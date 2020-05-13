Dublin, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugate Market, Price, Dosage & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report offers comprehensive clinical and non clinical insight on the recent trends and the opportunities that the market has been experiencing at a regional and at global level. The cancer antibody drug conjugate market has been witnessing tremendous growth and offers unexplored potential to pharmaceutical companies involved in development of anti cancer therapeutics market. This new drug class is widely accepted in the form of monotherapy as well as combinational therapy among the Breast Cancer, Acute Leukemia and Lymphoma patients. In addition to the various strategies that have been employed by the major key players of the market, the report also delivers information regarding the achievements, valuable highlights and all the progressive compilations that have been made in the market.



Report Highlights:

Global Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Pipeline: 297 Drugs

Marketed Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugate: 9 Drugs

Antibody Drug Conjugate Marketed Opportunity: > US$ 13 Billion By 2026

Majority of Drug Trials Are For Second Line Therapy Or Greater

USA Dominates Cancer ADC Clinical Trials Landscape: > 180 Drugs

Tubulin Modulators Dominates Cancer ADC Trials: > 60 Drugs

Sales, Market Opportunity, Clinical Trials Graphs: > 100 Graphs

After the approval of first ADC i.e. Pfizer's Mylotarg in year 2000, the antibody drug conjugates are continuously witnessing exponential growth and are emerging as most prominent therapeutic approach for the management of cancer. After the withdrawal of Mylotarg, two new antibody drug conjugates entered into the market, which took the market to the next level. Further, the Mylotarg was also reintroduced into the market in 2017 and currently 9 cancer antibody drug conjugates are available in the market, which are continuously boosting the drug conjugates market.



The drugs launched under antibody drug conjugates class have been designed in a way such that they show promising targeting activity. The drugs incorporate antibody specificity as well as cell killing activity of cytotoxic agents that have been chemically conjugated. Other than the efficient targeting activity, the drugs under it have been prominent in showing various other clinical applications. With 9 antibody drug conjugates available in the market and all being tremendously successful, namely Lumoxiti, Polivy, Mylotarg, Besponsa, Kadcyla and Adcetris, this therapeutic method have been classified as a potent treatment in oncology.



An advantage that is associated with this class of therapeutics is that it has the ability to effectively identify the cells that are foreign or not healthy. In the present scenario, all the clinicians, non-clinicians and the patients are getting inclined towards it as it has overcome the challenge that were highlighted during other treatment procedure i.e. toxicity related issues. The current trend that the market states is that this novel therapeutic regimen has now become a part of mainstream oncology healthcare system and has achieved significant warmth in the oncology department all around the globe.



As per report findings, the cancer antibody drug conjugates will shown tremendous success in the upcoming years in both the research and market segments. The continuous success of the approved cancer antibody drug conjugates and presence of many new antibody drug conjugates in the clinical pipeline is indicating a very bright future for this market. The challenges for this market are very few, which can be easily prevail over in a short period of time and the driving factors such as unmet medical demand and high prevalence of cancer, are continuously boosting the market growth. We believe that in upcoming years, the antibody drug conjugates will occupy a dominant share in overall oncology market and it will emerge as most prominent cancer therapeutic segment.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction to Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs)

1.1 Overview

1.2 Historical Development of ADCs



2. Evolution of Antibody Drug Conjugates

2.1 Advancements in ADCs

2.1.1 First Generation

2.1.2 Second-Generation

2.1.3 Third Generation

2.2 Components of ADCs

2.2.1 Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)

2.2.2 Linkers

2.2.3 Payloads



3. Antibody Drug Conjugates - Mechanism of Action

3.1 Antigen-Antibody Interaction

3.2 Release of Payload

3.3 Mechanism of Cytotoxicity



4. Need of Antibody Drug Conjugates



5. Role of ADCs in Cancer Management

5.1 Breast Cancer

5.2 Leukemia

5.3 Lymphoma

5.4 Other Cancers



6. Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Current Market Scenario

6.3 ADCs Market Segmentation

6.3.1 Regional Segmentation

6.3.2 Segmentation By Products



7. Global - Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Insights

7.1 US

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Germany

7.2.2 Belgium

7.2.3 France

7.2.4 United Kingdom

7.3 Japan

7.4 China

7.5 India

7.6 South Korea



8. Antibody Drug Conjugates - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

8.1 Mylotarg (Gemtuzumab ozogamicin)

8.2 Adcetris (Brentuximab vedotin)

8.3 Kadcyla (Trastuzumab emtansine)

8.4 Besponsa (Inotuzumab ozogamicin)

8.5 Lumoxiti (Moxetumomab pasudotox)

8.6 Polivy (Polatuzumab vedotin)

8.7 Enhertu (Fam-Trastuzumab Deruxtecan-Nxki)

8.8 Padcev (Enfortumab Vedotin)



9. Antibody Drug Conjugates - Sales Insight

9.1 Kadcyla

9.2 Adcetris

9.3 Polivy



10. Antibody Drug Conjugates - Clinical Pipeline Insight 2020 - 2026

10.1 By Phase

10.2 By Indication

10.3 By Company

10.4 By Patient Segment

10.5 By Country

10.6 By Mechanism of Action



11. Global Cancer Drug Conjugates Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase

11.1 Research

11.2 Preclinical

11.3 Clinical

11.4 Phase-0

11.5 Phase-I

11.6 Phase-I/II

11.7 Phase-II

11.8 Phase-II/III

11.9 Phase-III

11.10 Preregistration

11.11 Registered



12. Marketed Cancer Drug Conjugates Clinical Insight

12.1 Adcetris

12.2 Mylotarg

12.3 Junovan/Mepact

12.4 Kadcyla

12.5 Besponsa

12.6 Zevalin/ Zevamab

12.7 LUMOXITI

12.8 OncoScint CR/OV

12.9 Enhertu



13. Global Cancer an Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Dynamics

13.1 Favorable Parameters

13.2 Challenges for Antibody Drug Conjugates Market



14. Antibody Drug Conjugates Market - Future Outlook



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1 AstraZeneca plc

15.2 Genentech

15.3 Roche

15.4 Takeda Pharmaceuticals

15.5 Pfizer

15.6 Oxford BioTherapeutics

15.7 Heidelberg Pharma

15.8 Synthon

15.9 Mersana Therapeutics

15.10 Progenics Pharmaceuticals

15.11 Astellas Pharma

15.12 Bristol Mayer Squibb

15.13 Seattle Genetics

15.14 Immunogen

15.15 Celldex Therapeutics

Companies Mentioned



Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Bristol Mayer Squibb

Celldex Therapeutics

Genentech

Heidelberg Pharma

Immunogen

Mersana Therapeutics

Oxford BioTherapeutics

Pfizer

Progenics Pharmaceuticals

Roche

Seattle Genetics

Synthon

Takeda Pharmaceuticals



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fxrmur

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900