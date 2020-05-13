We hereby inform you that AB Grigeo Klaipėda temporarily suspends its production activities from 15 May 2020 until the beginning of June 2020, because AB Klaipėdos Vanduo did not renew the sewage treatment agreement concluded with AB Grigeo Klaipėda.



AB Grigeo Klaipėda cooperates with AB Klaipėdos Vanduo and takes all actions in order to ensure a smooth sewage treatment process as well as resume production activities at AB Grigeo Klaipėda as soon as possible. A new agreement on sewage treatment is expected to be reached in a couple of weeks so that production can resume in early June.

In the opinion of the management of AB Grigeo, the suspension of the operations of AB Grigeo Klaipėda for three weeks will not have a significant financial impact on the results of operations of AB Grigeo.

Gintautas Pangonis

President of AB Grigeo

+370 5 243 5801