON

ZAF Energy Systems (ZAF)

ZincFive

Other Battery Vendors

Exide Technologies

UNIPOWER

Haze

Power-Sonic

EnerSys

Saft

CENTIEL

SBS (Storage Battery Systems)

Vision Group (Shenzhen Center Power Tech)

HBL

Fiamm (Hitachi Group)



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Inclusions

5.3 Exclusions

5.4 Currency Conversion

5.5 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Data Center Power Layout

7.2 UPS Systems Overview



8 Impact Of COVID-19

8.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Industry

8.2 Impact Of COVID-19 on Global Data Center UPS Market



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Use of Lithium-Ion Batteries In Data Centers

9.2 Emergence of Nickel-Zinc & Prussian Blue Sodium-Ion Batteries

9.3 Adoption Of DC UPS Systems To Reduce Power Loss

9.4 Increasing Adoption of Advanced Battery Monitoring Solutions

9.5 Increasing Deployment of Edge Data Centers



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Growing Investments From Colocation Providers

10.2 Rising Construction of Hyperscale Data Centers

10.3 Growing Power Consumption & Rack Power Density

10.4 Adoption of Modular Power Infrastructure & Modular Data Centers

10.5 Power Outages to Increase Redundant Ups Adoption & Monitoring Solutions



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Increase In Power Outages Caused By Equipment Failure

11.2 High Maintenance & Inefficiency Rising OPEX

11.3 High Procurement Cost For Lithium-Ion UPS Systems

11.4 Fuel Cells Reducing Ups Adoption In Data Centers



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Five Forces Analysis



13 UPS System By Type

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 VRLA UPS System

13.3 Flywheel UPS Systems

13.4 Lithium-Ion UPS Systems



14 UPS Systems Capacity

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 < =500 KVA

14.4 500-1,000 KVA

14.5 >1,000 KVA



15 Tier Standards

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 TIER I & II

15.4 TIER III

15.5 TIER IV



16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine



17 North America

17.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.3 Market Overview

17.4 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

17.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

17.6 US

17.7 Canada



18 Latin America

18.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine

18.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine

18.3 Market Overview

18.4 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

18.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

18.6 Brazil

18.7 Other Latin America Countries



19 Western Europe

19.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine

19.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine

19.3 Market Overview

19.4 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

19.5 Power Capacity : Market Size & Forecast

19.6 UK

19.7 Germany

19.8 France

19.9 Netherlands

19.10 Ireland

19.11 OTHER WESTERN EUROPEAN COUNTRIES



20 Nordics

20.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine

20.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine

20.3 Market Overview

20.4 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

20.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

20.6 Denmark

20.7 Norway

20.8 Sweden

20.9 Finland & Iceland



21 Central & Eastern Europe (CEE)

21.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine

21.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine

21.3 Market Overview

21.4 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

21.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

21.6 Russia & Czech Republic

21.7 Poland & Austria

21.8 Other Central & Eastern Europe Countries



22 Middle East

22.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine

22.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine

22.3 Market Overview

22.4 Investmet: Market Size & Forecast

22.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

22.6 GCC

22.7 Other Middle Eastern Countries



23 Africa

23.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine

23.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine

23.3 Market Overview

23.4 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

23.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

23.6 South Africa

23.7 Morocco

23.8 Other African Countries



24 APAC

24.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine

24.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine

24.3 Market Overview

24.4 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

24.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

24.6 China & Hong Kong

24.7 Australia & New Zealand

24.8 India

24.9 Japan

24.10 Rest of APAC



25 Southeast Asia

25.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine

25.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine

25.3 Market Overview

25.4 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

25.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

25.6 Singapore

25.7 Indonesia

25.8 Malaysia

25.9 Thailand

25.10 Other Southeast Asian Countries



26 Competitive Landscape

26.1 Competition Overview



27 Key Company Profiles



28 Other Prominent Vendors



29 Prominent Battery Providers



30 Report Summary

30.1 Key Takeaways



31 Quantitative Summary

31.1 Global Data Center UPS Market

31.2 Market By Battery Type

31.3 Market By Ups System Capacity

31.4 Market By Tier Standards

31.5 Market By Geography

31.6 North America

31.7 LATIN AMERICA

31.8 WESTERN EUROPE

31.9 NORDICS

31.10 Central & Eastern Europe (CEE)

31.11 Middle East

31.12 Africa

31.13 APAC

31.14 Southeast Asia



32 Appendix

32.1 Abbreviations



