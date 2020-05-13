Dublin, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugate Market, Price, Dosage & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report offers comprehensive clinical and non clinical insight on the recent trends and the opportunities that the market has been experiencing at a regional and at global level. The cancer antibody drug conjugate market has been witnessing tremendous growth and offers unexplored potential to pharmaceutical companies involved in development of anti cancer therapeutics market. This new drug class is widely accepted in the form of monotherapy as well as combinational therapy among the Breast Cancer, Acute Leukemia and Lymphoma patients. In addition to the various strategies that have been employed by the major key players of the market, the report also delivers information regarding the achievements, valuable highlights and all the progressive compilations that have been made in the market.
Report Highlights:
After the approval of first ADC i.e. Pfizer's Mylotarg in year 2000, the antibody drug conjugates are continuously witnessing exponential growth and are emerging as most prominent therapeutic approach for the management of cancer. After the withdrawal of Mylotarg, two new antibody drug conjugates entered into the market, which took the market to the next level. Further, the Mylotarg was also reintroduced into the market in 2017 and currently 9 cancer antibody drug conjugates are available in the market, which are continuously boosting the drug conjugates market.
The drugs launched under antibody drug conjugates class have been designed in a way such that they show promising targeting activity. The drugs incorporate antibody specificity as well as cell killing activity of cytotoxic agents that have been chemically conjugated. Other than the efficient targeting activity, the drugs under it have been prominent in showing various other clinical applications. With 9 antibody drug conjugates available in the market and all being tremendously successful, namely Lumoxiti, Polivy, Mylotarg, Besponsa, Kadcyla and Adcetris, this therapeutic method have been classified as a potent treatment in oncology.
An advantage that is associated with this class of therapeutics is that it has the ability to effectively identify the cells that are foreign or not healthy. In the present scenario, all the clinicians, non-clinicians and the patients are getting inclined towards it as it has overcome the challenge that were highlighted during other treatment procedure i.e. toxicity related issues. The current trend that the market states is that this novel therapeutic regimen has now become a part of mainstream oncology healthcare system and has achieved significant warmth in the oncology department all around the globe.
As per report findings, the cancer antibody drug conjugates will shown tremendous success in the upcoming years in both the research and market segments. The continuous success of the approved cancer antibody drug conjugates and presence of many new antibody drug conjugates in the clinical pipeline is indicating a very bright future for this market. The challenges for this market are very few, which can be easily prevail over in a short period of time and the driving factors such as unmet medical demand and high prevalence of cancer, are continuously boosting the market growth. We believe that in upcoming years, the antibody drug conjugates will occupy a dominant share in overall oncology market and it will emerge as most prominent cancer therapeutic segment.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction to Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs)
1.1 Overview
1.2 Historical Development of ADCs
2. Evolution of Antibody Drug Conjugates
2.1 Advancements in ADCs
2.1.1 First Generation
2.1.2 Second-Generation
2.1.3 Third Generation
2.2 Components of ADCs
2.2.1 Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)
2.2.2 Linkers
2.2.3 Payloads
3. Antibody Drug Conjugates - Mechanism of Action
3.1 Antigen-Antibody Interaction
3.2 Release of Payload
3.3 Mechanism of Cytotoxicity
4. Need of Antibody Drug Conjugates
5. Role of ADCs in Cancer Management
5.1 Breast Cancer
5.2 Leukemia
5.3 Lymphoma
5.4 Other Cancers
6. Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Analysis
6.1 Overview
6.2 Current Market Scenario
6.3 ADCs Market Segmentation
6.3.1 Regional Segmentation
6.3.2 Segmentation By Products
7. Global - Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Insights
7.1 US
7.2 Europe
7.2.1 Germany
7.2.2 Belgium
7.2.3 France
7.2.4 United Kingdom
7.3 Japan
7.4 China
7.5 India
7.6 South Korea
8. Antibody Drug Conjugates - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis
8.1 Mylotarg (Gemtuzumab ozogamicin)
8.2 Adcetris (Brentuximab vedotin)
8.3 Kadcyla (Trastuzumab emtansine)
8.4 Besponsa (Inotuzumab ozogamicin)
8.5 Lumoxiti (Moxetumomab pasudotox)
8.6 Polivy (Polatuzumab vedotin)
8.7 Enhertu (Fam-Trastuzumab Deruxtecan-Nxki)
8.8 Padcev (Enfortumab Vedotin)
9. Antibody Drug Conjugates - Sales Insight
9.1 Kadcyla
9.2 Adcetris
9.3 Polivy
10. Antibody Drug Conjugates - Clinical Pipeline Insight 2020 - 2026
10.1 By Phase
10.2 By Indication
10.3 By Company
10.4 By Patient Segment
10.5 By Country
10.6 By Mechanism of Action
11. Global Cancer Drug Conjugates Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase
11.1 Research
11.2 Preclinical
11.3 Clinical
11.4 Phase-0
11.5 Phase-I
11.6 Phase-I/II
11.7 Phase-II
11.8 Phase-II/III
11.9 Phase-III
11.10 Preregistration
11.11 Registered
12. Marketed Cancer Drug Conjugates Clinical Insight
12.1 Adcetris
12.2 Mylotarg
12.3 Junovan/Mepact
12.4 Kadcyla
12.5 Besponsa
12.6 Zevalin/ Zevamab
12.7 LUMOXITI
12.8 OncoScint CR/OV
12.9 Enhertu
13. Global Cancer an Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Dynamics
13.1 Favorable Parameters
13.2 Challenges for Antibody Drug Conjugates Market
14. Antibody Drug Conjugates Market - Future Outlook
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1 AstraZeneca plc
15.2 Genentech
15.3 Roche
15.4 Takeda Pharmaceuticals
15.5 Pfizer
15.6 Oxford BioTherapeutics
15.7 Heidelberg Pharma
15.8 Synthon
15.9 Mersana Therapeutics
15.10 Progenics Pharmaceuticals
15.11 Astellas Pharma
15.12 Bristol Mayer Squibb
15.13 Seattle Genetics
15.14 Immunogen
15.15 Celldex Therapeutics
