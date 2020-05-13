Dublin, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center UPS Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 are included in this Global Data Center UPS Market Report.
The data center UPS market has witnessed a significant evolution over the last decade. The market is currently witnessing the implementation of rack-level (1U to 3U size) UPS systems to overcome frequent power fluctuations and outages. Vendors are offering UPS systems with varied capacities, ranging from 10 kVA to 1,500 kVA. As UPS systems are a critical infrastructure component in the data center design, the increasing adoption of advanced technology such as cloud services, IoT, and big data analytics has increased the rack power density and server virtualization. The growth in rack power density and the construction of multiple data center campuses with a power capacity of over 50 MW have necessitated the demand for redundant UPS capacities with N+N, 2N, and 2N+N redundant systems.
Construction and logistic processes in the data center industry are likely to get affected due to the outbreak of the corona pandemic. Construction contractors have halted their structural and infrastructure construction amid the outbreak of COVID-19. Non-essential construction projects have been brought to a halt to prevent the spread of the virus. The pandemic has already delayed the construction of new facilities. For instance, Facebook's Ireland data center, which is in its final development phase, identified workers displaying flu-like symptoms. Hence, the pandemic is likely to delay several structural and infrastructure-related work, thereby hindering the growth of the data center market.
The following factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the data center UPS market during the forecast period:
The report considers the present scenario of the data center UPS market during the forecast period and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2020-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report profiles and examines leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.
This research report includes detailed segmentation by system capacity, systems, tier standards, and geography. North America is strongly driving the global data center UPS market, with several recent activities targeting the construction of hyperscale facilities with over 20 MW of power capacity. The market has been witnessing a strong growth of UPS systems in the last few years, coupled with the high deployment of large and medium facilities. The high procurement of AI-based infrastructure solutions, which are growing the rack power density over 15 kW, will be a major driving factor growth of the rack-level systems market.
Over the next few years, data center operators are likely to consider the adoption of lithium-ion batteries to improve efficiency and reduce OPEX as well as carbon emissions. This will intensify the competition among the vendors. In terms of back systems, all vendors are offering VRLA-based battery systems. Also, most providers are providing lithium-ion battery solutions for their UPS systems. The data center UPS market is expected to witness high competition during the forecast period based on efficiency and cost. Changing requirements of the operators are prompting vendors to develop innovative systems that have more than 97% efficiency to enable high availability service offerings in data centers. ABB, Eaton, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv are among the leading players.
Key Company Profiles
Other Prominent Vendors
Other Battery Vendors
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Inclusions
5.3 Exclusions
5.4 Currency Conversion
5.5 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Data Center Power Layout
7.2 UPS Systems Overview
8 Impact Of COVID-19
8.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Industry
8.2 Impact Of COVID-19 on Global Data Center UPS Market
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Use of Lithium-Ion Batteries In Data Centers
9.2 Emergence of Nickel-Zinc & Prussian Blue Sodium-Ion Batteries
9.3 Adoption Of DC UPS Systems To Reduce Power Loss
9.4 Increasing Adoption of Advanced Battery Monitoring Solutions
9.5 Increasing Deployment of Edge Data Centers
10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Growing Investments From Colocation Providers
10.2 Rising Construction of Hyperscale Data Centers
10.3 Growing Power Consumption & Rack Power Density
10.4 Adoption of Modular Power Infrastructure & Modular Data Centers
10.5 Power Outages to Increase Redundant Ups Adoption & Monitoring Solutions
11 Market Restraints
11.1 Increase In Power Outages Caused By Equipment Failure
11.2 High Maintenance & Inefficiency Rising OPEX
11.3 High Procurement Cost For Lithium-Ion UPS Systems
11.4 Fuel Cells Reducing Ups Adoption In Data Centers
12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Five Forces Analysis
13 UPS System By Type
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 VRLA UPS System
13.3 Flywheel UPS Systems
13.4 Lithium-Ion UPS Systems
14 UPS Systems Capacity
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 < =500 KVA
14.4 500-1,000 KVA
14.5 >1,000 KVA
15 Tier Standards
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 TIER I & II
15.4 TIER III
15.5 TIER IV
16 Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine
17 North America
17.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.3 Market Overview
17.4 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
17.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
17.6 US
17.7 Canada
18 Latin America
18.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.3 Market Overview
18.4 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
18.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
18.6 Brazil
18.7 Other Latin America Countries
19 Western Europe
19.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.3 Market Overview
19.4 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
19.5 Power Capacity : Market Size & Forecast
19.6 UK
19.7 Germany
19.8 France
19.9 Netherlands
19.10 Ireland
19.11 OTHER WESTERN EUROPEAN COUNTRIES
20 Nordics
20.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.3 Market Overview
20.4 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
20.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
20.6 Denmark
20.7 Norway
20.8 Sweden
20.9 Finland & Iceland
21 Central & Eastern Europe (CEE)
21.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
21.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine
21.3 Market Overview
21.4 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
21.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
21.6 Russia & Czech Republic
21.7 Poland & Austria
21.8 Other Central & Eastern Europe Countries
22 Middle East
22.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
22.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine
22.3 Market Overview
22.4 Investmet: Market Size & Forecast
22.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
22.6 GCC
22.7 Other Middle Eastern Countries
23 Africa
23.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
23.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine
23.3 Market Overview
23.4 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
23.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
23.6 South Africa
23.7 Morocco
23.8 Other African Countries
24 APAC
24.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
24.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine
24.3 Market Overview
24.4 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
24.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
24.6 China & Hong Kong
24.7 Australia & New Zealand
24.8 India
24.9 Japan
24.10 Rest of APAC
25 Southeast Asia
25.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
25.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine
25.3 Market Overview
25.4 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
25.5 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
25.6 Singapore
25.7 Indonesia
25.8 Malaysia
25.9 Thailand
25.10 Other Southeast Asian Countries
26 Competitive Landscape
26.1 Competition Overview
27 Key Company Profiles
28 Other Prominent Vendors
29 Prominent Battery Providers
30 Report Summary
30.1 Key Takeaways
31 Quantitative Summary
31.1 Global Data Center UPS Market
31.2 Market By Battery Type
31.3 Market By Ups System Capacity
31.4 Market By Tier Standards
31.5 Market By Geography
31.6 North America
31.7 LATIN AMERICA
31.8 WESTERN EUROPE
31.9 NORDICS
31.10 Central & Eastern Europe (CEE)
31.11 Middle East
31.12 Africa
31.13 APAC
31.14 Southeast Asia
32 Appendix
32.1 Abbreviations
